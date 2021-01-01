Come on don't leave us hanging, did you confront her? Did you bin them off as friends?



It wasn't the first time they had done something similar. Before the above happened, we used to go to each others houses every couple of months and whoevers house it was would cook and pay for the meal / takeaway etc. Was normally something basic like a spag bol. Once when we visited theirs they told us they had ordered a fruits de mer for all 4, which was an unheard of luxery for me at the time. However, the ex hated seafood so they cooked her something basic  cant remember what it was.There was loads left over so obviously as they paid they kept it. It was only about a week or so later when I was checking the joint bank account that a cheque for £70 had been cashed which I knew nothing about (our monthly allowance for food etc was only about £250 then). It was from the exs chequebook so I asked her about it and she said her friend had told her they were a bit skint and we needed to pay our half of the food which she said came to £70 so the ex had written a cheque and not told me. I also checked out the cost of a fruits de mer for 4 people which was £100 so they had paid £30 for 3/4 of the meal and we paid £70 for 1/4.So yes, when the BBQ incident happened I said thats it  dont want anything to do with them bar a few drinks now and again etc. Never called them out on it as couldnt be arsed. Their issue if they wanted to lose close friends over a few quid!