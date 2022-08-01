« previous next »
Author Topic: Mingebags  (Read 214145 times)

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2200 on: August 1, 2022, 09:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Islander on August  1, 2022, 08:58:28 pm
So many years ago, the now ex-wife and I were mates with another couple who were originally her friends. We had a young family and were living on a shoestring whereby they had no kids and were easily bringing in a fair whack  maybe around £80,000 a year, but were tight with it.

Our youngest childs birthday is in the summer and we liked to have a family & friends BBQ to celebrate, but it would mean using up a lot of our monthly allowance. One year the female friend said she would be able to get us 3 big bags of king prawns for £20 and would we be interested. It wouldve taken a chunk of our budget but we thought why not if she can get them at a good price.

So she brought them to us on the day of the BBQ and I saw that they were the ones sold at a local supermarket for £10 a bag so I assumed that she had managed to get a discount somewhere. However, a few days later a grabbed a plastic bag to go shopping with and saw there was a receipt in there. Had a quick look at it before I binned it and it was the receipt for the king prawns. They were indeed £10 each but were on a Buy One Get One Free deal so she had bought 4 for £20, gave us 3, kept 1 for herself and charged us the full £20..

I wouldnt call that mingebaggery. You got what you asked for and wouldnt have known any different if you didnt find the receipt. She did go out and get them for you too. Dont be so shellfish.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2201 on: August 1, 2022, 09:24:49 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  1, 2022, 09:05:46 pm
Come on don't leave us hanging, did you confront her? Did you bin them off as friends?

It wasn't the first time they had done something similar. Before the above happened, we used to go to each others houses every couple of months and whoevers house it was would cook and pay for the meal / takeaway etc. Was normally something basic like a spag bol. Once when we visited theirs they told us they had ordered a fruits de mer for all 4, which was an unheard of luxery for me at the time. However, the ex hated seafood so they cooked her something basic  cant remember what it was.

There was loads left over so obviously as they paid they kept it. It was only about a week or so later when I was checking the joint bank account that a cheque for £70 had been cashed which I knew nothing about (our monthly allowance for food etc was only about £250 then). It was from the exs chequebook so I asked her about it and she said her friend had told her they were a bit skint and we needed to pay our half of the food which she said came to £70 so the ex had written a cheque and not told me. I also checked out the cost of a fruits de mer for 4 people which was £100 so they  had paid £30 for 3/4 of the meal and we paid £70 for 1/4.

So yes, when the BBQ incident happened I said thats it  dont want anything to do with them bar a few drinks now and again etc. Never called them out on it as couldnt be arsed. Their issue if they wanted to lose close friends over a few quid!
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2202 on: August 1, 2022, 09:26:15 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on August  1, 2022, 09:18:07 pm
I wouldnt call that mingebaggery. You got what you asked for and wouldnt have known any different if you didnt find the receipt. She did go out and get them for you too. Dont be so shellfish.

No need to be so crabby  ;D
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2203 on: August 1, 2022, 10:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Islander on August  1, 2022, 09:24:49 pm
It wasn't the first time they had done something similar. Before the above happened, we used to go to each others houses every couple of months and whoevers house it was would cook and pay for the meal / takeaway etc. Was normally something basic like a spag bol. Once when we visited theirs they told us they had ordered a fruits de mer for all 4, which was an unheard of luxery for me at the time. However, the ex hated seafood so they cooked her something basic  cant remember what it was.

There was loads left over so obviously as they paid they kept it. It was only about a week or so later when I was checking the joint bank account that a cheque for £70 had been cashed which I knew nothing about (our monthly allowance for food etc was only about £250 then). It was from the exs chequebook so I asked her about it and she said her friend had told her they were a bit skint and we needed to pay our half of the food which she said came to £70 so the ex had written a cheque and not told me. I also checked out the cost of a fruits de mer for 4 people which was £100 so they  had paid £30 for 3/4 of the meal and we paid £70 for 1/4.

So yes, when the BBQ incident happened I said thats it  dont want anything to do with them bar a few drinks now and again etc. Never called them out on it as couldnt be arsed. Their issue if they wanted to lose close friends over a few quid!

Thats not mingebaggery, thats downright fraud.

