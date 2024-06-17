Is the club still doing a presale for members and season ticket holders? Not sure it mentioned it on the article.
Trying hard not to build up my hopes too much for fear of them crashing down but I've heard that he's booked to play Anfield next summer. Has come from a fan who knows someone at the club working in that capacity so there's a real hint of credibility to it and certainly enough so I can't simply pretend to myself that I have to ignore it. If it does turn out to be true of course then those on here who've known my devotion to the man over the years will realise that I probably wouldn't make it to see him anyroad as I will almost certainly have spontaneously combusted with joy upon hearing any official confirmation.
