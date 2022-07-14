« previous next »
Any Springsteen fans?

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2400 on: Today at 01:35:12 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 14, 2022, 01:56:56 pm
That's probably that as far as the UK stadium dates go. Think he'll do some festivals, possible even Glastonbury but a really underwhelming selection for the UK stadium dates.

Anfield would have been biblical I reckon  :(

So massively pissed off over this. Was really believing with the Macca tie ups in New Jersey and Glastonbury and the success and special Scouse atmospheres of the recent Stones and Elton John gigs at our sacred shrine that the expanded Anfield was a shoe in. I mean those four venues are fucking crap by comparison. I mean Villa fucking Park again. Fer fucks sake. He and the band deserve a special place and the UK has never provided him with a single one and Ive been to them all to see him down the years. Sure, his performances are always great despite the shitty venues but Anfield would have finally  righted that wrong and him and his management have fucked it up big time. Such a huge shame. So much so he can get to fuck and play without me this time.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2401 on: Today at 01:39:32 am
Quote from: MadErik on July 14, 2022, 09:40:36 am
https://twitter.com/springsteen/status/1547495147386044417?s=21&t=U_EMPMErTPA12ROJtdBN4A

No Liverpool gig  :(

Quote from: disgraced cake on July 14, 2022, 01:56:56 pm
That's probably that as far as the UK stadium dates go. Think he'll do some festivals, possible even Glastonbury but a really underwhelming selection for the UK stadium dates.

Anfield would have been biblical I reckon  :(

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:35:12 am
So massively pissed off over this. Was really believing with the Macca tie ups in New Jersey and Glastonbury and the success and special Scouse atmospheres of the recent Stones and Elton John gigs at our sacred shrine that the expanded Anfield was a shoe in. I mean those four venues are fucking crap by comparison. I mean Villa fucking Park again. Fer fucks sake. He and the band deserve a special place and the UK has never provided him with a single one and Ive been to them all to see him down the years. Sure, his performances are always great despite the shitty venues but Anfield would have finally  righted that wrong and him and his management have fucked it up big time. Such a huge shame. So much so he can get to fuck and play without me this time.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-anfield-concerts-stadium-breaking-24474875

Quote
Liverpool make decision on Anfield concerts for final phase of stadium work

Liverpool hosted three successful music concerts during the summer but stadium development will take priority next year
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2402 on: Today at 02:04:06 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 01:39:32 am
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-anfield-concerts-stadium-breaking-24474875


What a twat of a decision. Bastards.

Btw ta for clarification Jack. Bruce will be relieved Im no longer blaming him  ;D
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2403 on: Today at 09:08:53 am
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:04:06 am
What a twat of a decision. Bastards.

Btw ta for clarification Jack. Bruce will be relieved Im no longer blaming him  ;D

Actually just reflecting on those dates. The UK Springsteen dates announcements suspiciously held back until just after that Echo announcement that Anfield wasn't having any concerts next summer.

A Red/Bruce mad cock-eyed optimist like myself might just interpret that coincidence as a definite sign that Bruce was champing at the bit to play at the holy shrine next summer and is most likely even more pissed off than me that he can't and has to make do with shitholes like Villa and Hyde Park.

 ;D
