Offline .adam

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2360 on: April 27, 2023, 01:47:16 pm »
Teabags are easier to just 'have in' compared to coffee as the instant stuff goes off after being open for a while.

No such problem with sugar though  ;D
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2361 on: April 27, 2023, 01:49:57 pm »
No way am I keeping coffee in the house in the rare event someone comes over.
Offline .adam

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2362 on: April 27, 2023, 01:54:13 pm »
Just checked and it's £2 for 8 sachets of decent brand instant coffee. You're definitely a mingebag if you're not willing to sink £2 into having some coffee in for a guest.
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2363 on: April 27, 2023, 01:55:19 pm »
next time you're in a hotel in room with free tea/coffee, grab a couple of the sealed coffee things and keep them aside for an unexpected request.  they never get stale.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2364 on: April 27, 2023, 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 27, 2023, 01:55:19 pm
next time you're in a hotel in room with free tea/coffee, grab a couple of the sealed coffee things and keep them aside for an unexpected request.  they never get stale.
oh i always take them

but usually find them in a bag 7 months later
Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2365 on: April 27, 2023, 02:27:31 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 27, 2023, 02:13:44 pm
oh i always take them

but usually find them in a bag 7 months later

Ha, that really is my life and it pisses the wife off no end.  For work i stay away 4 nights away and i'll take tea/coffee/hot chocolate/biscuits/shower gel and shampoo and i have to admit i am currently replacing all my coat hangers at home with the good solid ones from the hotel :)
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2366 on: April 27, 2023, 02:28:51 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 27, 2023, 02:13:44 pm
oh i always take them

but usually find them in a bag 7 months later
when you have company drop by?  :)
Offline Lusty

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2367 on: April 27, 2023, 02:29:28 pm »
Quote from: .adam on April 27, 2023, 01:47:16 pm
Teabags are easier to just 'have in' compared to coffee as the instant stuff goes off after being open for a while.

No such problem with sugar though  ;D
Does it really go off though?  Because I've been using the same jar of Gold Blend that I bought in the 80s and no one ever complains ;D

It's one of those things you never actually buy, like salt.  There is always salt and sugar in the house and I have no recollection of buying either.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2368 on: April 27, 2023, 02:41:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April 27, 2023, 02:28:51 pm
when you have company drop by?  :)
Just the day Barney comes around

not buying him tea bags
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2369 on: April 27, 2023, 02:42:17 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 27, 2023, 02:41:46 pm
Just the day Barney comes around

not buying him tea bags
don't blame yer.
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2370 on: April 27, 2023, 02:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 27, 2023, 02:29:28 pm
Does it really go off though?  Because I've been using the same jar of Gold Blend that I bought in the 80s and no one ever complains ;D

It's one of those things you never actually buy, like salt.  There is always salt and sugar in the house and I have no recollection of buying either.

they breed and multiply overnight.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2371 on: April 27, 2023, 03:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 27, 2023, 02:29:28 pm
Does it really go off though?  Because I've been using the same jar of Gold Blend that I bought in the 80s and no one ever complains ;D

It's one of those things you never actually buy, like salt.  There is always salt and sugar in the house and I have no recollection of buying either.

That's because all of your mates always bring their own and leave it at yours, because they know you can't be trusted to buy them.


It took a good friend to tell me the coffee is old and tastes shit. All the others just sipped on their cups and never said anything.  They usually declined the offer of another one :D
Offline .adam

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2372 on: April 27, 2023, 03:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 27, 2023, 02:29:28 pm
Does it really go off though?  Because I've been using the same jar of Gold Blend that I bought in the 80s and no one ever complains ;D

It's one of those things you never actually buy, like salt.  There is always salt and sugar in the house and I have no recollection of buying either.

Look at the colour of it. Instant coffee goes from a dark colour to a grey when it oxidises over time.

To be honest, I'm a bit of a coffee snob and don't drink instant but it definitely goes off.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2373 on: April 27, 2023, 03:52:41 pm »
Quote from: .adam on April 27, 2023, 03:41:24 pm
Look at the colour of it. Instant coffee goes from a dark colour to a grey when it oxidises over time.

To be honest, I'm a bit of a coffee snob and don't drink instant but it definitely goes off.
yeah it would go off

pod man myself

once you go to pods you never go back
Offline Lusty

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2374 on: April 27, 2023, 03:53:42 pm »
Quote from: .adam on April 27, 2023, 03:41:24 pm
Look at the colour of it. Instant coffee goes from a dark colour to a grey when it oxidises over time.

To be honest, I'm a bit of a coffee snob and don't drink instant but it definitely goes off.
Maybe this is the thing, anyone who knows enough about coffee to tell the difference is probably not going to ask me for a cup of instant anyway.
Offline .adam

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2375 on: April 27, 2023, 03:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on April 27, 2023, 03:53:42 pm
Maybe this is the thing, anyone who knows enough about coffee to tell the difference is probably not going to ask me for a cup of instant anyway.

 :D

I agree with Paul on the pods. I'm not into coffee enough to do all the bean grinding and spending a fortune on all the kit but I've got a Nespresso machine and love my morning coffee from it.

