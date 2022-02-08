As a person ? Really ? I can't stand the person that he is for how he spoke publicly about Jon Walters and made a joke of what he was dealing with at the time. Shameful from Keane.

As a player, he was something else. One of the most influential Utd players I have seen and one of very very few who lift the performances of their entire team when he played.

But a prick.



Eamon Dunphy was interviewed last year as it was Keane's 50th birthdayOn the ball in ireland got him for an interview as they are obsessed with KeaneDunphy summed him up well "I like him but I dont think he likes me, there are two sides to him. A very generous warm side thats funny, and another side thats cruel, irrational and nasty"along those lines, for those that wonder about the nice things he said Dunphy has been to Keanes home and saw how much of a family home it is and how he is with family, plus said Keane on the quiet does a lot of charity work and visits sick children in hospital.In not so many words he hinted (and I believe this myself) that Keane is a very hypocritical man.I posted the clip back a page or two where Keane tells a great story about trying to sign Matt Taylor for Sunderland and in it he jokes about how hard it was to get players to sign because there wives didnt want to move to Sunderland as there was nowhere to go shopping, as Dunphy correctly pointed out it may have been funny but it is worth noting Keane didnt move to the area himself when he was manager.He also says in the row with John Walters that it is pretty much centered around Keane accusing Walters of faking injury, ironic considering Keane walked out before a World cup when he was allegedly accused of that.I think Keane can lose the run of himself when getting fired up, As slaphead said when Keane was having a go at Walters he made fun of him crying on the TV about his family, absolutely no need for Keane to go there.