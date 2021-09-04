John McGuiness 2015 Senior TT Lap 1 onboard his Honda CBR1000 Fireblade. This lap is from a standing start and he did 131.850 mph, his second lap was 132.701, both lap records at the time.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI&t=6s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KFJSVtsckyI&t=6s</a>





Peter Hickman, BMW S1000RR, now owns the outright lap record at 135.452mph, set 3 years later in 2018. 37.73 miles of the circuit in 16m 45secs, 17 seconds faster than the old record in just a 3 year timespan



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ju_hxwAanX0&t=542s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ju_hxwAanX0&t=542s</a>