Author Topic: Mingebags  (Read 222795 times)

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 01:57:56 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 01:50:59 pm
A mingebag or a prudent individual?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-64063387

Mind you a bit unfair that she charges her sons more than the daughters.

It says its becauase her sons work full time whereas her daughters work part time so seems fair to me.

Don't think it's mingebaggery to be honest, though the better approach, which we always do is everyone contributes different dishes. This year I'm doing the ham, last year I did the main meat (rib of beef as never do turkey).
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 01:57:56 pm
It says its becauase her sons work full time whereas her daughters work part time so seems fair to me.

Don't think it's mingebaggery to be honest, though the better approach, which we always do is everyone contributes different dishes. This year I'm doing the ham, last year I did the main meat (rib of beef as never do turkey).

Just read down to the reason for the price differential but the whole thing seems so cold blooded.

Wonder if she claims back the VAT? ;D
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 03:01:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:56:28 pm
I think it's crap.  levying a "charge" - what bullshit.

is she hard up?  doesn't seem like it. if the cost is a burden, why not just ask people to bring some stuff themselves like a pot-luck type of thing?  or - just ask them to bung her a few quid if they can to help out.

what's next - she makes her grandkids pay for each biscuit they eat when they come over?  she could print a menu and post it online for them.

Merry Christmas you mingebag cow.

You're a right horrible twat you. If you read the article you'd see she's on her own and looks to be spending about £300 on a 3 day event for the family. Isn't the bolded part exactly what she's doing?

It might be sunshine and roses over there in the states, but for most people over here it's fucking grim. Rising bills, food prices going through the roof. Frankly, her kids should have been offering to pay for the whole thing anyway. They're the mingebags
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 03:05:10 pm »
Yeah I don't see an issue with her asking her grown ass kids (who all look 30+) to contribute to the costs of her supplying food and booze for 3 days over Xmas.

If anything it sounds like they were the cheap ones as she had to resort to doing that because they were too tight to bung into a kitty she set up.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 04:22:52 pm »
Good children would offer to help. If she said no thanks at least they offered.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 04:31:18 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 03:01:41 pm
You're a right horrible twat you. If you read the article you'd see she's on her own and looks to be spending about £300 on a 3 day event for the family. Isn't the bolded part exactly what she's doing?

It might be sunshine and roses over there in the states, but for most people over here it's fucking grim. Rising bills, food prices going through the roof. Frankly, her kids should have been offering to pay for the whole thing anyway. They're the mingebags

let me ask you .... have you, or any member of your family, EVER charged another member for the food/drink they lay on when you're having a get-together?  I'd guess the answer is 100% "no effing way".

my family has big (20-25 ppl) get togethers regularly and nobody would ever dream of "billing" or "charging" someone else.  instead there's an adult conversation beforehand - eg some ppl don't go along now and then if times are difficult and nobody says boo to them.  and always there is a kitty for shared expenses and everyone kicks in as they are able.  the "better off" members usually step up to cover any shortfall, and again, nobody is made to feel bad about not kicking in.

I'd say there is a problem in that family if the woman's kids realize she needs help but instead of being proactive, they let her resort to billing them.

so my anger may be misplaced and it should be on her kids -- but there is some real mingebaggery / disfunctionality going on there.

and BTW FYI I don't live in the US.

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 05:08:30 pm »
As ever, the headline makes it sound worse than it is. From her quotes in the article, its a bit presumptuous at worst, but in reality shes just asking for some help to be able to have everyone round enjoy the event. If anything, her kids shouldnt have the expectation its no burden on them every year to have multiple generations around and not feel the cost.

Im lucky in that my family have always been in a position where someone has been able to provide the Christmas experience but since Ive been earning Ive always offered or tried to do some form of gesture to remove an element of cost for the host and Id probably be a bit annoyed if that gesture isnt reciprocated next year when I host for the first time ever; this year Ive bought all the sausages for our breakfast tradition and Ive bought all the wine and soft drinks, which has probably taken a good chunk of the cost out of it for my Ma and gives her one less thing to think about.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 05:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:08:30 pm
As ever, the headline makes it sound worse than it is. From her quotes in the article, its a bit presumptuous at worst, but in reality shes just asking for some help to be able to have everyone round enjoy the event. If anything, her kids shouldnt have the expectation its no burden on them every year to have multiple generations around and not feel the cost.

Im lucky in that my family have always been in a position where someone has been able to provide the Christmas experience but since Ive been earning Ive always offered or tried to do some form of gesture to remove an element of cost for the host and Id probably be a bit annoyed if that gesture isnt reciprocated next year when I host for the first time ever; this year Ive bought all the sausages for our breakfast tradition and Ive bought all the wine and soft drinks, which has probably taken a good chunk of the cost out of it for my Ma and gives her one less thing to think about.

I read the headline and then when you read the story its nothing of the sort - all she's done is ask them to chip in a couple of quid a week.

It says a lot more about her kids than it does about her, they should be offering to chuck in, they shouldn't have to be asked to help out.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 05:59:23 pm »
The weird thing is just how she came up with "charges" for each member of the family down to the toddlers. If she'd just asked the full time earners to chip in £30 each for their families (or whatever), it'd sound a lot more normal.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 06:17:09 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 05:59:23 pm
The weird thing is just how she came up with "charges" for each member of the family down to the toddlers. If she'd just asked the full time earners to chip in £30 each for their families (or whatever), it'd sound a lot more normal.

Lets be honest, that's almost certainly what she does, but has put a figure on it to make it fair for, say, one family with 1 kid and one with 3.

Wouldn't make as good a story if they phrased it that way though :D
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 06:28:12 pm »
The adults I can understand but to charge the kids is just mingebaggery. It's not lot like a four year old is going to polish off a full dinner and help themselves to afters.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 10:34:12 pm »
They were on the local news the other day - in Chicago - video feed from Wales. I said, how tf is this even a story, why is this on my telly - and then I come in the best thread on Rawk and there's two pages about this absolute shite. Pack it in immediately
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 11:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 10:34:12 pm
They were on the local news the other day - in Chicago - video feed from Wales. I said, how tf is this even a story, why is this on my telly - and then I come in the best thread on Rawk and there's two pages about this absolute shite. Pack it in immediately
what about the whole thing annoys you so much?
