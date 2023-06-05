« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Thread for Football Played by Women *  (Read 10065 times)

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,103
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #80 on: June 5, 2023, 11:20:47 am »
Quote from: 24/007 on June  5, 2023, 11:09:52 am
Been that way for decades - and the quality is improving all the time too. If I had to choose between one of the other, it's such a very simple choice (one I made on the coaching front 20 years ago...)

Yes the quality of the woman's game has improved quickly and is much better to watch than it was. The lack of blatant cheating is refreshing and that makes the game much easier to referee. I guess this will change as players realise that they can get advantages by diving etc. but, for now, it's refreshing to watch players trying to play the game without resorting to cheating.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,172
  • Bam!
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #81 on: June 5, 2023, 11:33:15 am »
Just seen there is a thread for the world cup already started by Kellan, maybe worth putting the TV rights discussion in there so everyone can see see when resolved and who has rights.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353804.msg18746718#msg18746718
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline 24/7

  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,269
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #82 on: June 5, 2023, 11:48:07 am »
Quote from: Elzar on June  5, 2023, 11:33:15 am
Just seen there is a thread for the world cup already started by Kellan, maybe worth putting the TV rights discussion in there so everyone can see see when resolved and who has rights.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353804.msg18746718#msg18746718
Well, she's a mod, so she can split and move ;D :wave

Great idea, Elz...
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,379
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #83 on: June 5, 2023, 12:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June  5, 2023, 10:40:10 am
The womans game is the closest thing to football in the world at the moment

Look at their games - no diving, no crying, no cheating, no whining, no knobhead fans - just honest players playing football with a bit of self-respect and dignity.

Watching the 'mens' game at the moment it's embarrasing. If shithouses like that played footy when I was a kid or growing up, they'd have the fucking shite knocked out of them after the game.

The crowds are a lot more civilised and family friendly, although you lose the atmosphere a bit. T


The players are nowhere near as bad but there was plenty of diving and cheating at the Euros games I watched.

You're still watching the likes of Man City as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,280
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #84 on: June 5, 2023, 12:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June  5, 2023, 12:01:57 pm
The crowds are a lot more civilised and family friendly, although you lose the atmosphere a bit. T


The players are nowhere near as bad but there was plenty of diving and cheating at the Euros games I watched.

You're still watching the likes of Man City as well.
Was at the Liverpool v Man U women's game at Prenton Park a few weeks ago and "If you all hate scousers" and "sign on" bollocks got a hearing a good few times. 
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #85 on: June 5, 2023, 12:15:06 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on June  5, 2023, 11:20:47 am
Yes the quality of the woman's game has improved quickly and is much better to watch than it was. The lack of blatant cheating is refreshing and that makes the game much easier to referee. I guess this will change as players realise that they can get advantages by diving etc. but, for now, it's refreshing to watch players trying to play the game without resorting to cheating.
I can think of a handful of players who give cheating a damn good go. But yes, generally speaking, there is far less simulation. Although, it's only fair to point out how one of the reasons for this is rooted in the attitudes of the match officials and how the threshold for a foul (and such like) often feels so much higher. A player can simulate to her heart's content but the whistle will not be blown half as much as it is in the men's game. Which is not me saying only that the officials in the men's game blow the whistle too easily (though they certainly do), it's more that officials in the women's game often don't deem a tackle to have been a foul unless a player's leg has been left in two pieces.

