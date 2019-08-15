« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cormac McCarthy  (Read 32194 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,141
Re: Cormac McCarthy
« Reply #240 on: August 15, 2019, 07:11:46 am »
I think I read The Road before either of my sons were born. It had a profound effect on me then, would possibly kill me now. I'll have to get it back off my own dad, whom I lent it to straight after reading it.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,533
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Cormac McCarthy
« Reply #241 on: July 10, 2021, 09:55:55 am »
Mr. Suttree it is our understanding that at curfew rightly decreed by law and in that hour wherein night draws to its proper close and the new day commences and contrary to conduct befitting a person of your station you betook yourself to various low places within the shire of McAnally and there did squander several ensuing years in the company of thieves, derelicts, miscreants, pariahs, poltroons, spalpeens, curmudgeons, clotpolls, murderers, gamblers, bawds, whores, trulls, brigands, topers, tosspots, sots and archsots, lobcocks, smellsmocks, runagates, rakes, and other assorted and felonious debauchees.
I was drunk, cried Suttree.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cormac McCarthy
« Reply #242 on: July 10, 2021, 12:37:18 pm »
Suttree really is a stunning book. Been far too long since I read it.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,533
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Cormac McCarthy
« Reply #243 on: July 10, 2021, 10:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on July 10, 2021, 12:37:18 pm
Suttree really is a stunning book. Been far too long since I read it.

it is a top book.

Currently re-reading Blood Meridian on Kindle, medium of which sounds anathema to the experience, but i can look up the various words for bus, shrub, plane of mountain, etc.

Suttree though - you can just find it on this site as txt or pdf and email to your kindle email addy & it'll arrive fully readable, send with a subject line Convert - I love as a I reflect back now older on my twenties and sadly yes thirties

 The bit where he has a prozzy gf and he's sound about it but she fucks things up for them both, but goes all fuckin weird on him smashing up the car and ripping up money:

Quote
One drunken Sunday morning at Floyd Foxs, a bootleg shack on a deserted stretch of Redbud Drive, she was taken with what seemed a kind of fit. She screamed at him half coherently and made weird gestures in the air, some threatening, some absurd. He tried to get her into the car. It had rained and they slid about and feinted in the slick red clay while drinkers from McAnally or Vestal sat on crates or rusty metal chairs and watched.

I didnt know they had dancin out here at the Redbud Room, called out a wit from the crowd.

He got her into the car, feet globed with mud. They swerved out of the driveway through deep ribbons of mud and onto the mudstained blacktop road. She sat silent and sullen, an occasional eerie smile crossing her lips.

They were driving up Island Home Pike toward town when she grabbed the gearstick and tried to force it into reverse. The motor whined, gears ratcheted unmeshed with a thin squawk. Suttree grabbed her wrist and held it and she raised one foot and kicked the knobs off the radio.

You crazy bitch, he said.

« Last Edit: July 11, 2021, 04:09:41 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline gomez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
Re: Cormac McCarthy
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm »
Two new Cormac McCarthy novels coming this autumn, its in the New York Times but cant link due to paywall. Cant wait.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,627
  • Truthiness
Re: Cormac McCarthy
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm »
Quote from: gomez on Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm
Two new Cormac McCarthy novels coming this autumn, its in the New York Times but cant link due to paywall. Cant wait.
Cormac McCarthy will publish two interlinked novels this fall that are a significant thematic and stylistic departure from his earlier work. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author has not released a novel since The Road, which came out in 2006.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/08/books/cormac-mccarthy-new-novels.html?smid=tw-nytbooks&smtyp=cur
***
Wow. I can't believe we're going to see Cormac McCarthy's Paul Blart: Mall Cop Parts 1 & 2. 2022 is so crazy.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Cormac McCarthy
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:51:35 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:31:02 pm
Wow. I can't believe we're going to see Cormac McCarthy's Paul Blart: Mall Cop Parts 1 & 2. 2022 is so crazy.

 :lmao
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cormac McCarthy
« Reply #247 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on August 28, 2006, 05:49:07 pm
Before you ask, he's not Irish, he's from Texas, by way of Tennessee and Rhode Island, and for those of you who may not have heard of him, he is possibly the finest novelist America has produced in the last 50 years.

Big claim, I know, and all obviously based on my own personal opinion. I've read all the American "greats" from Faulkner (with whom McCarthy is most often compared) to Roth, and from Irving to Morrison, and McCarthy does it for me.

He has written perhaps 10 books over 40 years, and I have read maybe half of them. All of those I have read were based in the US, usually in the past, and in a style that is known as American Gothic.

'Suttree' was an elegiac meandering through Deep South river life. 'Blood Meridian' was a different case, dealing with the Wild and Vicious West through an apocalyptic lens and, frankly, is not bed time reading.

Where I started with McCarthy, however, was with 'All The Pretty Horses', which was followed by 'The Crossing', parts one and two of a trilogy which culminated in 'Cities Of The Plain'. 'Cities' was a little disappointing, but only in comparison with the first two.

All The Pretty Horses and The Crossing are astonishing books, scripture hewn from Wild West granite. Laconic, squint eyed heroes, animals who loom large in the memory, spare, sparse dialogue and prose so clean and sharp, you find yourself reading it aloud, just to hear it.

