That's probably that as far as the UK stadium dates go. Think he'll do some festivals, possible even Glastonbury but a really underwhelming selection for the UK stadium dates.



Anfield would have been biblical I reckon



So massively pissed off over this. Was really believing with the Macca tie ups in New Jersey and Glastonbury and the success and special Scouse atmospheres of the recent Stones and Elton John gigs at our sacred shrine that the expanded Anfield was a shoe in. I mean those four venues are fucking crap by comparison. I mean Villa fucking Park again. Fer fucks sake. He and the band deserve a special place and the UK has never provided him with a single one and Ive been to them all to see him down the years. Sure, his performances are always great despite the shitty venues but Anfield would have finally righted that wrong and him and his management have fucked it up big time. Such a huge shame. So much so he can get to fuck and play without me this time.