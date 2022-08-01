Heard a good one the weekend
Lad I know pretty much my whole life, well known mingebag, had a major fall out with him when he said he couldn't afford my wedding or stag despite getting a years notice but was well able to go on holiday and is always at concerts. Anyway that was then.
So I heard this year he was getting married, about 7 months ago I heard he wasnt having any friends at the wedding, just family. It didnt surprise me and I wasnt too disappointed given he didnt lift a finger for my wedding (Also said he was sending us a wedding gift, which 7 years later we still haven't got).
Anyway his wedding was yesterday.
1. I was at a stag last weekend with the lads, none of us invited to mingebag wedding, however mingebag wanted us all to spend the second day trekking to see him on the weekend as he was an hour away, sorting his wedding. Some cheek to piggy back off another stag. I seen said mingebag a few months back and he goes
"I cant believe yous wont come and meet me that weekend"
me "because it is not YOUR stag"
2. Apparently had a stag himself about 2 weeks ago, got the hump only 2 lads turned up. Claimed he mentioned something months back yet NOBODY remembers, first anyone heard about it was two days before the stag. Most werent even told at all
3. Asked one of the lads to be his best man a few years ago, then doesnt invite him to the wedding, apparently asked him to organise a stag and all.
4. best of all he genuinely still thinks we are all going to buy him a present. I mean being invited to a wedding and not going is one thing, maybe you should still send something, but to expect a gift off someone for your wedding when you have not invited them at all is madness. He actually said something like "I might have a night out down the line, yous can come along with your presents".
The fella is brain dead.
i was at a wedding a few weeks back and the whole wedding was one of mingebaggery
now i know we're all trying to save money but these 2 have good jobs and are from middle to upper class families
so the wedding was in a registry office (nice but bland) and was being videoed by someone in the front row on their phone - not professionally
we then went back to the location of the 'do'
it was basically an old british legion where upon arrival we weren't even offered a glass of water never mind a glass of cheap fizzy plonk
so i went straight over to the bar - single bar - queueing behind the regulars who were all wondering why i was over-dressed in a suit
no tables allocated but balloons attached to random ones so basically we had to elbow people out of the way to get a decent seat
the 'meal' was 5 (dry) cakes for each table with a complimentary cup of tea (just the one)
then the buffet opened which was one - yes, just one i shit you not - curry and one tray of rice and one tray of chips FOR EVERYONE not each person
i went back for seconds like some oliver-type dickensian character and was told there was nothing left but they had some of the earlier cakes left over if i wanted them
okay then, onto the speeches - there were no speeches
the groom mumbled something into a feedback laden microphone and that was it!
as the night went on more and more 'regulars' (looking like a reunion from the tv series shameless) filled the place and hogged the bar
i tried my best to talk to the people on my table but they were lacking both an understanding of humour and the art of conversation
the bride did reveal to me, no, not the traditional bridal garter under her dress,
but the price tag still sewn into it so she could take it back that week proving to the shop that she hasn't worn it as the tag is still attached
again, both working and from middle to upper middle class families
unbelievable!