I remember reading something about the role of 7 (or maybe it was 5?)

Unroasted beans are meant to last 7 months, roasted beans 7 weeks and ground beans 7 days.

I'm sure that's it passing its completely optimal phase though rather than being inedible :D
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2376 on: April 27, 2023, 03:57:46 pm »
Quote from: .adam on April 27, 2023, 01:54:13 pm
Just checked and it's £2 for 8 sachets of decent brand instant coffee. You're definitely a mingebag if you're not willing to sink £2 into having some coffee in for a guest.

A guest is someone you invite to your house. These 2 people turned up unannounced, and when I offered them tea they said no but they'll take a coffee.
They also thought it was weird I didn't have any even though I don't drink it  :D

I did have coffee a couple of years ago. Was that powdery shite that just ended up all stuck together in the wee jar, so I just fucked it out and never replaced it. My missus drinks it but she buys those weird ones you drink cold. Vile as fuck.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2377 on: April 27, 2023, 04:02:03 pm »
yeah i never got the iced stuff

Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2378 on: April 27, 2023, 05:59:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April 27, 2023, 03:21:57 pm
That's because all of your mates always bring their own and leave it at yours, because they know you can't be trusted to buy them.


It took a good friend to tell me the coffee is old and tastes shit. All the others just sipped on their cups and never said anything.  They usually declined the offer of another one :D
you need to PM Barney.  :)
Offline paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2379 on: May 18, 2023, 09:39:40 am »
Only noticed the title changing because of a remark about bananas

get away with nothing here :lmao
Offline damomad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2380 on: May 18, 2023, 01:34:06 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 18, 2023, 09:39:40 am
Only noticed the title changing because of a remark about bananas

get away with nothing here :lmao

It's only fair Razor, showed your true mingebag colours there!

One recently, for a 5-a-side we have a group chat where the bank details/Revolut of the booker are put in to make it easy to sort out the payment. One lad refuses to use it and always shows up with cash. One week he'll have a £20 and there'll be no-one with change, "I'll pay double next week". Next week, he's either not playing or someone else has booked and because it's only one person, it's almost forgotten about. We'd boot him out but we struggle to make 10 so put up with it, mingebag!
« Last Edit: May 18, 2023, 01:36:32 pm by damomad »
Offline paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2381 on: May 18, 2023, 02:45:58 pm »
Quote from: damomad on May 18, 2023, 01:34:06 pm
It's only fair Razor, showed your true mingebag colours there!

One recently, for a 5-a-side we have a group chat where the bank details/Revolut of the booker are put in to make it easy to sort out the payment. One lad refuses to use it and always shows up with cash. One week he'll have a £20 and there'll be no-one with change, "I'll pay double next week". Next week, he's either not playing or someone else has booked and because it's only one person, it's almost forgotten about. We'd boot him out but we struggle to make 10 so put up with it, mingebag!
tbf the young fella does like them so they get bought, i dont like them as they would literally empty my stomach both ways, then again I am tryna diet so maybe I will try a few

anyway yeah, the guy possibly knows what he is doing. He knows no one will have change so he plays for free
Online Ghost Town

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2382 on: May 18, 2023, 03:25:16 pm »
The organiser just needs to take the twenty quid and say "Hang on I'll get your change" and then say "sorry no change at the moment but this twenty will cover your next X number of sessions, cheers"

And walk off. Added bonus is that now he's 'paid' he WILL have to turn up for next few sessions to get his mingebag money's worth so it'll help boost your numbers

I feel people are too soft with mingebags. They need robust handling
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2383 on: May 18, 2023, 05:41:04 pm »
Just tell him 20 minutes before the next game that if he's not paying, he's not playing. It's not that difficult to quickly run into a shop and buy a drink which will give him change. He's taking advantage, which is what mingebags specialize in.
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2384 on: May 18, 2023, 05:53:02 pm »
or copy the responses here an email them to him.
Offline PaulF

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2385 on: May 18, 2023, 09:32:05 pm »
And presumably by now he owes £20.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2386 on: Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm »
Got a fairly mundane but annoying one to bump the thread with.

A friend is getting married in Spain next year and a group of couples has been invited. After chatting about it for a while, we all decided to go for a week (due to the flights being too expensive to justify only doing a night or two) and make a holiday of it.

Apparently, the area were going to is famous for weddings and pretty much all hotels were booked up. One option was a town further down the coast thats an all inclusive in a small resort. Hotel looked good, price was acceptable. Most couples decided to go all inclusive as there is very little in the way of restaurants close by.

Anyway, we all met up last week and noted the flights etc and went away individually to book. We saw everyone last night and one of my mates girlfriends told me theyd booked half board instead, as they dont eat enough to need all inclusive. Fair enough. I asked were they gonna skip lunch and werent they bothered about paying for drinks in the day. Her answer well we thought seeing as all of you have unlimited drinks and bar snacks etc that we could just tag along and you maybe grab us a few drinks throughout the day. We dont eat and drink as much as you.

