Remember a few years back when I was trying to get my photography business off the ground.



Id done a few weddings, few boxing events, cake smashes ect, had a very decent portfolio under my belt and always made sure not to over charge compared to some other photographers around.



Couple came to me and asked if Id photograph their wedding for them, full day, start to finish (bearing in mind that they wanted me there for the bride or groom as they were started to get ready ect so around a 6am start on a saturday)



I asked them what they wanted out of it oh the full package, a nice album, usb stick with all edited pictures, a nice framed picture or a canvas, whatever you can offer!



So I priced everything up, I made about £5 profit on everything and the price came to around £150.



Id be working from 6am until around 9-10pm and I charged £10 an hour for my time.



Full package for £300 for the day with all the bells and whistles.



Sent the couple the quote and their response made my jaw hit the floor



Why should we pay that much for you to press a button on a camera? Well have loads there using their phones!



When I explained that I was doing it as a job, that the albums ect cost money and the price I gave didnt include my time editing the photos, they scoffed and said theyd find someone cheaper.



Had a look a few days after the wedding and turns out theyd just got one of the kids to use their phone, pics were blurry and they got fuck all else in the way of albums ect.



Spoke to another photographer who said hed have charged them atleast £600 so they were getting a bargain.



Tight twats.