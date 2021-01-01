Did O2 priority have a load of standing and I presume they sold out?
Has O2 priority gone? Can't seem to access it. Just comes up with a page on ticketmaster saying "Priority from O2 sale happening now" but can't get further.
I think it needs to be through the O2 priority app. There's not a web link for it
good luck mate
i've been doing that, but as I say just been coming up with that page
Got more or less straight in on LFC link (miracle) and tickets £300+ hahahahGot rear standing instead via Live Nation.
Same here but then I logged in and there were £80 tickets. Went for rear standing £130 incl fees
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]