I thought Bruce was all about the 'working man'?



To be fair Andy, that's by no means an unwarranted question to ask someone who for his entire career has championed the downtrodden and underprivileged. Exorbitant ticket pricing doesn't sit comfortably at all. A mate of mine from New York state who had been a massive fan from the the early Asbury Park and Stone Pony days completely lost his Bruce faith over the ticketing prices for his amazing Broadway show which all but excluded anyone without abundant disposable income and certainly the ordinary working man section of his fan base.I guess the only defence against what you're implying is that the pricing for watching any artist may be out of the hands of the artists themselves and that the prevailing market and all the associated costs decide where the price level ends up. Not that I can see how that could explain his prohibitive solo Broadway Show pricing but perhaps it does go some way towards explaining the stadium tour ticket pricing.Speaking for myself, I stopped pining for heroes without feet of clay some time ago. Looking back, perhaps the mould was broken after Shanks. However Bruce, for his part, still ticks every other box for me artistically, lyrically, musically and emotionally. Once you have invested lock, stock and barrel into the ride he has laid out from Asbury Park right through to today, there is no going back.That said, he can still fuck off if he thinks I'm going to make the trek to that shithole in Aston.