I should mention one other thing while on this subject of simulation and officiating practices and how they can in fact be very hardline if they feel like it. Just for the sake of balance. Earlier this season, a player was handed a two-match ban after being found guilty of 'deception of a match official'. You'll see from the title of the below clip that it's a question of whether the ref was right for sending off Toone for lashing out after she tangled with Summanen. The bigger debate ended up being whether the FA were right to ban Summanen (in addition to overturning Toone's red) because she simulated being struck in the face by Toone when alternate angles showed the shove was to the shoulder/chest. The answer is both yes and no. Yes because it's cheating. No because when do you ever see the FA do this kind of thing in the men's game? I have no problem with the sport's governing bodies wanting to stamp out simulation in the women's game before it ever really takes hold, but at the same time there needs to be concerted effort to rid the men's game of it otherwise football is holding female players to a higher standard.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BufbPN_QBSs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BufbPN_QBSs</a>
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,498
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #86 on: June 16, 2023, 10:31:33 am »
See Russo has left Mancs to join Arsenal.
Logged

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #87 on: June 16, 2023, 11:02:07 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 16, 2023, 10:31:33 am
See Russo has left Mancs to join Arsenal.
It's United's own fault really. They spent 18 months trying to get her to agree to a new contract with terms that no female player in her right mind would sign. Even if they had offered her the wages she wanted from the very beginning she still would have rightly said no to six years. Even the four years that were finally thrown at her as a compromise was too long. Three or less will remain the sensible option from a player's point of view for as long as the market where salary is concerned continues to develop. The going rate today will be outdated in four years time. It will be a pittance compared to the rate six years from now. No player wants to be locked in to 2023 standards for too long. By the time United realised this, on top of also realising they would actually have to offer her 2023's rate in 2023, her agent was already putting feelers out for any clubs that would make the contract process straightforward.

She herself will be getting dogs abuse, of course. The only winner today will be Ona Batlle, who has also left United after not signing a new contract but who, thanks to the Russo news, won't be noticed sneaking out the door herself.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,047
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #88 on: July 5, 2023, 05:10:38 pm »

'He saw the injustice: how Arthur Hobbs fought for womens football':-

An under-16 tournament in Kent will celebrate fearless man who co-founded the Womens FA and fought to end playing ban

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/05/how-arthur-hobbs-fought-for-womens-football-moving-goalposts





a snippet...


'Many problems with womens football development come from the notion that the sport was, for decades, considered incompatible with girls and women. In the UK, the Football Association banned women from any affiliated grounds in 1921, stating that the game was quite unsuitable for females. Other federations then followed with similar claims, and womens football was affected in countries such as France, Spain, Germany, Nigeria and Brazil.

Younger generations of players can learn a lot from those who fought for the right to play, and learning this history is important if we are to avoid repeating it. In the town of Deal, Kent on Saturday, a tournament will honour the founder of the Womens Football Association. Some 270 girls in under-16 teams will play in the first Arthur Henry Hobbs tournament at the Goodwin Academy.

Its not only about playing the game but also learning that what they are doing is, in fact, revolutionary, Hobbss daughter, Jill Martin, tells Moving the Goalposts. Although [my father] was determined, he was a lovely, kind and generous man. But he was also fearless of people, of hierarchy. No matter who they were, or what title they had, he was determined to get that ban lifted. And his determination made that come true.

The Guardians own Suzanne Wrack, in her book A Womans Game: The Rise, Fall, and Rise Again of Womens Football, writes that teams continued to form throughout the 50 years of the ban. She says Hobbs teamed up with Patricia Gregory to create the Womens FA, and Gregory became the WFAs secretary in 1972. Gregory and her team, White Ribbon, wrote to the FA asking to join a league in 1967, only to be informed of the ban. They then travelled the country playing against mens youth teams and were invited to join Hobbss tournament in Kent.'



Only two weeks until the 2023 Womens' World Cup; Kellan's superb thread for it: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353804.0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,047
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 05:48:24 pm »
.
You can't have a thread 'for football played by women' without featuring one of the very best players to play the women's game...



