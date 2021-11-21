« previous next »
Author Topic: Roy Keane  (Read 88390 times)

Online didi shamone

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 05:45:27 pm »
Early improvement in results followed by an inevitable collapse as he falls out with everyone. He has zero people skills.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 05:52:16 pm »
Great entertainment as a pundit especially after a Manc loss he is gold.

As a player Im still shocked he was never sued by Haaland, absolute shithouse challenge. Acts like the big hard man but doesnt ask for a straightener at any point, instead chooses to sucker punch him by stamping his knee out, the guy never plays again and he then writes all about it for profit. He also has the balls to called Haaland snide. Knell.

The word thug doesnt remotely do it justice.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 06:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:52:16 pm
Great entertainment as a pundit especially after a Manc loss he is gold.

As a player Im still shocked he was never sued by Haaland, absolute shithouse challenge. Acts like the big hard man but doesnt ask for a straightener at any point, instead chooses to sucker punch him by stamping his knee out, the guy never plays again and he then writes all about it for profit. He also has the balls to called Haaland snide. Knell.

The word thug doesnt remotely do it justice.

Yup, a complete twat as far as I am concerned.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 06:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:52:16 pm
Great entertainment as a pundit especially after a Manc loss he is gold.

As a player Im still shocked he was never sued by Haaland, absolute shithouse challenge. Acts like the big hard man but doesnt ask for a straightener at any point, instead chooses to sucker punch him by stamping his knee out, the guy never plays again and he then writes all about it for profit. He also has the balls to called Haaland snide. Knell.

The word thug doesnt remotely do it justice.
Mrs Spion saw Keane at Dublin airport and said he's really small. She reckons she could take him in a fight.  :)

He was a great player, but a dirty little shit at times. The assault you speak of there was an utter disgrace.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 07:28:09 pm »
He's a c*nt. Don't like him.
Offline S

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 07:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:52:16 pm
As a player Im still shocked he was never sued by Haaland, absolute shithouse challenge. Acts like the big hard man but doesnt ask for a straightener at any point, instead chooses to sucker punch him by stamping his knee out, the guy never plays again and he then writes all about it for profit. He also has the balls to called Haaland snide. Knell.
Isnt that a bit of a myth? Dont think Haaland even went off in that game and retired due to an injury elsewhere. Not that Im excusing the absolute thuggery of the challenge at all.
Online Slippers

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 07:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:06:17 pm
Mrs Spion saw Keane at Dublin airport and said he's really small. She reckons she could take him in a fight.  :)

He was a great player, but a dirty little shit at times. The assault you speak of there was an utter disgrace.

Small?

That explains a lot.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 07:33:50 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:28:29 pm
Isnt that a bit of a myth? Dont think Haaland even went off in that game and retired due to an injury elsewhere. Not that Im excusing the absolute thuggery of the challenge at all.
He was probably overcompensating because of the initial injury. He didn't play another 90 minutes after that.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 07:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:52:16 pm
Great entertainment as a pundit especially after a Manc loss he is gold.

As a player Im still shocked he was never sued by Haaland, absolute shithouse challenge. Acts like the big hard man but doesnt ask for a straightener at any point, instead chooses to sucker punch him by stamping his knee out, the guy never plays again and he then writes all about it for profit. He also has the balls to called Haaland snide. Knell.

The word thug doesnt remotely do it justice.
He's a shithouse but no one would dare ask for a straightener, he was a boxer before being a footballer, so the fucker can handle himself
Offline stewy17

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 08:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:29:23 pm
Off to Sunderland, it seems. Bookies have stopped taking money on him.

What are our abiding thoughts of him, as a player, manager, presenter, and general person?

To be honest I saw him getting interviewed by Neville and he seemed quite sound. Spoke honestly and seemed like a fairly normal fella.

Great player, funny pundit, probs not a top level manager but I reckon hell get them promoted.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 08:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:52:16 pm
Great entertainment as a pundit especially after a Manc loss he is gold.

As a player Im still shocked he was never sued by Haaland, absolute shithouse challenge. Acts like the big hard man but doesnt ask for a straightener at any point, instead chooses to sucker punch him by stamping his knee out, the guy never plays again and he then writes all about it for profit. He also has the balls to called Haaland snide. Knell.

