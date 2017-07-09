« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mingebags  (Read 210045 times)

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2160 on: July 22, 2022, 06:33:14 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 22, 2022, 06:15:29 pm
designated drivers get free soft drinks that's the law

When I used to be a soft drink only guy it'd always be the deal that I'd pick the guys up, drive to town, they'd buy my soft drinks and chuck me a bit of petrol money.

About as fair a deal as you can get
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,840
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2161 on: July 22, 2022, 06:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 22, 2022, 02:43:25 pm
Totally agree with him to be honest  :D

If he's drinking a soft drink at £1.50 a pop because he doesn't drink alcohol, why should he pay towards some tit that is getting drinks at £20 a pop?

If I'm going out for pints, I'm not going to do rounds with someone that is drinking double whiskeys. Fuck that, pay for your own.
yep. I think that's fair
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,192
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2162 on: July 22, 2022, 06:36:27 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on July 22, 2022, 06:33:14 pm
When I used to be a soft drink only guy it'd always be the deal that I'd pick the guys up, drive to town, they'd buy my soft drinks and chuck me a bit of petrol money.

About as fair a deal as you can get
Except these days fuel is dearer per litre than a 57 Bollinger.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2163 on: July 22, 2022, 06:37:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on July 22, 2022, 06:36:27 pm
Except these days fuel is dearer per litre than a 57 Bollinger.

Good job I drink these days then...
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,896
    • @hartejack
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2164 on: July 23, 2022, 12:33:57 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 21, 2022, 09:47:19 am
I know someone who visits McNasty's and Burger kings and Subway just so he can nick paper napkins that he uses at home to clean his kitchen top.

And he doesnt go there as a customer. He just enters the mentioned establishment, lifts up the entire bunch of paper napkins and walks out. He has a plastic box filled with such paper napkins.

Can't believe this one was left to pass without comment.

Top class, understated, uncomplicated mingebaggery right there. Pre-meditated rather than opportunistic, too - outstanding.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2165 on: July 23, 2022, 12:43:16 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 23, 2022, 12:33:57 pm
Can't believe this one was left to pass without comment.

Top class, understated, uncomplicated mingebaggery right there. Pre-meditated rather than opportunistic, too - outstanding.

It makes you wonder what other outrageous minge baggery he is capable of.

I worked with a bloke who used the same piece if waxed paper every day to wrap his sarnies in - every day for years.

He had an aged aunt who had no heirs so he took her out for an ingratiating meal with the rest of the family. This was in pre Internet days and he spent hours on the office phone ringing round restaurants trying to get the cheapest meal. He did surprise us by asking the price of wine as well. Howe ever he decided on a half bottle of white between the five of them.

Dont know whether or not he did get the inheritance.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,192
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2166 on: July 23, 2022, 01:51:42 pm »
Waxed paper I assume is healthy. If so better than the plastic bags or clingfilm we use every day to wrap the kids packed lunch ( because I keep forgetting to order paper bags). Less mingebag, more environmental hero.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,511
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2167 on: July 23, 2022, 02:43:02 pm »
You can also re-wax waxed paper, so it can actually last years.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2168 on: July 23, 2022, 02:52:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 23, 2022, 02:43:02 pm
You can also re-wax waxed paper, so it can actually last years.

That would have cost money.
Logged

Offline Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2169 on: July 23, 2022, 03:14:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 23, 2022, 02:52:38 pm
That would have cost money.

And still better for the environment. Not mingebag at all beeswax wraps
Logged
Nah.

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,213
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2170 on: July 23, 2022, 06:56:49 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 21, 2022, 09:47:19 am
I know someone who visits McNasty's and Burger kings and Subway just so he can nick paper napkins that he uses at home to clean his kitchen top.

And he doesnt go there as a customer. He just enters the mentioned establishment, lifts up the entire bunch of paper napkins and walks out. He has a plastic box filled with such paper napkins.

Years ago when I worked in the electricity board pre privatisation, we used to book out every week hand cleaner tin  in a foam form and a blue paper towel roll like a kitchen roll but twice the size for when we were out on the road with no facilities , a lad I worked with used to book one out and would always take mine as well most weeks . When i asked what he done with it he said he cuts it into three and uses it as toilet roll
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,442
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2171 on: July 29, 2022, 10:58:53 am »
Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!

The same bloke who ordered the Curry's for his family on the company card committed a lesser crime yesterday, that then lead to him saying I 'display sociopathic tendencies.'

Basically, one lady was popping into town and offered to pick up anything from the shop people wanted. I asked for a meal deal - water, chicken salad sandwich and prawn cocktail crisps. She leaves.

About 5 minutes later, he pops into my office and puts a cold glass of water down on my coaster. I was like 'okay, thanks, what's this for?' He says well I wanted a Coke so thought as you'd just ordered water, I'd get you a water then could have your free coke from the meal deal, if you would ring her and change her order, as you've got water now anyway.

