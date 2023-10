John McGuiness 2015 Senior TT Lap 1 onboard his Honda CBR1000 Fireblade. This lap is from a standing start and he did 131.850 mph, his second lap was 132.701, both lap records at the time.Peter Hickman, BMW S1000RR, now owns the outright lap record at 135.452mph, set 3 years later in 2018. 37.73 miles of the circuit in 16m 45secs, 17 seconds faster than the old record in just a 3 year timespan