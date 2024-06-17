« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Springsteen fans?  (Read 232917 times)

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 10:11:09 am »
Now will people get off FSGs backs - biggest signing of the summer!
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 10:33:27 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:04:23 am
Is the club still doing a presale for members and season ticket holders? Not sure it mentioned it on the article.

Hoping so, it says there will be an announcement on the pre-sale so fingers crossed.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Carras Left Foot

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 10:36:32 am »
Bruce at Anfield is just the stuff of dreams. Cant fucking wait.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 10:52:43 am »
Wonder if he will use dynamic pricing again
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Cracking Left Foot

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 01:19:52 pm »
When they first started doing gigs at Anfield, Bruce was my dream booking. If he does the dynamic pricing bollocks though, he can get to fuck.
Thank you Jurgen

Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 11:15:28 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on June 17, 2024, 11:09:34 am
Trying hard not to build up my hopes too much for fear of them crashing down but I've heard that he's booked to play Anfield next summer. Has come from a fan who knows someone at the club working in that capacity so there's a real hint of credibility to it and certainly enough so  I can't simply pretend to myself that I have to ignore it.

 If it does turn out to be true of course then those on here who've known my devotion to the man over the years will realise that I probably wouldn't make it to see him anyroad as I will almost certainly have spontaneously combusted with joy upon hearing any official confirmation.   ;D

Delighted to say I haven't combusted but I've come pretty close hearing this today. Emotions off the scale. Bruce in my hometown. Fuckinell.

Also thanks Seebab for your Asbury setlist . Unbelievable stuff. No such thing as the perfect Bruce set list but that must come pretty close. Throw in solo versions of Follow That Dream, Stolen Car and The Promise and I'd die happy   :D