Thieving bastards.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2204 on: August 2, 2022, 04:02:34 am »
Quote from: keano7 on August  1, 2022, 09:18:07 pm
I wouldnt call that mingebaggery. You got what you asked for and wouldnt have known any different if you didnt find the receipt. She did go out and get them for you too.

If it was fine then she should've been open about the details. The fact that she wasn't is the issue here as much as anything else, in my view. And the fact that she wasn't also betrays the fact that she knew it was mingebaggery too. She concealed it because she'd figured a way of getting herself a free bag of prawns, paid for by her mate, who she'd led to believe she was doing a favour. What she should've said is that she could get them two bags of prawns for a tenner, and then do the same for herself. That's the top and bottom of it.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2205 on: August 2, 2022, 07:18:03 am »
Reading the experiences here, I recollect a lot of times, I have brushed a lot of incidents as "banter" or "just between friends" but seemingly it wasnt. It was uncomplicated mingebaggery at best and outright robbery at worst.
Re: mingebags
« Reply #2206 on: August 11, 2022, 09:32:56 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on February  4, 2011, 11:12:52 pm
i thought id psted this already but i dont think i did. i know ive posted about this guy

work colleague of a work colleague so i never met him but thank god, the stories ive heard

there was this offer going around where you bought 3 yorkie bars and you got a 1 pound bet from paddy power

so this fella buys the 3, eats them for his dinner!, has the pound bet and backs a horse at 1/2. the bars were 50p each so he gets his 1.50 back

figuring this is a great way to save money he bought 180 yorkie bars. he ended up making himself sick, wrappers could only be used one per shop. so they ended up barring him he tried it so much. the bars and vouchers went out of date so he lost out in the end

what sort of fucking eejit buys 180 yorkie bars to make a few pence?

I have been a (very) long time lurker on this forum and this just popped back into my head after someone gave me a yorkie. Probably my favorite post in this whole thread.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2207 on: August 12, 2022, 08:22:05 am »
Quote from: klopptopia on August 11, 2022, 09:32:56 pm
I have been a (very) long time lurker on this forum and this just popped back into my head after someone gave me a yorkie. Probably my favorite post in this whole thread.
haha, it was a good one alright

Never met the guy but he was unbelievable
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2208 on: August 12, 2022, 09:18:43 am »
That Yorkie one is brilliant :lmao
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2209 on: August 22, 2022, 07:09:35 pm »
I had a moment today where I had to ask am I the mingebag?

So we had an issue at work last week that was unforeseen and the teams crisis response was excellent, so I offered to buy my team lunch today, as a thank you. My boss heard and said shed go halves with me. The team voted they wanted Dominos and most ordered large pizzas, myself included. Now I dont do great with dairy products so to avoid the cramps and farts etc I went for a vegan pizza, then went to customise to add pineapple, mushroom and ham to it for it to be a Hawaiian (my favourite, regardless of peoples thoughts on the matter). £1.70 per extra topping. What the fuck. I couldnt bring myself to pay over a fiver for a small scattering of toppings.

So when I went to pick everyones pizzas up, I popped in the shop across the street - needing a few bits for tonights tea anyway - and bought a tin of pineapple and pack of ham included in my bits of shopping. I then proceeded to get the shit ripped out of me in the office for opening these there and adding these to my pizza. Im unashamed in this one, the pizza was £11 even with offers so I wasnt paying £16 for lunch for a pizza thats nothing special. I spent £2.80 on the ham and pineapple, was likely way more generous than dominos would have been and still have enough for sarnies a couple more times this week and pineapple to chuck in some concoction. A few made mingebag comments saying that the level of effort wasnt worth what I was saving. I reminded them Id spent £60 on their lunches!
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2210 on: August 22, 2022, 07:14:11 pm »
No you're not a mingebag because you paid.

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2211 on: August 22, 2022, 07:16:29 pm »
The biggest crime here is not mingebaggery, but putting pineapple on a pizza.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2212 on: August 22, 2022, 07:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 22, 2022, 07:16:29 pm
The biggest crime here is not mingebaggery, but putting pineapple on a pizza.
Was awaiting this response  ;D

It just makes sense, the sweetness and acidity against the creaminess of the cheese and tangy sauce. Joy.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2213 on: August 22, 2022, 07:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 22, 2022, 07:16:29 pm
The biggest crime here is not mingebaggery, but putting pineapple on a pizza.

