Author Topic: Roy Keane  (Read 91238 times)

Offline boots

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1160 on: February 8, 2022, 01:23:01 pm »
just a shit Graeme Souness
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1161 on: February 8, 2022, 01:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on February  6, 2022, 12:54:44 pm
Both him and Souness are the same for me, they just bang on about certain players being lazy, not running enough or not putting the effort etc etc. its all sound-bites.

You dont get any insightful or intelligent chat about tactics or game plan etc. At half time in our game he said weve got to do things quicker great thanks Roy.

I can see why theyve both shite managers to be honest.

Aye. You need to offer your team solutions that work,  that they can test for themselves and see your quality in (or otherwise).   To do that,  you need to know the field,  put the work in.  Coaching,  setting a team up isn't playing.  Listening to him talk,  I doubt he's put any work into that side.

If you bring nothing technically,  then you need to bring together a good group of staff and facilitate the players,  perfect the environment.  Yet,  on this,  he's Roy Keane.  Tells it like it is,  argues,  scraps. 

Even when you're accurate,  you can tell it like it is in a civil manner to help people improve,  retain their regard and leave things comfortable for future interactions. Or you can tell it like it is in a snarky manner,  enjoy the conflict,  and put yourself in a situation where the moment you lose a bit of sharpness,  your group will gladly get rid of you for someone better and perhaps more civil and not think about you again.



Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1162 on: February 8, 2022, 01:28:39 pm »
He was the engine. He crushed us in the FA cup. He made Beckham and Nicky Butt looked better than they were.

However he is also a c*nt. He is still a c*nt in the studios and Klopp was great to call him out which saw him hid in a corner to deny what he just said about our play/players.

He is a person I would not want to see in my office. The game has moved on where you dont need to be a bully to be a leader. See Gerrard and Henderson.
Offline scatman

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1163 on: February 8, 2022, 01:34:33 pm »
He had exceptional technical ability, wasn't as good as Souness but was just as much as a thug. Great player, good pundit too especially when hes with Wrighty.
Online tonysleft

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1164 on: February 8, 2022, 01:43:38 pm »
hugely admire him as a person and player my all time favourite. even moreso in the past week
Online paulrazor

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1165 on: February 8, 2022, 01:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February  8, 2022, 12:58:54 pm
It's a big call, but it's hard to doubt his credentials as a European Cup and multi-domestic title winning captain. He was massive for Utd during his peak.

One thing you could say though is that this was a Utd who enjoyed a massive financial and personnel advantage over their domestic rivals and they were already winning titles when Keane joined. As good as he was, you can argue he wasn't transformative.
dont think they did have a big advantage financially to be fair

95/6 for instance they sold 3 pretty big players and bought nobody while Newcastle were pissing money away and we were breaking a transfer record
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1166 on: February 8, 2022, 02:59:42 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on February  8, 2022, 01:45:03 pm
dont think they did have a big advantage financially to be fair

95/6 for instance they sold 3 pretty big players and bought nobody while Newcastle were pissing money away and we were breaking a transfer record
I suppose I meant more towards the end of the 90s and early 00s, where they routinely used to buy players of £20m+ (Veron, Van Nistelrooy, Ferdinand etc) before Chelsea had the means to compete and with no other English side in that stratosphere - I'd argue that from the late 90s onwards, they had a good 6 or 7 years of distinct financial advantage. Arsenal paid some good fees, we paid the odd reasonable fee (but tended to buy more frequently but lower-end players) but realistically they could blow everyone out the water and routinely did.

They had rich backers, covert financial support from Sky and whilst in the mid 90s Blackburn competed briefly, as did Newcastle, there wasn't a side who spent as well, as heavily or in as sustained a way as Utd. From 1995 onwards, Man Utd broke the British transfer record 5 times in that time, no other domestic club did it more than once, not even Chelsea or City - this despite having a once in a lifetime generation of players all coinciding within the first team at once. It's not just the record breaking signings, they paid 'big' for players like Dwight Yorke, Jaap Stam, Poborsky, Berg, Johnsen, May, the list goes on. No one could spend that frequently as they could, over prolonged seasons. Not even Newcastle or Blackburn. Before 95, Keane himself was a record purchase between English teams.
Offline slaphead

