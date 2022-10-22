« previous next »
Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 01:57:56 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 01:50:59 pm
A mingebag or a prudent individual?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-64063387

Mind you a bit unfair that she charges her sons more than the daughters.

It says its becauase her sons work full time whereas her daughters work part time so seems fair to me.

Don't think it's mingebaggery to be honest, though the better approach, which we always do is everyone contributes different dishes. This year I'm doing the ham, last year I did the main meat (rib of beef as never do turkey).
Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 02:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 01:57:56 pm
It says its becauase her sons work full time whereas her daughters work part time so seems fair to me.

Don't think it's mingebaggery to be honest, though the better approach, which we always do is everyone contributes different dishes. This year I'm doing the ham, last year I did the main meat (rib of beef as never do turkey).

Just read down to the reason for the price differential but the whole thing seems so cold blooded.

Wonder if she claims back the VAT? ;D
Offline ScottScott

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 03:01:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:56:28 pm
I think it's crap.  levying a "charge" - what bullshit.

is she hard up?  doesn't seem like it. if the cost is a burden, why not just ask people to bring some stuff themselves like a pot-luck type of thing?  or - just ask them to bung her a few quid if they can to help out.

what's next - she makes her grandkids pay for each biscuit they eat when they come over?  she could print a menu and post it online for them.

Merry Christmas you mingebag cow.

You're a right horrible twat you. If you read the article you'd see she's on her own and looks to be spending about £300 on a 3 day event for the family. Isn't the bolded part exactly what she's doing?

It might be sunshine and roses over there in the states, but for most people over here it's fucking grim. Rising bills, food prices going through the roof. Frankly, her kids should have been offering to pay for the whole thing anyway. They're the mingebags
Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 03:05:10 pm »
Yeah I don't see an issue with her asking her grown ass kids (who all look 30+) to contribute to the costs of her supplying food and booze for 3 days over Xmas.

If anything it sounds like they were the cheap ones as she had to resort to doing that because they were too tight to bung into a kitty she set up.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 04:22:52 pm »
Good children would offer to help. If she said no thanks at least they offered.
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 04:31:18 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:01:41 pm
You're a right horrible twat you. If you read the article you'd see she's on her own and looks to be spending about £300 on a 3 day event for the family. Isn't the bolded part exactly what she's doing?

It might be sunshine and roses over there in the states, but for most people over here it's fucking grim. Rising bills, food prices going through the roof. Frankly, her kids should have been offering to pay for the whole thing anyway. They're the mingebags

let me ask you .... have you, or any member of your family, EVER charged another member for the food/drink they lay on when you're having a get-together?  I'd guess the answer is 100% "no effing way".

my family has big (20-25 ppl) get togethers regularly and nobody would ever dream of "billing" or "charging" someone else.  instead there's an adult conversation beforehand - eg some ppl don't go along now and then if times are difficult and nobody says boo to them.  and always there is a kitty for shared expenses and everyone kicks in as they are able.  the "better off" members usually step up to cover any shortfall, and again, nobody is made to feel bad about not kicking in.

I'd say there is a problem in that family if the woman's kids realize she needs help but instead of being proactive, they let her resort to billing them.

so my anger may be misplaced and it should be on her kids -- but there is some real mingebaggery / disfunctionality going on there.

and BTW FYI I don't live in the US.

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 05:08:30 pm »
As ever, the headline makes it sound worse than it is. From her quotes in the article, its a bit presumptuous at worst, but in reality shes just asking for some help to be able to have everyone round enjoy the event. If anything, her kids shouldnt have the expectation its no burden on them every year to have multiple generations around and not feel the cost.