Pinebaggery...
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2214 on: August 22, 2022, 07:45:40 pm »
My 25 year old gets £600+ per month off the state and refuses to give us the nominal £60 rent we try to charge him for the cost of having him around. He has Aspergers (I.e. mildest form)autistic, but also a heavy dope smoker, and has been nothing but trouble for months now, also eating like a horse all the time. He was supposed to move out in May to his own subsidised place, delayed fortnightly until September now. He showed me he had money one day last week when he asked me to pick him up, I asked for £30 of it, he then asked for £5 back in the post office, and has swore I robbed him every day since. When he does move out, I'm going to tell him not to knock our door again even. His mom can go there if she wants to see him. Meanest person I have ever met by a long distance!.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2215 on: August 22, 2022, 10:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 22, 2022, 07:42:12 pm
Was awaiting this response  ;D

It just makes sense, the sweetness and acidity against the creaminess of the cheese and tangy sauce. Joy.
That to me just sounds like eating a fart.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2216 on: August 22, 2022, 10:27:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August 22, 2022, 10:26:27 pm
That to me just sounds like eating a fart.
If it tastes like Hawaiian pizza, Im in.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2217 on: August 23, 2022, 11:50:31 am »
Quote from: markedasred on August 22, 2022, 07:45:40 pm
My 25 year old gets £600+ per month off the state and refuses to give us the nominal £60 rent we try to charge him for the cost of having him around. He has Aspergers (I.e. mildest form)autistic, but also a heavy dope smoker, and has been nothing but trouble for months now, also eating like a horse all the time. He was supposed to move out in May to his own subsidised place, delayed fortnightly until September now. He showed me he had money one day last week when he asked me to pick him up, I asked for £30 of it, he then asked for £5 back in the post office, and has swore I robbed him every day since. When he does move out, I'm going to tell him not to knock our door again even. His mom can go there if she wants to see him. Meanest person I have ever met by a long distance!.

Your house sounds a lot like ours.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2218 on: August 23, 2022, 02:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on August 23, 2022, 11:50:31 am
Your house sounds a lot like ours.

I thought you'd wrote your horse sounds a lot like ours

and then noticed that markedasred wrote horse in his original post

now I've just written post

all these signs - time to put on a bet

thing is... i don't bet

fucking mingebag!

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2219 on: August 25, 2022, 08:41:15 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on January 22, 2020, 12:16:41 pm
So, a couple of updates on the above mentioned brother-in-law.

1) Negotiations around the cruise for their dads 60th birthday have recommenced in recent weeks, with the latest 'proposal' from brother-in-law that he and his girlfriend combined "pay for her", on the premise that (i) their mum pays for him, and (ii) that we change from the previously agreed upon cruise to one that he would prefer to go on. I really do struggle to bite my tongue in amongst all of this (and I do because it is not my place to be telling his mum how she should deal with her own son) and it pains me to see his mum constantly letting him get away with it because her desire to have him there supercedes any frustration that she, surely, must have with his actions and all 'round mingebaggery. My wife had a conversation with her mum in the end and told her what she(/we) thought of this 'proposal', and thankfully, her mum nodded her agreement and confirmed that she didn't intend to pay for him, or change the plans that we already had. It's a start, I suppose.

2) He and his girlfriend have been living together for a few months now in a rented apartment and have recently been looking into the idea of buying somewhere. This is the reason consistently offered by him as to why he doesn't want to spend anything on anything ever; he's saving for a house. Okay, so it then comes out that actually, his girlfriend is the one looking to take out the mortgage by herself for different reasons. Fine. She apparently had also said that she would prefer not to have an official rental agreement in place between the two of them, because she doesn't want it to be that formal (I wholeheartedly disagree with this stance, but it's of course their choice) and had also alluded to being happy for him to not contribute directly to a mortgage on what is going to be her property ultimately, and therefore her investment. Anyway, next thing he's on the phone to my wife and asking her what she thinks about him possibly living in this house, that his girlfriend has taken out a mortgage on, alone, and is paying out for each month, alone, and not paying her any rent. Obviously my wife was aghast at the suggestion and told him in no uncertain terms that he flat out cannot do that to his girlfriend, to blatently take advantage of her financially like that, regardless of what she might have said, and of-fucking-course he should contribute to the property he would be living in (she earns less than half of what he does, for the record). At this point he instantly backtracks and states that, of course he was never going to do that and, FYI, had already decided that he would pay rent. Fucking righto mate, that's why you came on here to ask the question and gauge the reaction to determine whether or not you could get away with free-loading it there. I guaran-fucking-tee you that he'd been working out how much he could save over X months in this scenario.