Marta







Marta wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marta_(footballer)

Marta - at SoccerWay: https://uk.soccerway.com/players/marta-da-silva/6006/

Marta - at Brittanica: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Marta










'Why Marta is the GREATEST icon of womens football':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/usoy4-Kyz4A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/usoy4-Kyz4A</a>



'Marta ● Magic Skills and Tricks':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8R1y2fgUcic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8R1y2fgUcic</a>



'MARTA 👑 Lengendary Queen's Goals and Skills':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bziO1a4DTV8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bziO1a4DTV8</a>



'Marta is the GOAT of women football!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/npr3H96U-A0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/npr3H96U-A0</a>



'Marta Vieira da Silva : The Queen':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YkICghXzsg4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YkICghXzsg4</a>



'Marta Vieira da Silva ● The Tigress of Brazil':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ED2QqPg3csk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ED2QqPg3csk</a>



'Marta Viera Da Silva #10  The Queen of Soccer':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Cex6DKCchU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Cex6DKCchU</a>



'Marta Vieira ● The Most Intelligent & Humiliating Skills':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XYbeKnOUbRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XYbeKnOUbRs</a>



'MEJORES REGATES MARTA VIEIRA DA SILVA * FÚTBOL FEMENINO *':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tb0EvSMP6tc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tb0EvSMP6tc</a>



'Marta Vieira da Silva: 100 Goals in 41 Minutes':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_SAM5_VJOHc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_SAM5_VJOHc</a>



'Marta | FIFA Women's World Cup Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/253r6FlLedk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/253r6FlLedk</a>

^ or click here to watch: www.youtube.com/v/253r6FlLedk



'Marta - all goals at the Olympics':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hPjUDqP_IUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hPjUDqP_IUs</a>



'Marta - TOP 10 GOALS EVER':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EmDOm-DdRwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EmDOm-DdRwI</a>



'A Woman's Game: Marta Vieira da Silva l AJ Shorts':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oybWZue4ARU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oybWZue4ARU</a>



'Marta: inspiring girls to be great':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K1sOdMow5Xs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K1sOdMow5Xs</a>



'Brazils Marta broke down barriers to become one of footballs best players':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7hJgYpqFRM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7hJgYpqFRM</a>



'Marta's last World Cup? Brazil's women's football's struggle for recognition':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UuT7It-DJ2k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UuT7It-DJ2k</a>



'Marta's passionate post-game speech will give you chills ❤️🇧🇷' (after the 2023 Womens' World Cup defeat of Brazil by Jamaica):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nZm4JrKD3yI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nZm4JrKD3yI</a>

^ "For them, it's just the beginning. For me, it's the end of the line now. Thank you."

and then Marta gives respect, encouragement, and praise to Jamaica's Bunny Shaw - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1686738360390541312 (35 second video)



'Marta would have been one of the first womens footballers who would have been known by the casual fan. She made her World Cup debut in 2003 and today 20 years later, having played in 6 World Cups, she has retired. A true icon. Her passion and love for football has inspired many':-

https://twitter.com/HerSportDotIE/status/1686846057509011456 (a 1 minute video of Marta in the post-match press conference after her last World Cup match)





'How Brazil completely failed Marta, one of soccer's greatest players ever' (from 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VjonPKF0-w4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VjonPKF0-w4</a>















A few articles on Marta...


Meet Marta - Record breaking Brazilian Footballer: https://artsandculture.google.com/story/meet-marta-the-record-breaking-brazilian-football-player/UAWxrX7MR4XIfg

Marta - The Queen of Football: www.goal.com/story/queen-of-football-marta/index.html

Queen Marta // The history of the number one of football: http://chico-medeiros.com/project/marta

Marta, Brazil's brilliant football nomad (2016): www.theguardian.com/football/2016/aug/03/marta-brazils-brilliant-football-nomad

Marta Vieira Da Silva: The Brazilian National Team Great (2022): https://historyofsoccer.info/marta-vieira-da-silva

Womens World Cup game-changing moments No 1: Marta 2007: www.theguardian.com/football/2019/jun/11/womens-world-cup-game-changing-moments-no-1-marta-in-2007

Women's World Cup: Brazil forward Marta breaks men's and women's tournament goal record (2019): www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/48685664

Marta, the football's queen: https://onefootball.com/en/video/marta-the-footballs-queen-37835959