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1167 on: February 8, 2022, 04:27:08 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on February  8, 2022, 01:43:38 pm
hugely admire him as a person and player my all time favourite. even moreso in the past week

As a person ?  Really ?  I can't stand the person that he is for how he spoke publicly about Jon Walters and made a joke of what he was dealing with at the time. Shameful from Keane.
As a player, he was something else. One of the most influential Utd players I have seen and one of very very few who lift the performances of their entire team when he played.
But a prick. 
Online paulrazor

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 am »
Quote from: slaphead on February  8, 2022, 04:27:08 pm
As a person ?  Really ?  I can't stand the person that he is for how he spoke publicly about Jon Walters and made a joke of what he was dealing with at the time. Shameful from Keane.
As a player, he was something else. One of the most influential Utd players I have seen and one of very very few who lift the performances of their entire team when he played.
But a prick. 
Eamon Dunphy was interviewed last year as it was Keane's 50th birthday

On the ball in ireland got him for an interview as they are obsessed with Keane

Dunphy summed him up well "I like him but I dont think he likes me, there are two sides to him. A very generous warm side thats funny, and another side thats cruel, irrational and nasty"

along those lines, for those that wonder about the nice things he said Dunphy has been to Keanes home and saw how much of a family home it is and how he is with family, plus said Keane on the quiet does a lot of charity work and visits sick children in hospital.

In not so many words he hinted (and I believe this myself) that Keane is a very hypocritical man.

I posted the clip back a page or two where Keane tells a great story about trying to sign Matt Taylor for Sunderland and in it he jokes about how hard it was to get players to sign because there wives didnt want to move to Sunderland as there was nowhere to go shopping, as Dunphy correctly pointed out it may have been funny but it is worth noting Keane didnt move to the area himself when he was manager.

He also says in the row with John Walters that it is pretty much centered around Keane accusing Walters of faking injury, ironic considering Keane walked out before a World cup when he was allegedly accused of that.

I think Keane can lose the run of himself when getting fired up, As slaphead said when Keane was having a go at Walters he made fun of him crying on the TV about his family, absolutely no need for Keane to go there.
Offline slaphead

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 09:43:16 am »
Im fairly sure it was that On the Ball show where Keane said that about Walters Paul. His little lapdog Neville sniggering like a child beside him too. It was on the same show Keane said he gave Walter's his address and is still waiting on him to call round to sort it out. The Walters thing is crazy. There's obviously 3 sides to it but it was funny listening to Walters response to what Keane said, where he said his agent took a call from Keane's solicitor while they were in the car, and he said if Walters goes anywhere near Keane or his home he will be sued.
Online Ray K

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 10:23:02 am »
No longer being considered for Sunderland.  I think he couldn't bear to be separated from Micah Richards.
Offline slaphead

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 10:58:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:23:02 am
No longer being considered for Sunderland.  I think he couldn't bear to be separated from Micah Richards.

Heard David Connolly talk about it couple of days ago. He's very good by the way. He was asked what was the delay if they were going to hire him. He said there was so many things unclear and made some good points. Who would his staff be. Gerrard has his team, Lampard has his. Keane's coach who he worked with is at Burnley now. Also said that Keane was not a coach who's is on the training pitch which surprised me. He's more office based. Also questioned his knowledge of the league, that there were some managers in that league who know it 10 times better. He made a compelling arguement that hew as never the right man.
Online paulrazor

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 12:04:39 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:43:16 am
Im fairly sure it was that On the Ball show where Keane said that about Walters Paul. His little lapdog Neville sniggering like a child beside him too. It was on the same show Keane said he gave Walter's his address and is still waiting on him to call round to sort it out. The Walters thing is crazy. There's obviously 3 sides to it but it was funny listening to Walters response to what Keane said, where he said his agent took a call from Keane's solicitor while they were in the car, and he said if Walters goes anywhere near Keane or his home he will be sued.
thats interesting

and yes its in that clip, about a 2 hour interview. to be fair i listened to it and you do get a good laugh at times.

But yeah making fun of a fella who is crying because of a family issue is very low, if a child did that you would be disgusted.

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:23:02 am
No longer being considered for Sunderland.  I think he couldn't bear to be separated from Micah Richards.
such an annoying git richards