3) Along with the cruise there have been separate negotiations ongoing around chipping in and buying their dad a nice watch. He loves watches but beyond a couple of cheap ones he doesn't really have anything you would class as 'nice', you know. So the suggestion was they find something that he would like, good quality but reasonable in terms of price, get it engraved to mark the occasion, and then split the cost 50/50 between my wife and him, as a personal present from his children. These negotiations were as painful as ever, with my wife in the end telling him either he gets onboard with her suggestion (they had already downgraded the proposed cost several times by this stage, on his stance that their dad "wouldn't know the difference anyway") or we would buy it from ourselves instead, and he could go and do something else. He reluctantly agrees. So they buy this watch and are discussing getting it engraved and what to include. My wife suggests that it would be nice if, along with their names, they could include the names of our imminently due twins, so that their dad had this gift from both his children and soon to be grandchildren. Kinda commemorating both things together. Brother-in-laws response was absolutely incredible: "What are they contributing?". I mean, fuck, me. Basically he vetoed the suggestion of including their dads as yet unborn grandchildren due to their inability to contribute financially to said gift due to their, literally, being confined to a womb. You honestly couldn't make this shit up.

Well it's been a little while, which is absolutely not to say that the mingebaggery has in any way ceased.

One main incident has stood out in recent months:

For some initial context, when brother-in-law passed his driving test back in 2014, his mum and dad bought him a VW Polo. My wife's mum had an old and pretty beat up Peugeot at that point, of which suggestions had been made to her to upgrade to something a bit safer and more modern for a while, and not least because she had said she would like to do that, so why not. In the end, maybe 2018-ish, from memory, she did exactly that and bought herself a Mercedes. Nothing extravagant, bit more space, better build, modern tech, etc. She was very happy with it. About a year later, for reasons largely alien to me, my wife's mum decided to swap brother-in-law her Mercedes for his Polo. Brother-in-law was obviously very pleased with this plan. Anyway, that exchange takes place and he's rolling around in his Mercedes. All fine. They're all adults and can make their own decisions, after all. Except, it seems, when the car needs to be serviced or looked at by a mechanic, at which point the responsibility is returned to my wife's mum. Literally. This Mercedes is now a few years old and is at the stage where it's starting to cost a bit of money to replace worn parts and the like. Standard stuff with a car as it ages, right. In this case, it comes as no surprise that brother-in-law has gradually begun moaning about the car - the Mercedes that he was given, for free, and has happily been rolling around in for a number of years now - needing money spending on it. Apparently there is about a grand's worth of repairs that it's going to need pretty soon, so what's his suggestion? Well, he wants to give it back now. Suddenly it's being referred to, to my wife's mum, as "your car". Basically, he was happy to take this free upgrade and run it to the point where it needed any kind of financial investment, at which point it was to be returned, with his mum to then have that bill to deal with. It's hers, after all. The fella is 29 in a couple of months, and is earning good money. He's just bought himself a motorbike. He has the dough. The dough is not the issue. His astonishing levels of mingebaggery and selfishness very much are. It all remains just fucking unreal.



« Reply #2220 on: August 25, 2022, 08:53:06 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 25, 2022, 08:41:15 am
Well it's been a little while, which is absolutely not to say that the mingebaggery has in any way ceased.

One main incident has stood out in recent months:

For some initial context, when brother-in-law passed his driving test back in 2014, his mum and dad bought him a VW Polo. My wife's mum had an old and pretty beat up Peugeot at that point, of which suggestions had been made to her to upgrade to something a bit safer and more modern for a while, and not least because she had said she would like to do that, so why not. In the end, maybe 2018-ish, from memory, she did exactly that and bought herself a Mercedes. Nothing extravagant, bit more space, better build, modern tech, etc. She was very happy with it. About a year later, for reasons largely alien to me, my wife's mum decided to swap brother-in-law her Mercedes for his Polo. Brother-in-law was obviously very pleased with this plan. Anyway, that exchange takes place and he's rolling around in his Mercedes. All fine. They're all adults and can make their own decisions, after all. Except, it seems, when the car needs to be serviced or looked at by a mechanic, at which point the responsibility is returned to my wife's mum. Literally. This Mercedes is now a few years old and is at the stage where it's starting to cost a bit of money to replace worn parts and the like. Standard stuff with a car as it ages, right. In this case, it comes as no surprise that brother-in-law has gradually begun moaning about the car - the Mercedes that he was given, for free, and has happily been rolling around in for a number of years now - needing money spending on it. Apparently there is about a grand's worth of repairs that it's going to need pretty soon, so what's his suggestion? Well, he wants to give it back now. Suddenly it's being referred to, to my wife's mum, as "your car". Basically, he was happy to take this free upgrade and run it to the point where it needed any kind of financial investment, at which point it was to be returned, with his mum to then have that bill to deal with. It's hers, after all. The fella is 29 in a couple of months, and is earning good money. He's just bought himself a motorbike. He has the dough. The dough is not the issue. His astonishing levels of mingebaggery and selfishness very much are. It all remains just fucking unreal.





That whole read made me angry.

I have a similar mingebaggery story I will put down at a later date, from my own BIL
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2221 on: August 25, 2022, 08:56:24 am »
Quote from: Joff on August 25, 2022, 08:53:06 am
That whole read made me angry.

I have a similar mingebaggery story I will put down at a later date, from my own BIL

There needs to be a clear hierarchy of mingebaggery.

You cant include someone who takes home used office tea bags and reuses them with the example quoted above.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2222 on: August 25, 2022, 08:58:38 am »
Sounds like a big man baby, needs a slap
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2223 on: August 25, 2022, 08:59:19 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on August 25, 2022, 08:58:38 am
Sounds like a big man baby, needs a slap

Mummys Little Prince.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2224 on: August 25, 2022, 09:29:07 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 22, 2022, 07:09:35 pm
I had a moment today where I had to ask am I the mingebag?

So we had an issue at work last week that was unforeseen and the teams crisis response was excellent, so I offered to buy my team lunch today, as a thank you. My boss heard and said shed go halves with me. The team voted they wanted Dominos and most ordered large pizzas, myself included. Now I dont do great with dairy products so to avoid the cramps and farts etc I went for a vegan pizza, then went to customise to add pineapple, mushroom and ham to it for it to be a Hawaiian (my favourite, regardless of peoples thoughts on the matter). £1.70 per extra topping. What the fuck. I couldnt bring myself to pay over a fiver for a small scattering of toppings.

So when I went to pick everyones pizzas up, I popped in the shop across the street - needing a few bits for tonights tea anyway - and bought a tin of pineapple and pack of ham included in my bits of shopping. I then proceeded to get the shit ripped out of me in the office for opening these there and adding these to my pizza. Im unashamed in this one, the pizza was £11 even with offers so I wasnt paying £16 for lunch for a pizza thats nothing special. I spent £2.80 on the ham and pineapple, was likely way more generous than dominos would have been and still have enough for sarnies a couple more times this week and pineapple to chuck in some concoction. A few made mingebag comments saying that the level of effort wasnt worth what I was saving. I reminded them Id spent £60 on their lunches!
Absolutely not. It's your money and your time .
Given the crisis it's impressive you can afford the supermarket ham.

Now if you swept up a bit of everyone elses pizza, taken their toppings off and covered with your own. That would be different.

Also £16 for a pizza. That's insane .
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2225 on: August 25, 2022, 12:07:31 pm »
We get some funny ones here but some are blood boilers

Really some unbelievably selfish, self entitled c*nts out there.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2226 on: August 25, 2022, 01:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 22, 2022, 07:09:35 pm
I had a moment today where I had to ask am I the mingebag?

So we had an issue at work last week that was unforeseen and the teams crisis response was excellent, so I offered to buy my team lunch today, as a thank you. My boss heard and said shed go halves with me. The team voted they wanted Dominos and most ordered large pizzas, myself included. Now I dont do great with dairy products so to avoid the cramps and farts etc I went for a vegan pizza, then went to customise to add pineapple, mushroom and ham to it for it to be a Hawaiian (my favourite, regardless of peoples thoughts on the matter). £1.70 per extra topping. What the fuck. I couldnt bring myself to pay over a fiver for a small scattering of toppings.