Im lucky in that my family have always been in a position where someone has been able to provide the Christmas experience but since Ive been earning Ive always offered or tried to do some form of gesture to remove an element of cost for the host and Id probably be a bit annoyed if that gesture isnt reciprocated next year when I host for the first time ever; this year Ive bought all the sausages for our breakfast tradition and Ive bought all the wine and soft drinks, which has probably taken a good chunk of the cost out of it for my Ma and gives her one less thing to think about.
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 05:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:08:30 pm
As ever, the headline makes it sound worse than it is. From her quotes in the article, its a bit presumptuous at worst, but in reality shes just asking for some help to be able to have everyone round enjoy the event. If anything, her kids shouldnt have the expectation its no burden on them every year to have multiple generations around and not feel the cost.

Im lucky in that my family have always been in a position where someone has been able to provide the Christmas experience but since Ive been earning Ive always offered or tried to do some form of gesture to remove an element of cost for the host and Id probably be a bit annoyed if that gesture isnt reciprocated next year when I host for the first time ever; this year Ive bought all the sausages for our breakfast tradition and Ive bought all the wine and soft drinks, which has probably taken a good chunk of the cost out of it for my Ma and gives her one less thing to think about.

I read the headline and then when you read the story its nothing of the sort - all she's done is ask them to chip in a couple of quid a week.

It says a lot more about her kids than it does about her, they should be offering to chuck in, they shouldn't have to be asked to help out.
Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 05:59:23 pm »
The weird thing is just how she came up with "charges" for each member of the family down to the toddlers. If she'd just asked the full time earners to chip in £30 each for their families (or whatever), it'd sound a lot more normal.
Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 06:17:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 05:59:23 pm
The weird thing is just how she came up with "charges" for each member of the family down to the toddlers. If she'd just asked the full time earners to chip in £30 each for their families (or whatever), it'd sound a lot more normal.

Lets be honest, that's almost certainly what she does, but has put a figure on it to make it fair for, say, one family with 1 kid and one with 3.

Wouldn't make as good a story if they phrased it that way though :D
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 06:28:12 pm »
The adults I can understand but to charge the kids is just mingebaggery. It's not lot like a four year old is going to polish off a full dinner and help themselves to afters.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm »
They were on the local news the other day - in Chicago - video feed from Wales. I said, how tf is this even a story, why is this on my telly - and then I come in the best thread on Rawk and there's two pages about this absolute shite. Pack it in immediately
Online SamLad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 11:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm
They were on the local news the other day - in Chicago - video feed from Wales. I said, how tf is this even a story, why is this on my telly - and then I come in the best thread on Rawk and there's two pages about this absolute shite. Pack it in immediately
what about the whole thing annoys you so much?
Offline PaulF

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 08:14:58 am »
Dunno Sam Lad .
Let's assume the £180 leaves little change after food costs and and power for cooking.
If she's on a tight budget herself and her family would be spending that sort of money eating from home, I don't really see the problem.
Better than her stressing about finding the money all for it next year.

Frankly I'd happily pay the £40 she'd be charging me not to spend time with the in-laws, but there you go.
Offline moondog

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 08:22:41 am »
Christmas is a great time for mingebaggery and I look forward to seeing more fantastic examples outlined here in the coming days.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 08:56:31 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:22:41 am
Christmas is a great time for mingebaggery and I look forward to seeing more fantastic examples outlined here in the coming days.
Here's one to start the Christmas ball rolling.

In Aldi yesterday perusing the crisps and the woman next to me puts in her trolley about 6/7 tubs of plain Pringles. Her fella next to her is peering at Aldi's own stacker type. Puts all the Pringles back bar 1 and puts in Aldi own style and says we keep the Pringle tub and just refill with these, no-one will know the difference. The sigh from his other half suggested that swaps like this were not uncommon.

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 09:00:39 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 08:56:31 am
Here's one to start the Christmas ball rolling.

In Aldi yesterday perusing the crisps and the woman next to me puts in her trolley about 6/7 tubs of plain Pringles. Her fella next to her is peering at Aldi's own stacker type. Puts all the Pringles back bar 1 and puts in Aldi own style and says we keep the Pringle tub and just refill with these, no-one will know the difference. The sigh from his other half suggested that swaps like this were not uncommon.



