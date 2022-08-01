So, a couple of updates on the above mentioned brother-in-law.



1) Negotiations around the cruise for their dads 60th birthday have recommenced in recent weeks, with the latest 'proposal' from brother-in-law that he and his girlfriend combined "pay for her", on the premise that (i) their mum pays for him, and (ii) that we change from the previously agreed upon cruise to one that he would prefer to go on. I really do struggle to bite my tongue in amongst all of this (and I do because it is not my place to be telling his mum how she should deal with her own son) and it pains me to see his mum constantly letting him get away with it because her desire to have him there supercedes any frustration that she, surely, must have with his actions and all 'round mingebaggery. My wife had a conversation with her mum in the end and told her what she(/we) thought of this 'proposal', and thankfully, her mum nodded her agreement and confirmed that she didn't intend to pay for him, or change the plans that we already had. It's a start, I suppose.



2) He and his girlfriend have been living together for a few months now in a rented apartment and have recently been looking into the idea of buying somewhere. This is the reason consistently offered by him as to why he doesn't want to spend anything on anything ever; he's saving for a house. Okay, so it then comes out that actually, his girlfriend is the one looking to take out the mortgage by herself for different reasons. Fine. She apparently had also said that she would prefer not to have an official rental agreement in place between the two of them, because she doesn't want it to be that formal (I wholeheartedly disagree with this stance, but it's of course their choice) and had also alluded to being happy for him to not contribute directly to a mortgage on what is going to be her property ultimately, and therefore her investment. Anyway, next thing he's on the phone to my wife and asking her what she thinks about him possibly living in this house, that his girlfriend has taken out a mortgage on, alone, and is paying out for each month, alone, and not paying her any rent. Obviously my wife was aghast at the suggestion and told him in no uncertain terms that he flat out cannot do that to his girlfriend, to blatently take advantage of her financially like that, regardless of what she might have said, and of-fucking-course he should contribute to the property he would be living in (she earns less than half of what he does, for the record). At this point he instantly backtracks and states that, of course he was never going to do that and, FYI, had already decided that he would pay rent. Fucking righto mate, that's why you came on here to ask the question and gauge the reaction to determine whether or not you could get away with free-loading it there. I guaran-fucking-tee you that he'd been working out how much he could save over X months in this scenario.



3) Along with the cruise there have been separate negotiations ongoing around chipping in and buying their dad a nice watch. He loves watches but beyond a couple of cheap ones he doesn't really have anything you would class as 'nice', you know. So the suggestion was they find something that he would like, good quality but reasonable in terms of price, get it engraved to mark the occasion, and then split the cost 50/50 between my wife and him, as a personal present from his children. These negotiations were as painful as ever, with my wife in the end telling him either he gets onboard with her suggestion (they had already downgraded the proposed cost several times by this stage, on his stance that their dad "wouldn't know the difference anyway") or we would buy it from ourselves instead, and he could go and do something else. He reluctantly agrees. So they buy this watch and are discussing getting it engraved and what to include. My wife suggests that it would be nice if, along with their names, they could include the names of our imminently due twins, so that their dad had this gift from both his children and soon to be grandchildren. Kinda commemorating both things together. Brother-in-laws response was absolutely incredible: "What are they contributing?". I mean, fuck, me. Basically he vetoed the suggestion of including their dads as yet unborn grandchildren due to their inability to contribute financially to said gift due to their, literally, being confined to a womb. You honestly couldn't make this shit up.



Well it's been a little while, which is absolutely not to say that the mingebaggery has in any way ceased.One main incident has stood out in recent months:For some initial context, when brother-in-law passed his driving test back in 2014, his mum and dad bought him a VW Polo. My wife's mum had an old and pretty beat up Peugeot at that point, of which suggestions had been made to her to upgrade to something a bit safer and more modern for a while, and not least because she had said she would like to do that, so why not. In the end, maybe 2018-ish, from memory, she did exactly that and bought herself a Mercedes. Nothing extravagant, bit more space, better build, modern tech, etc. She was very happy with it. About a year later, for reasons largely alien to me, my wife's mum decided to swap brother-in-law her Mercedes for his Polo. Brother-in-law was obviously very pleased with this plan. Anyway, that exchange takes place and he's rolling around in his Mercedes. All fine. They're all adults and can make their own decisions, after all. Except, it seems, when the car needs to be serviced or looked at by a mechanic, at which point the responsibility is returned to my wife's mum. Literally. This Mercedes is now a few years old and is at the stage where it's starting to cost a bit of money to replace worn parts and the like. Standard stuff with a car as it ages, right. In this case, it comes as no surprise that brother-in-law has gradually begun moaning about the car - the Mercedes that he was given, for free, and has happily been rolling around in for a number of years now - needing money spending on it. Apparently there is about a grand's worth of repairs that it's going to need pretty soon, so what's his suggestion? Well, he wants to give it back now. Suddenly it's being referred to, to my wife's mum, as "your car". Basically, he was happy to take this free upgrade and run it to the point where it needed any kind of financial investment, at which point it was to be returned, with his mum to then have that bill to deal with. It's hers, after all. The fella is 29 in a couple of months, and is earning good money. He's just bought himself a motorbike. He has the dough. The dough is not the issue. His astonishing levels of mingebaggery and selfishness very much are. It all remains just fucking unreal.