I told her that wouldnt be happening and she got in a right mood with me. My mate stayed away as he didnt want to get involved but the cheek of thinking you can pay for a lesser option and have others essentially upgrade your service through money theyve paid. Cheeky mingebag behaviour. The entitlement of assuming people would be fine with ferrying them drinks and snacks weve paid for and theyve not.

I was wound up for about an hour after.
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2387 on: Yesterday at 08:07:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm
Got a fairly mundane but annoying one to bump the thread with.

A friend is getting married in Spain next year and a group of couples has been invited. After chatting about it for a while, we all decided to go for a week (due to the flights being too expensive to justify only doing a night or two) and make a holiday of it.

Apparently, the area were going to is famous for weddings and pretty much all hotels were booked up. One option was a town further down the coast thats an all inclusive in a small resort. Hotel looked good, price was acceptable. Most couples decided to go all inclusive as there is very little in the way of restaurants close by.

Anyway, we all met up last week and noted the flights etc and went away individually to book. We saw everyone last night and one of my mates girlfriends told me theyd booked half board instead, as they dont eat enough to need all inclusive. Fair enough. I asked were they gonna skip lunch and werent they bothered about paying for drinks in the day. Her answer well we thought seeing as all of you have unlimited drinks and bar snacks etc that we could just tag along and you maybe grab us a few drinks throughout the day. We dont eat and drink as much as you.

I told her that wouldnt be happening and she got in a right mood with me. My mate stayed away as he didnt want to get involved but the cheek of thinking you can pay for a lesser option and have others essentially upgrade your service through money theyve paid. Cheeky mingebag behaviour. The entitlement of assuming people would be fine with ferrying them drinks and snacks weve paid for and theyve not.

I was wound up for about an hour after.
wow.  I'd be wound up a lot more than an hour.  the woman is an idiot as well as a mingebag - all she had to do was say nothing and chances are someone in the group would bring them stuff to eat/drink and she could pretend to be embarrassed etc etc while feasting on it.

how did the others react?
Offline damomad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2388 on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm »
Mingebaggery of the highest degree DS, you would pay the full price twice there, both for the all inclusivity and also if you get caught giving away drinks to non paying clientele. How is it fair you take that risk? Did the right thing telling her where to go.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2389 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:07:09 pm
wow.  I'd be wound up a lot more than an hour.  the woman is an idiot as well as a mingebag - all she had to do was say nothing and chances are someone in the group would bring them stuff to eat/drink and she could pretend to be embarrassed etc etc while feasting on it.

how did the others react?
Honestly if they said nothing and their wristbands werent a give away, I bet they couldve just asked us to grab them drinks while we were up and no one would notice.

The others all agreed with me albeit were silent at the time and happy for me to be the one who told her, which didnt help because shes read it as a her v me thing.
Online Blundellsands Clink

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2390 on: Yesterday at 08:54:19 pm »
Part of the fun of going half board on holiday is robbing the breakfast buffet of rolls and fruit for a bit of poolside grazing and getting your cheap cans of coke/local beer for the fridge in your room. Tell her to ask me for tips if she needs any advice.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2391 on: Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Yesterday at 08:54:19 pm
Part of the fun of going half board on holiday is robbing the breakfast buffet of rolls and fruit for a bit of poolside grazing and getting your cheap cans of coke/local beer for the fridge in your room. Tell her to ask me for tips if she needs any advice.

Cue screen name change to Mingebagsands Clink...
Online Ghost Town

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2392 on: Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm
. Her answer well we thought seeing as all of you have unlimited drinks and bar snacks etc that we could just tag along and you maybe grab us a few drinks throughout the day. We dont eat and drink as much as you.


Reckon this is an example mingedoggybaggery?
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2393 on: Yesterday at 11:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:52:19 pm
Reckon this is an example mingedoggybaggery?
:thumbup well done.
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 12:02:46 am »
Quote from: Blundellsands Clink on Yesterday at 08:54:19 pm
Part of the fun of going half board on holiday is robbing the breakfast buffet of rolls and fruit for a bit of poolside grazing and getting your cheap cans of coke/local beer for the fridge in your room. Tell her to ask me for tips if she needs any advice.
reminds me of a (v nice) hotel we stayed at in Kuala Lumpur,  breakfast included, was pretty damn good. 

on the first morning noticed people touring the serving area after they'd finished eating, filling bags with anything they could realistically put in them. not even attempting to be subtle about it.

I'm not averse to walking out with a piece of fruit (or even a tub of yoghurt for a snack later in the day) but this was blatant as hell and each day the number doing it seemed to grow.

(no. I didn't get into it :) )
Offline sheepfest

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 12:20:37 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:03:29 pm
Got a fairly mundane but annoying one to bump the thread with.

I was wound up for about an hour after.
Now that is a classic and not mundane. It's shitty behaviour of the highest fucking order. No doubt first in line for when the bar opens.

Although must confess my first ever all inclusive this year. Drinks aside I have no idea how people eat all the food on offer. Breakfast until 10am, then a lunch restaurant opened at 11.30am until 4.30pm with the main restaurant opening at 6pm with coffee, ice cream and cake before dinner. 


