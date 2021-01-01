« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mingebags  (Read 210335 times)

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,649
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 09:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Islander on Yesterday at 08:58:28 pm
So many years ago, the now ex-wife and I were mates with another couple who were originally her friends. We had a young family and were living on a shoestring whereby they had no kids and were easily bringing in a fair whack  maybe around £80,000 a year, but were tight with it.

Our youngest childs birthday is in the summer and we liked to have a family & friends BBQ to celebrate, but it would mean using up a lot of our monthly allowance. One year the female friend said she would be able to get us 3 big bags of king prawns for £20 and would we be interested. It wouldve taken a chunk of our budget but we thought why not if she can get them at a good price.

So she brought them to us on the day of the BBQ and I saw that they were the ones sold at a local supermarket for £10 a bag so I assumed that she had managed to get a discount somewhere. However, a few days later a grabbed a plastic bag to go shopping with and saw there was a receipt in there. Had a quick look at it before I binned it and it was the receipt for the king prawns. They were indeed £10 each but were on a Buy One Get One Free deal so she had bought 4 for £20, gave us 3, kept 1 for herself and charged us the full £20..

I wouldnt call that mingebaggery. You got what you asked for and wouldnt have known any different if you didnt find the receipt. She did go out and get them for you too. Dont be so shellfish.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Islander

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kemlynite
  • ******
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2201 on: Yesterday at 09:24:49 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:05:46 pm
Come on don't leave us hanging, did you confront her? Did you bin them off as friends?

It wasn't the first time they had done something similar. Before the above happened, we used to go to each others houses every couple of months and whoevers house it was would cook and pay for the meal / takeaway etc. Was normally something basic like a spag bol. Once when we visited theirs they told us they had ordered a fruits de mer for all 4, which was an unheard of luxery for me at the time. However, the ex hated seafood so they cooked her something basic  cant remember what it was.

There was loads left over so obviously as they paid they kept it. It was only about a week or so later when I was checking the joint bank account that a cheque for £70 had been cashed which I knew nothing about (our monthly allowance for food etc was only about £250 then). It was from the exs chequebook so I asked her about it and she said her friend had told her they were a bit skint and we needed to pay our half of the food which she said came to £70 so the ex had written a cheque and not told me. I also checked out the cost of a fruits de mer for 4 people which was £100 so they  had paid £30 for 3/4 of the meal and we paid £70 for 1/4.

So yes, when the BBQ incident happened I said thats it  dont want anything to do with them bar a few drinks now and again etc. Never called them out on it as couldnt be arsed. Their issue if they wanted to lose close friends over a few quid!
Logged

Offline Islander

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kemlynite
  • ******
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2202 on: Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 09:18:07 pm
I wouldnt call that mingebaggery. You got what you asked for and wouldnt have known any different if you didnt find the receipt. She did go out and get them for you too. Dont be so shellfish.

No need to be so crabby  ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,712
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2203 on: Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Islander on Yesterday at 09:24:49 pm
It wasn't the first time they had done something similar. Before the above happened, we used to go to each others houses every couple of months and whoevers house it was would cook and pay for the meal / takeaway etc. Was normally something basic like a spag bol. Once when we visited theirs they told us they had ordered a fruits de mer for all 4, which was an unheard of luxery for me at the time. However, the ex hated seafood so they cooked her something basic  cant remember what it was.

There was loads left over so obviously as they paid they kept it. It was only about a week or so later when I was checking the joint bank account that a cheque for £70 had been cashed which I knew nothing about (our monthly allowance for food etc was only about £250 then). It was from the exs chequebook so I asked her about it and she said her friend had told her they were a bit skint and we needed to pay our half of the food which she said came to £70 so the ex had written a cheque and not told me. I also checked out the cost of a fruits de mer for 4 people which was £100 so they  had paid £30 for 3/4 of the meal and we paid £70 for 1/4.

So yes, when the BBQ incident happened I said thats it  dont want anything to do with them bar a few drinks now and again etc. Never called them out on it as couldnt be arsed. Their issue if they wanted to lose close friends over a few quid!

Thats not mingebaggery, thats downright fraud.

Thieving bastards.
Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,686
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 04:02:34 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 09:18:07 pm
I wouldnt call that mingebaggery. You got what you asked for and wouldnt have known any different if you didnt find the receipt. She did go out and get them for you too.

If it was fine then she should've been open about the details. The fact that she wasn't is the issue here as much as anything else, in my view. And the fact that she wasn't also betrays the fact that she knew it was mingebaggery too. She concealed it because she'd figured a way of getting herself a free bag of prawns, paid for by her mate, who she'd led to believe she was doing a favour. What she should've said is that she could get them two bags of prawns for a tenner, and then do the same for herself. That's the top and bottom of it.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 