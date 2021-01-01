« previous next »
Any Springsteen fans?

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 09:49:18 pm
Glad I read this thread , got my link for tomorrow but just got three on the 02 priority app in the lower main L9
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2521 on: Today at 08:24:40 am
Did O2 priority have a load of standing and I presume they sold out?
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2522 on: Today at 08:49:00 am
Has O2 priority gone? Can't seem to access it. Just comes up with a page on ticketmaster saying "Priority from O2 sale happening now" but can't get further.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2523 on: Today at 08:52:07 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 08:24:40 am
Did O2 priority have a load of standing and I presume they sold out?

Still plenty of rear standing and seats left as of just now on O2. They seem to have got a massive allocation. Centre middle of the Kop, there's plenty of tickets
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2524 on: Today at 08:53:10 am
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 08:49:00 am
Has O2 priority gone? Can't seem to access it. Just comes up with a page on ticketmaster saying "Priority from O2 sale happening now" but can't get further.

I think it needs to be through the O2 priority app. There's not a web link for it
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2525 on: Today at 09:25:56 am
Quote from: pmcgrath on Today at 08:53:10 am
I think it needs to be through the O2 priority app. There's not a web link for it
i've been doing that, but as I say just been coming up with that page.


Edit: tried on my laptop and it worked
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2526 on: Today at 09:29:43 am
Quote from: Mr D J on Yesterday at 03:40:33 pm
good luck mate

Cheers, fingers crossed there's a good selection.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2527 on: Today at 09:37:09 am
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 09:25:56 am
i've been doing that, but as I say just been coming up with that page

Not sure what the problem is. I can see it right now if I login to my O2 Priority account and it takes you through to the TM page where you can select the tickets.

Reply #2528 on: Today at 10:15:43 am
Got more or less straight in on LFC link (miracle) and tickets £300+ hahahah

Got rear standing instead via Live Nation.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2529 on: Today at 10:18:21 am
No wonder my queue time is dropping so fast! FFS!
Reply #2530 on: Today at 10:19:05 am
Quote from: anfieldash on Today at 10:15:43 am
Got more or less straight in on LFC link (miracle) and tickets £300+ hahahah

Got rear standing instead via Live Nation.

Same here but then I logged in and there were £80 tickets. Went for rear standing £130 incl fees
Reply #2531 on: Today at 10:24:45 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:19:05 am
Same here but then I logged in and there were £80 tickets. Went for rear standing £130 incl fees

Ah, maybe that was it. Once through queue you have to login to LFC account to see all prices. Duh!
Reply #2532 on: Today at 10:30:18 am
I was blocked thinking I was a bot. Good process guys.  :butt
Reply #2533 on: Today at 10:34:18 am
Sorted front of 306 through LFC presale. Chuffed with that.
Reply #2534 on: Today at 11:01:02 am
given up. utter crap. click on a section of ground takes forever to come up, look at buying tickets -none available in that area?