Marta scored more World Cup goals than any woman or man. Now she hopes to win: www.npr.org/2023/07/21/1188256384/marta-brazil-women-soccer-fifa-world-cup

Marta announces retirement, 2023 World Cup to be her last: www.firstpost.com/sports/football-news/brazil-marta-announces-retirement-fifa-women-world-cup-12823122.html

Marta: Is Brazil legend's incredible career coming to an end? (2023 post-World Cup exit): www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66385925

Marta reflects on her place in women's soccer: www.washingtonpost.com/sports/soccer/2023/08/01/womens-world-cup-brazil-marta/41fa16ea-3048-11ee-85dd-5c3c97d6acda_story.html

Marta's blueprint for the future of women's football: www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/05/21/exclusive-interview-martas-blueprint-future-womens-football/

How Brazils all-time record goalscorer became the greatest of all time and an icon: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/08/01/sport/marta-brazil-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html

Humble Kingdom of the World's Best Woman Player: www.spiegel.de/international/zeitgeist/queen-marta-the-humble-kingdom-of-the-world-s-best-woman-soccer-player-a-769897.html

An inspiration: How Martas engagement gave Brazilian LGBT community strength in fight against homophobia: https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/marta-engagement-brazil-lgbt-community-homophobia-womens-football-832299

How Marta inspired a revolution on and off the pitch: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2019/07/17/how-marta-inspired-a-revolution-in-womens-football-both-on-and-off-the-pitch








^ images of Marta at the 6 World Cups she played in - 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. Marta remains the World Cup all-time record goalscorer.


« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:03 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:58:15 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:48:24 pm
.
You can't have a thread 'for football played by women' without featuring one of the very best players to play the women's game...



Marta







Spoiler
Marta wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marta_(footballer)

Marta - at SoccerWay: https://uk.soccerway.com/players/marta-da-silva/6006/

Marta - at Brittanica: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Marta










'Why Marta is the GREATEST icon of womens football':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/usoy4-Kyz4A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/usoy4-Kyz4A</a>



'Marta ● Magic Skills and Tricks':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8R1y2fgUcic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8R1y2fgUcic</a>



'MARTA 👑 Lengendary Queen's Goals and Skills':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bziO1a4DTV8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bziO1a4DTV8</a>



'Marta is the GOAT of women football!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/npr3H96U-A0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/npr3H96U-A0</a>



'Marta Vieira da Silva : The Queen':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YkICghXzsg4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YkICghXzsg4</a>



'Marta Vieira da Silva ● The Tigress of Brazil':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ED2QqPg3csk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ED2QqPg3csk</a>



'Marta Viera Da Silva #10  The Queen of Soccer':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Cex6DKCchU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Cex6DKCchU</a>



'Marta Vieira ● The Most Intelligent & Humiliating Skills':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XYbeKnOUbRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XYbeKnOUbRs</a>



'MEJORES REGATES MARTA VIEIRA DA SILVA * FÚTBOL FEMENINO *':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tb0EvSMP6tc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tb0EvSMP6tc</a>



'Marta Vieira da Silva: 100 Goals in 41 Minutes':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_SAM5_VJOHc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_SAM5_VJOHc</a>



'Marta | FIFA Women's World Cup Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/253r6FlLedk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/253r6FlLedk</a>

^ or click here to watch: www.youtube.com/v/253r6FlLedk



'Marta - all goals at the Olympics':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hPjUDqP_IUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hPjUDqP_IUs</a>



'Marta - TOP 10 GOALS EVER':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EmDOm-DdRwI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EmDOm-DdRwI</a>



'A Woman's Game: Marta Vieira da Silva l AJ Shorts':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oybWZue4ARU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oybWZue4ARU</a>



'Marta: inspiring girls to be great':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K1sOdMow5Xs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K1sOdMow5Xs</a>



'Brazils Marta broke down barriers to become one of footballs best players':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/i7hJgYpqFRM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/i7hJgYpqFRM</a>



