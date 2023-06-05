Marta wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marta_(footballer
Marta - at SoccerWay: https://uk.soccerway.com/players/marta-da-silva/6006/
Marta - at Brittanica: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Marta
'Why Marta is the GREATEST icon of womens football
'Marta ● Magic Skills and Tricks
'MARTA 👑 Lengendary Queen's Goals and Skills
'Marta is the GOAT of women football!
'Marta Vieira da Silva : The Queen
'Marta Vieira da Silva ● The Tigress of Brazil
'Marta Viera Da Silva #10 The Queen of Soccer
'Marta Vieira ● The Most Intelligent & Humiliating Skills
'MEJORES REGATES MARTA VIEIRA DA SILVA * FÚTBOL FEMENINO *
'Marta Vieira da Silva: 100 Goals in 41 Minutes
'Marta | FIFA Women's World Cup Goals
'Marta - all goals at the Olympics
'Marta - TOP 10 GOALS EVER
'A Woman's Game: Marta Vieira da Silva l AJ Shorts
'Marta: inspiring girls to be great
'Brazils Marta broke down barriers to become one of footballs best players
'Marta's last World Cup? Brazil's women's football's struggle for recognition
'Marta's passionate post-game speech will give you chills ❤️🇧🇷
' (after the 2023 Womens' World Cup defeat of Brazil by Jamaica)
^ "For them, it's just the beginning. For me, it's the end of the line now. Thank you."
'Marta would have been one of the first womens footballers who would have been known by the casual fan. She made her World Cup debut in 2003 and today 20 years later, having played in 6 World Cups, she has retired. A true icon. Her passion and love for football has inspired many':-https://twitter.com/HerSportDotIE/status/1686846057509011456 (a 1 minute video of Marta in the post-match press conference after her last World Cup match)
'How Brazil completely failed Marta, one of soccer's greatest players ever
' (from 2020)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VjonPKF0-w4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VjonPKF0-w4</a>A few articles on Marta...
Meet Marta - Record breaking Brazilian Footballer: https://artsandculture.google.com/story/meet-marta-the-record-breaking-brazilian-football-player/UAWxrX7MR4XIfg
Marta - The Queen of Football: www.goal.com/story/queen-of-football-marta/index.html
Queen Marta // The history of the number one of football: http://chico-medeiros.com/project/marta
Marta, Brazil's brilliant football nomad (2016)
: www.theguardian.com/football/2016/aug/03/marta-brazils-brilliant-football-nomad
Marta Vieira Da Silva: The Brazilian National Team Great (2022)
: https://historyofsoccer.info/marta-vieira-da-silva
Womens World Cup game-changing moments No 1: Marta 2007: www.theguardian.com/football/2019/jun/11/womens-world-cup-game-changing-moments-no-1-marta-in-2007
Women's World Cup: Brazil forward Marta breaks men's and women's tournament goal record (2019)
: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/48685664
Marta, the football's queen: https://onefootball.com/en/video/marta-the-footballs-queen-37835959
Marta scored more World Cup goals than any woman or man. Now she hopes to win: www.npr.org/2023/07/21/1188256384/marta-brazil-women-soccer-fifa-world-cup
Marta announces retirement, 2023 World Cup to be her last: www.firstpost.com/sports/football-news/brazil-marta-announces-retirement-fifa-women-world-cup-12823122.html
Marta: Is Brazil legend's incredible career coming to an end? (2023 post-World Cup exit)
: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66385925
Marta reflects on her place in women's soccer: www.washingtonpost.com/sports/soccer/2023/08/01/womens-world-cup-brazil-marta/41fa16ea-3048-11ee-85dd-5c3c97d6acda_story.html
Marta's blueprint for the future of women's football: www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/05/21/exclusive-interview-martas-blueprint-future-womens-football/
How Brazils all-time record goalscorer became the greatest of all time and an icon: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/08/01/sport/marta-brazil-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html
Humble Kingdom of the World's Best Woman Player: www.spiegel.de/international/zeitgeist/queen-marta-the-humble-kingdom-of-the-world-s-best-woman-soccer-player-a-769897.html
An inspiration: How Martas engagement gave Brazilian LGBT community strength in fight against homophobia: https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/marta-engagement-brazil-lgbt-community-homophobia-womens-football-832299
How Marta inspired a revolution on and off the pitch: https://thesefootballtimes.co/2019/07/17/how-marta-inspired-a-revolution-in-womens-football-both-on-and-off-the-pitch
^ images of Marta at the 6 World Cups she played in - 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. Marta remains the World Cup all-time record goalscorer.