The word thug doesnt remotely do it justice.
Quote from: Latenight Surfer on October 11, 2014, 07:30:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_7ktoJD8nUk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_7ktoJD8nUk</a>
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm »
Interesting for the sunderland netflix thing if it happens. Thought that was good watching
Online paulrazor

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 07:28:29 pm
Isnt that a bit of a myth? Dont think Haaland even went off in that game and retired due to an injury elsewhere. Not that Im excusing the absolute thuggery of the challenge at all.
I think he played a couple of games for Norway after

Injury that caused retirement was to his other knee


Still a scummy tackle
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 01:54:02 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:13:36 pm
I think he played a couple of games for Norway after

Injury that caused retirement was to his other knee


Still a scummy tackle

Haaland:  The knee still hurts, that isnt going to go away. I have to accept that.

"Did that tackle end my career? Well, I never played a full game again, did I? It seems like a great coincidence, dont you think?"
Offline MBL?

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 02:08:15 am »
I usually like him as a pundit but made a fool of himself saying united didnt buy Ronaldo ti win the league. Same sort of shite that comes out of Neville every year.

Funny part was Keane saying it was more a signing to win the fa cup.. haha.

He will never make it as a manger for the same reason most players dont. You get the impression he thinks players should just play better and work harder.
Offline Stevie93

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 07:11:43 am »
Great player. Leave it at that
Online paulrazor

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 07:47:25 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:54:02 am
Haaland:  The knee still hurts, that isnt going to go away. I have to accept that.

"Did that tackle end my career? Well, I never played a full game again, did I? It seems like a great coincidence, dont you think?"
read his wiki. He had trouble with his left knee for a long time

He had multiple surgeries on it

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 08:34:43 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 07:47:25 am
read his wiki. He had trouble with his left knee for a long time

He had multiple surgeries on it
Keane also injured Haalands right knee.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 09:46:51 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 07:47:25 am
read his wiki. He had trouble with his left knee for a long time

He had multiple surgeries on it

I know he did mate, not arguing that, but after the other knee injury caused by Keane he never played a full 90 again. It obviously had a big impact. The quote above is him saying so 100%. Unless the guy is lying then Ive no reason to not believe that.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 09:54:40 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:08:15 am
I usually like him as a pundit but made a fool of himself saying united didnt buy Ronaldo to win the league. It same sort of shite that comes out of Neville every year.

The funny part was Keane saying it was more a signing to win the fa cup.. haha.

He will never make it as a manager for the same reason most players dont. You get the impression he thinks players should just play better and work harder.
He did a fantastic job at Sunderland around 15 years ago. I think his biggest challenge will be man management because players are "softer" nowadays.
Online paulrazor

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 09:59:52 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:34:43 am
Keane also injured Haalands right knee.

I never disputed that

Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:46:51 am
I know he did mate, not arguing that, but after the other knee injury caused by Keane he never played a full 90 again. It obviously had a big impact. The quote above is him saying so 100%. Unless the guy is lying then Ive no reason to not believe that.
I see that but given it was his left knee that caused him to retire it's a bit inaccurate for people to say Keane retired him

At the time of Keane's tackle, Håland's left knee was already giving him sufficient problems for him to have to play with strapping around it.[13] After the tackle, Håland finished the match and played a midweek friendly for Norway coming off at half-time,[14] and the next league game, coming off in the 68th minute.[15] That summer, he underwent surgery on his left knee, but only managed a further four substitute appearances the following season,[16] and finally retired in July 2003 after failing to recover full fitness.

Following the release of Keane's autobiography in 2002, Håland and Manchester City stated that they were considering taking legal action against Keane. However, it emerged that Håland had stated on his personal website that he had been playing with the injury to his left knee a few months, that his left leg did not receive a knock in the game (Keane kicked his right thigh), and that Keane did not cause his long term injury.[18][19][20] Legal action was dropped in February 2003 after the club reviewed the medical advice



No doubt being kicked how he did had to hurt and effected him. Never a doubt in my mind it was deliberate

Challenge of a thug

Incidentally the incident that provoked Keane so much in 1997 was entirely Keanes fault too. He tried to injure haaland and injured himself. He was annoyed at haaland and David Weatherall's reaction but no way they knew he had done his cruciate. Keane actually played on in the game as united were out of subs

Couldnt have helped Keane was in poor shape for that game, drank heavily that week and was even arrested
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 10:04:11 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:59:52 am
I never disputed that
I never said you did, I was just saying it was the other knee.
Online paulrazor

Re: Roy Keane
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 10:05:47 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:04:11 am
I never said you did, I was just saying it was the other knee.
let's all agree Keanes a prick and leave it there :lmao