'Marta's last World Cup? Brazil's women's football's struggle for recognition':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UuT7It-DJ2k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UuT7It-DJ2k</a>



'Marta's passionate post-game speech will give you chills ❤️🇧🇷' (after the 2023 Womens' World Cup defeat of Brazil by Jamaica):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nZm4JrKD3yI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nZm4JrKD3yI</a>

^ "For them, it's just the beginning. For me, it's the end of the line now. Thank you."

and then Marta gives respect, encouragement, and praise to Jamaica's Bunny Shaw - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1686738360390541312 (35 second video)



'Marta would have been one of the first womens footballers who would have been known by the casual fan. She made her World Cup debut in 2003 and today 20 years later, having played in 6 World Cups, she has retired. A true icon. Her passion and love for football has inspired many':-

https://twitter.com/HerSportDotIE/status/1686846057509011456 (a 1 minute video of Marta in the post-match press conference after her last World Cup match)





'How Brazil completely failed Marta, one of soccer's greatest players ever' (from 2020):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VjonPKF0-w4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VjonPKF0-w4</a>















A few articles on Marta...


Meet Marta - Record breaking Brazilian Footballer: https://artsandculture.google.com/story/meet-marta-the-record-breaking-brazilian-football-player/UAWxrX7MR4XIfg

Marta - The Queen of Football: www.goal.com/story/queen-of-football-marta/index.html

Queen Marta // The history of the number one of football: http://chico-medeiros.com/project/marta

Marta, Brazil's brilliant football nomad (2016): www.theguardian.com/football/2016/aug/03/marta-brazils-brilliant-football-nomad

Marta Vieira Da Silva: The Brazilian National Team Great (2022): https://historyofsoccer.info/marta-vieira-da-silva

Womens World Cup game-changing moments No 1: Marta 2007: www.theguardian.com/football/2019/jun/11/womens-world-cup-game-changing-moments-no-1-marta-in-2007

Women's World Cup: Brazil forward Marta breaks men's and women's tournament goal record (2019): www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/48685664

Marta, the football's queen: https://onefootball.com/en/video/marta-the-footballs-queen-37835959

Marta scored more World Cup goals than any woman or man. Now she hopes to win: www.npr.org/2023/07/21/1188256384/marta-brazil-women-soccer-fifa-world-cup

Marta announces retirement, 2023 World Cup to be her last: www.firstpost.com/sports/football-news/brazil-marta-announces-retirement-fifa-women-world-cup-12823122.html

Marta: Is Brazil legend's incredible career coming to an end? (2023 post-World Cup exit): www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66385925

Marta reflects on her place in women's soccer: www.washingtonpost.com/sports/soccer/2023/08/01/womens-world-cup-brazil-marta/41fa16ea-3048-11ee-85dd-5c3c97d6acda_story.html

Marta's blueprint for the future of women's football: www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/05/21/exclusive-interview-martas-blueprint-future-womens-football/

How Brazils all-time record goalscorer became the greatest of all time and an icon: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/08/01/sport/marta-brazil-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html

Humble Kingdom of the World's Best Woman Player: www.spiegel.de/international/zeitgeist/queen-marta-the-humble-kingdom-of-the-world-s-best-woman-soccer-player-a-769897.html

An inspiration: How Martas engagement gave Brazilian LGBT community strength in fight against homophobia: https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/marta-engagement-brazil-lgbt-community-homophobia-womens-football-832299

How Marta inspired a revolution on and off the pitch: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2019/07/17/how-marta-inspired-a-revolution-in-womens-football-both-on-and-off-the-pitch








^ images of Marta at the 6 World Cups she played in - 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. Marta remains the World Cup all-time record goalscorer.



[close]

Phenomenal - lots to read and watch, thank you :)

On a happy note for me, Bristol City Women will be playing at Ashton Gate this season, which isn't too far from where I live, so I'll finally be able to attend some matches. I'm so chuffed about it.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 