So when I went to pick everyones pizzas up, I popped in the shop across the street - needing a few bits for tonights tea anyway - and bought a tin of pineapple and pack of ham included in my bits of shopping. I then proceeded to get the shit ripped out of me in the office for opening these there and adding these to my pizza. Im unashamed in this one, the pizza was £11 even with offers so I wasnt paying £16 for lunch for a pizza thats nothing special. I spent £2.80 on the ham and pineapple, was likely way more generous than dominos would have been and still have enough for sarnies a couple more times this week and pineapple to chuck in some concoction. A few made mingebag comments saying that the level of effort wasnt worth what I was saving. I reminded them Id spent £60 on their lunches!

I think you were fully justified there.

Dominios and Papa Johns are expensive pizzas. They're OK but there are some great pizza places in Liverpool with cheaper pizza (although not take out/delivery which is why a lot go for those big brands) and I even quire like a lot of super market pizzas. Asda do made to order ones that are a fiver or something and they're great.

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2227 on: August 25, 2022, 01:25:38 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on August 25, 2022, 08:58:38 am
Sounds like a big man baby, needs a slap
Top two biggest c*nts I've heard about on here, the first one being that lad whose girlfriend's parents kept making snide remarks about him and were massive dickheads to him.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2228 on: August 25, 2022, 01:54:43 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on August 23, 2022, 02:06:28 pm
I thought you'd wrote your horse sounds a lot like ours

and then noticed that markedasred wrote horse in his original post

now I've just written post

all these signs - time to put on a bet

thing is... i don't bet

fucking mingebag!



Get the Yorkies in first.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2229 on: August 25, 2022, 01:59:55 pm »
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2230 on: August 25, 2022, 03:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 22, 2022, 07:09:35 pm
I had a moment today where I had to ask am I the mingebag?

So we had an issue at work last week that was unforeseen and the teams crisis response was excellent, so I offered to buy my team lunch today, as a thank you. My boss heard and said shed go halves with me. The team voted they wanted Dominos and most ordered large pizzas, myself included. Now I dont do great with dairy products so to avoid the cramps and farts etc I went for a vegan pizza, then went to customise to add pineapple, mushroom and ham to it for it to be a Hawaiian (my favourite, regardless of peoples thoughts on the matter). £1.70 per extra topping. What the fuck. I couldnt bring myself to pay over a fiver for a small scattering of toppings.

So when I went to pick everyones pizzas up, I popped in the shop across the street - needing a few bits for tonights tea anyway - and bought a tin of pineapple and pack of ham included in my bits of shopping. I then proceeded to get the shit ripped out of me in the office for opening these there and adding these to my pizza. Im unashamed in this one, the pizza was £11 even with offers so I wasnt paying £16 for lunch for a pizza thats nothing special. I spent £2.80 on the ham and pineapple, was likely way more generous than dominos would have been and still have enough for sarnies a couple more times this week and pineapple to chuck in some concoction. A few made mingebag comments saying that the level of effort wasnt worth what I was saving. I reminded them Id spent £60 on their lunches!

But your boss was paying half so the cost of the toppings would only cost £2.50 for the extra toppings?
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2231 on: August 25, 2022, 03:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on August 25, 2022, 03:39:36 pm
But your boss was paying half so the cost of the toppings would only cost £2.50 for the extra toppings?

Still, a rip-offs a rip-off. It was a prudent money-saving move that saw no innocents get hurt. DS is a scrimper not a mingebag, case closed *bangs gavel*
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2232 on: Today at 09:03:35 am »
Instead of leaving magnificent and costly floral tributes to celebrate the glorious reign of Her Majesty QEII some ungrateful swine are leaving home made marmalade butties.

Mingebags.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2233 on: Today at 10:43:45 am »
Heard a good one the weekend

Lad I know pretty much my whole life, well known mingebag, had a major fall out with him when he said he couldn't afford my wedding or stag despite getting a years notice but was well able to go on holiday and is always at concerts. Anyway that was then.

So I heard this year he was getting married, about 7 months ago I heard he wasnt having any friends at the wedding, just family. It didnt surprise me and I wasnt too disappointed given he didnt lift a finger for my wedding (Also said he was sending us a wedding gift, which 7 years later we still haven't got).