:D Tremendous.
Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 09:04:26 am »
Thats genius
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 09:11:59 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 08:56:31 am
Here's one to start the Christmas ball rolling.

In Aldi yesterday perusing the crisps and the woman next to me puts in her trolley about 6/7 tubs of plain Pringles. Her fella next to her is peering at Aldi's own stacker type. Puts all the Pringles back bar 1 and puts in Aldi own style and says we keep the Pringle tub and just refill with these, no-one will know the difference. The sigh from his other half suggested that swaps like this were not uncommon.



He's obviously never eaten Aldi knock off pringles then ;D
Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 09:29:55 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 08:56:31 am
Here's one to start the Christmas ball rolling.

In Aldi yesterday perusing the crisps and the woman next to me puts in her trolley about 6/7 tubs of plain Pringles. Her fella next to her is peering at Aldi's own stacker type. Puts all the Pringles back bar 1 and puts in Aldi own style and says we keep the Pringle tub and just refill with these, no-one will know the difference. The sigh from his other half suggested that swaps like this were not uncommon.

Similar to this, but worse, I had an ex whose Dad used to buy the branded stuff for himself and then tell everyone else they werent allowed to touch those and everyone else had to have own brand stuff  ;D

He did it with loads of stuff - tea, coffee, crisps, biscuits, etc.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 09:43:49 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:11:59 am
He's obviously never eaten Aldi knock off pringles then ;D

They taste chemically to me.
Offline iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 09:54:40 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 08:56:31 am
Here's one to start the Christmas ball rolling.

In Aldi yesterday perusing the crisps and the woman next to me puts in her trolley about 6/7 tubs of plain Pringles. Her fella next to her is peering at Aldi's own stacker type. Puts all the Pringles back bar 1 and puts in Aldi own style and says we keep the Pringle tub and just refill with these, no-one will know the difference. The sigh from his other half suggested that swaps like this were not uncommon.

That is shit housery, not mingebaggery!

On the woman charging family for it - I think it is a good shout. If you have a big family with multiple big gatherings through the year then you could do a rotation so everyone pitches in over the course of it.

If it is a family like mine where we only have one big family event a year then it shouldn't all be on the host.

I agree in principle with what people are saying about everyone bringing a dish or someone being in charge of the booze as an alternative but I know with my family (and when I do similar for my friends) there is either the issue of transporting dishes - family live 300 miles from me for example so not ideal for transporting stuff - and also just who enjoys/is best a cooking.

I love doing it all so it has always been the agreement that I'll provide a choice of menus at different costings and then everyone pings over their share and I go and get everything
Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 12:38:18 pm »
Nah ticks all the boxes for mingebaggery and no one suffers
Offline PaulF

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 04:12:32 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:11:59 am
He's obviously never eaten Aldi knock off pringles then ;D
Have you tried the cheese thins. How they ever got to the shelves I'll never know. The stackers aren't as good, but given the price difference I'd consider the Aldi.  Id rather give up crisps for a year than eat Aldi cheddars.  (And I've just made a crisp wall for Christmas)
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 07:04:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:12:32 pm
Have you tried the cheese thins. How they ever got to the shelves I'll never know. The stackers aren't as good, but given the price difference I'd consider the Aldi.  Id rather give up crisps for a year than eat Aldi cheddars.  (And I've just made a crisp wall for Christmas)

Their prawn cocktail crisps are the best though.
Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 07:05:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:12:32 pm
Have you tried the cheese thins. How they ever got to the shelves I'll never know. The stackers aren't as good, but given the price difference I'd consider the Aldi.  Id rather give up crisps for a year than eat Aldi cheddars.  (And I've just made a crisp wall for Christmas)

A crisp wall? Is that like one of those flower wall people have at parties so that girls can pose in front of them to have photos taken?
