Got a fairly mundane but annoying one to bump the thread with.



A friend is getting married in Spain next year and a group of couples has been invited. After chatting about it for a while, we all decided to go for a week (due to the flights being too expensive to justify only doing a night or two) and make a holiday of it.



Apparently, the area were going to is famous for weddings and pretty much all hotels were booked up. One option was a town further down the coast thats an all inclusive in a small resort. Hotel looked good, price was acceptable. Most couples decided to go all inclusive as there is very little in the way of restaurants close by.



Anyway, we all met up last week and noted the flights etc and went away individually to book. We saw everyone last night and one of my mates girlfriends told me theyd booked half board instead, as they dont eat enough to need all inclusive. Fair enough. I asked were they gonna skip lunch and werent they bothered about paying for drinks in the day. Her answer well we thought seeing as all of you have unlimited drinks and bar snacks etc that we could just tag along and you maybe grab us a few drinks throughout the day. We dont eat and drink as much as you.



I told her that wouldnt be happening and she got in a right mood with me. My mate stayed away as he didnt want to get involved but the cheek of thinking you can pay for a lesser option and have others essentially upgrade your service through money theyve paid. Cheeky mingebag behaviour. The entitlement of assuming people would be fine with ferrying them drinks and snacks weve paid for and theyve not.



I was wound up for about an hour after.