Anyway his wedding was yesterday.
1. I was at a stag last weekend with the lads, none of us invited to mingebag wedding, however mingebag wanted us all to spend the second day trekking to see him on the weekend as he was an hour away, sorting his wedding. Some cheek to piggy back off another stag. I seen said mingebag a few months back and he goes
"I cant believe yous wont come and meet me that weekend"
me "because it is not YOUR stag"

2. Apparently had a stag himself about 2 weeks ago, got the hump only 2 lads turned up. Claimed he mentioned something months back yet NOBODY remembers, first anyone heard about it was two days before the stag. Most werent even told at all

3. Asked one of the lads to be his best man a few years ago, then doesnt invite him to the wedding, apparently asked him to organise a stag and all.

4. best of all he genuinely still thinks we are all going to buy him a present. I mean being invited to a wedding and not going is one thing, maybe you should still send something, but to expect a gift off someone for your wedding when you have not invited them at all is madness. He actually said something like "I might have a night out down the line, yous can come along with your presents".

The fella is brain dead.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2234 on: Today at 12:09:43 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:43:45 am
Heard a good one the weekend

Lad I know pretty much my whole life, well known mingebag, had a major fall out with him when he said he couldn't afford my wedding or stag despite getting a years notice but was well able to go on holiday and is always at concerts. Anyway that was then.

So I heard this year he was getting married, about 7 months ago I heard he wasnt having any friends at the wedding, just family. It didnt surprise me and I wasnt too disappointed given he didnt lift a finger for my wedding (Also said he was sending us a wedding gift, which 7 years later we still haven't got).

Anyway his wedding was yesterday.
1. I was at a stag last weekend with the lads, none of us invited to mingebag wedding, however mingebag wanted us all to spend the second day trekking to see him on the weekend as he was an hour away, sorting his wedding. Some cheek to piggy back off another stag. I seen said mingebag a few months back and he goes
"I cant believe yous wont come and meet me that weekend"
me "because it is not YOUR stag"

2. Apparently had a stag himself about 2 weeks ago, got the hump only 2 lads turned up. Claimed he mentioned something months back yet NOBODY remembers, first anyone heard about it was two days before the stag. Most werent even told at all

3. Asked one of the lads to be his best man a few years ago, then doesnt invite him to the wedding, apparently asked him to organise a stag and all.

4. best of all he genuinely still thinks we are all going to buy him a present. I mean being invited to a wedding and not going is one thing, maybe you should still send something, but to expect a gift off someone for your wedding when you have not invited them at all is madness. He actually said something like "I might have a night out down the line, yous can come along with your presents".

The fella is brain dead.

 ;D

i was at a wedding a few weeks back and the whole wedding was one of mingebaggery

now i know we're all trying to save money but these 2 have good jobs and are from middle to upper class families

so the wedding was in a registry office (nice but bland) and was being videoed by someone in the front row on their phone - not professionally

we then went back to the location of the 'do'

it was basically an old british legion where upon arrival we weren't even offered a glass of water never mind a glass of cheap fizzy plonk

so i went straight over to the bar - single bar - queueing behind the regulars who were all wondering why i was over-dressed in a suit

no tables allocated but balloons attached to random ones so basically we had to elbow people out of the way to get a decent seat

the 'meal' was 5 (dry) cakes for each table with a complimentary cup of tea (just the one)

then the buffet opened which was one - yes, just one i shit you not - curry and one tray of rice and one tray of chips FOR EVERYONE not each person

i went back for seconds like some oliver-type dickensian character and was told there was nothing left but they had some of the earlier cakes left over if i wanted them

okay then, onto the speeches - there were no speeches

the groom mumbled something into a feedback laden microphone and that was it!

as the night went on more and more 'regulars' (looking like a reunion from the tv series shameless) filled the place and hogged the bar

i tried my best to talk to the people on my table but they were lacking both an understanding of humour and the art of conversation

the bride did reveal to me, no, not the traditional bridal garter under her dress, but the price tag still sewn into it so she could take it back that week proving to the shop that she hasn't worn it as the tag is still attached

again, both working and from middle to upper middle class families

unbelievable!

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2235 on: Today at 12:16:38 pm »
oh christ, that trumps me

Bloody hell it sounds like a phoenix nights episode.

Think you should cover the meal in your present, with that in mind I hope you sent them a card with a scratch card in it

Fucking hell
