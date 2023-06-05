Yes the quality of the woman's game has improved quickly and is much better to watch than it was. The lack of blatant cheating is refreshing and that makes the game much easier to referee. I guess this will change as players realise that they can get advantages by diving etc. but, for now, it's refreshing to watch players trying to play the game without resorting to cheating.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BufbPN_QBSs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BufbPN_QBSs</a>

I can think of a handful of players who give cheating a damn good go. But yes, generally speaking, there is far less simulation. Although, it's only fair to point out how one of the reasons for this is rooted in the attitudes of the match officials and how the threshold for a foul (and such like) often feels so much higher. A player can simulate to her heart's content but the whistle will not be blown half as much as it is in the men's game. Which is not me saying only that the officials in the men's game blow the whistle too easily (though they certainly do), it's more that officials in the women's game often don't deem a tackle to have been a foul unless a player's leg has been left in two pieces.I should mention one other thing while on this subject of simulation and officiating practices and how they can in fact be very hardline if they feel like it. Just for the sake of balance. Earlier this season, a player was handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of 'deception of a match official'. You'll see from the title of the below clip that it's a question of whether the ref was right for sending off Toone for lashing out after she tangled with Summanen. The bigger debate ended up being whether the FA were right to ban Summanen (in addition to overturning Toone's red) because she simulated being struck in the face by Toone when alternate angles showed the shove was to the shoulder/chest. The answer is both yes and no. Yes because it's cheating. No because when do you ever see the FA do this kind of thing in the men's game? I have no problem with the sport's governing bodies wanting to stamp out simulation in the women's game before it ever really takes hold, but at the same time there needs to be concerted effort to rid the men's game of it otherwise football is holding female players to a higher standard.