Both are set in the dying embers of the Wild West, and deal with young men who work as cowboys and wranglers, and whose place in history is passing. They meet various people, some bad, some good, all of whom tell stories. It isnt necessary to read both but, if you do, read Pretty Horses first. This was made into a movie recently, which I didnt see and have no intention of seeing.

Anyway, there you have it. Cormac McCarthy. Do yourself a favour and read him.

I have avoided McCarthy, solely because my friend kept recommending him and my friend is a douche, but this has convinced me to give some of his a go. You have a career in sales.
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,974
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Cormac McCarthy
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:33:05 pm »
Quote from: gomez on Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm
Two new Cormac McCarthy novels coming this autumn, its in the New York Times but cant link due to paywall. Cant wait.

During a rare appearance in Santa Fe, N.M., in 2015, Cormac McCarthy offered a tantalizing glimpse of his work in progress: The Passenger, a novel that explored esoteric ideas about math, physics and the nature of consciousness.

Readers have been eager for the novel ever since. Widely revered as one of the greatest living American writers, McCarthy has not published a novel since 2006, when he released The Road, a post-apocalyptic survival story that won the Pulitzer Prize and became a best seller.

This fall, McCarthy, 88, is publishing not only The Passenger, but also a second, related novel, titled Stella Maris. McCarthys longtime publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, will release them one month apart.

The intertwined novels  which represent a major stylistic and thematic departure for McCarthy  tell the doomed love story of a brother and sister. The siblings, Bobby and Alicia Western, are tormented by the legacy of their father, a physicist who helped develop the atom bomb, and by their love for and obsession with one another.

Much of McCarthys earlier work is set in the American South and Southwest, and hinges on his fascination with good and evil and humanitys bottomless capacity for violence and vengeance. In The Passenger and Stella Maris, he tackles more cerebral subjects: the history of math and physics, the nature of reality and consciousness, whether religion and science can coexist, and the relationship between genius and madness.

Hes exploring elements of philosophy and some of the bigger life questions more directly on the page, said Reagan Arthur, the publisher of Knopf.

Its also the first time that McCarthy has built a narrative around a female protagonist. In Stella Maris, he inhabits the shattered psyche of Alicia Western, a math prodigy whose intellect frightens people and whose hallucinations appear as characters, with their own distinct voices.

Stella Maris, which will be released on Nov. 22 and serves as a coda to The Passenger, tells Alicias story, over roughly 200 pages. The narrative unfolds entirely in dialogue, as a transcript between Alicia and her doctor at a psychiatric institution in Wisconsin in 1972, where Alicia, a 20-year-old doctoral candidate in mathematics at the University of Chicago, receives a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia.

Its a format for Cormac to allow Alicia to explore her obsessions, which from what I can tell happen to be Cormacs obsessions, said Jenny Jackson, McCarthys editor at Knopf. Its a book of ideas.

McCarthy has long been fascinated with esoteric scientific disciplines, and has surrounded himself with experts in theoretical physics and mathematics at the Santa Fe Institute, a research institute where he is a trustee and has been a fixture for decades. But until now, those subjects have rarely been a prominent feature of his fiction. With The Passenger and Stella Maris, McCarthy is more directly investigating questions about the intersection of science and morality and the limits of human knowledge.

McCarthy, who declined to be interviewed, has been alluding to The Passenger for years. Scholars have noted that McCarthy referred to a novel set in New Orleans more than 40 years ago. During a 2009 interview with The Wall Street Journal to promote the movie based on The Road, McCarthy mentioned a novel in progress and described it as a long book that is largely about a young woman.

I was planning on writing about a woman for 50 years, he added. I will never be competent enough to do so, but at some point you have to try.

McCarthy revealed more about the novel in 2015 at a performing arts center in Santa Fe, where performers read passages of the novel in progress as part of a multimedia event. McCarthys willingness to share portions of the book publicly prompted feverish speculation among scholars and fans that the publication of The Passenger was imminent.

Years passed, and no new novel arrived. It was an unusually long dry spell for McCarthy, who has released his 10 earlier novels at a fairly steady clip ever since his 1965 debut, The Orchard Keeper. In recent years, hes written a screenplay for The Counselor, a film that was directed by Ridley Scott and released in 2013, and his first work of nonfiction, which explored the origins of language and was published in 2017 in the scientific magazine Nautilus. But little new information emerged about The Passenger.

Editors at Knopf managed to keep the new novels secret for nearly a decade. McCarthy delivered a full draft of Stella Maris and a partial draft of The Passenger to his editors there eight years ago.

When the manuscripts were completed, executives at Knopf debated how to package the unusual project. They considered publishing the books as a single volume, or as two volumes on the same day, or a year apart. Ultimately, they settled on releasing them separately but in close succession.

Here we have not one but two novels by pretty much Americas greatest living novelist, Arthur said. How do we publish in a way that gives readers time to experience each one but also gives readers the satisfaction of experiencing the conversation between the two novels?

Knopf is planning a hardcover printing of 300,000 copies for each book, and is also releasing a box set, with a first printing of 50,000 copies, in early December.

The novels will be released simultaneously in the United Kingdom, and foreign rights have sold in numerous countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Holland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Brazil.

The arrival of the novels later this year will give McCarthy scholars and fans insight into questions and subjects that have long preoccupied him, Jackson said.

What do you do after youve written The Road? Jackson said. The answer is, two books that take on God and existence.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 