So I rung the lady, asked could she get me a coke zero instead, when she back came I immediately opened the bottle of coke and started drinking it. He comes over and says 'what are you doing, you've got your water that coke was for me!' I said 'was it, because I gave her £3.50 for her to get me a meal deal - drink, sandwich and crisps. If this coke isn't mine, where's the drink I've paid for.' He then muttered about me being sociopathic and walked away.

This guy is fucking shameless. Might have been a touch severe but I'm sick of him enforcing his mingebagginess onto other people, least of all me who has already challenged him about it recently.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,218
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2172 on: July 29, 2022, 11:07:36 am »
No fucking way did that happen, you've just made that up surely  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,187
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2173 on: July 29, 2022, 11:10:13 am »
 :lmao

Looking forward to see how this escalates.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,589
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2174 on: July 29, 2022, 11:10:45 am »
Haha thats amazing :D

Also mate....thats a trainwreck of a meal deal
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,442
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2175 on: July 29, 2022, 11:13:49 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 29, 2022, 11:07:36 am
No fucking way did that happen, you've just made that up surely  :lmao
All true unfortunately. I just have a bee in my bonnet about him now, so any chance I get to fuck with him I will take. I think it more than likely stems from the fact that he is a capable employee but idle and creates extra work for others through his laziness and I don't like him regardless of the mingebag behaviour, so now I am just straight up antagonising him.

Cheeky bastard.

Quote from: El Lobo on July 29, 2022, 11:10:45 am
Haha thats amazing :D

Also mate....thats a trainwreck of a meal deal
Yeah bland isn't it? Had about 30 seconds to decide and clearly no imagination yesterday. Normally would go with something a touch more adventurous but I was 1005 craving prawn cocktail crisps.
« Last Edit: July 29, 2022, 11:15:35 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2176 on: July 29, 2022, 11:17:24 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 29, 2022, 10:58:53 am
Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!

The same bloke who ordered the Curry's for his family on the company card committed a lesser crime yesterday, that then lead to him saying I 'display sociopathic tendencies.'

Basically, one lady was popping into town and offered to pick up anything from the shop people wanted. I asked for a meal deal - water, chicken salad sandwich and prawn cocktail crisps. She leaves.

About 5 minutes later, he pops into my office and puts a cold glass of water down on my coaster. I was like 'okay, thanks, what's this for?' He says well I wanted a Coke so thought as you'd just ordered water, I'd get you a water then could have your free coke from the meal deal, if you would ring her and change her order, as you've got water now anyway.

So I rung the lady, asked could she get me a coke zero instead, when she back came I immediately opened the bottle of coke and started drinking it. He comes over and says 'what are you doing, you've got your water that coke was for me!' I said 'was it, because I gave her £3.50 for her to get me a meal deal - drink, sandwich and crisps. If this coke isn't mine, where's the drink I've paid for.' He then muttered about me being sociopathic and walked away.

This guy is fucking shameless. Might have been a touch severe but I'm sick of him enforcing his mingebagginess onto other people, least of all me who has already challenged him about it recently.

This is genuinely one of the best posts in RAWKs history
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,896
    • @hartejack
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2177 on: July 29, 2022, 11:25:59 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 29, 2022, 10:58:53 am
Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!

The same bloke who ordered the Curry's for his family on the company card committed a lesser crime yesterday, that then lead to him saying I 'display sociopathic tendencies.'

Basically, one lady was popping into town and offered to pick up anything from the shop people wanted. I asked for a meal deal - water, chicken salad sandwich and prawn cocktail crisps. She leaves.

About 5 minutes later, he pops into my office and puts a cold glass of water down on my coaster. I was like 'okay, thanks, what's this for?' He says well I wanted a Coke so thought as you'd just ordered water, I'd get you a water then could have your free coke from the meal deal, if you would ring her and change her order, as you've got water now anyway.

So I rung the lady, asked could she get me a coke zero instead, when she back came I immediately opened the bottle of coke and started drinking it. He comes over and says 'what are you doing, you've got your water that coke was for me!' I said 'was it, because I gave her £3.50 for her to get me a meal deal - drink, sandwich and crisps. If this coke isn't mine, where's the drink I've paid for.' He then muttered about me being sociopathic and walked away.

This guy is fucking shameless. Might have been a touch severe but I'm sick of him enforcing his mingebagginess onto other people, least of all me who has already challenged him about it recently.

Outstanding.

Had you already decided you were drinking it?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,442
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2178 on: July 29, 2022, 11:27:59 am »
Quote from: jackh on July 29, 2022, 11:25:59 am
Outstanding.

Had you already decided you were drinking it?
Oh yeah. I even got up out of my chair and went into the main office when I saw her coming so I could get it before he got to her.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,273
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2179 on: July 29, 2022, 11:31:10 am »
Hahahaha superb that Drinks.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,489
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2180 on: July 29, 2022, 11:37:02 am »
Remember a few years back when I was trying to get my photography business off the ground.

Id done a few weddings, few boxing events, cake smashes ect, had a very decent portfolio under my belt and always made sure not to over charge compared to some other photographers around.

Couple came to me and asked if Id photograph their wedding for them, full day, start to finish (bearing in mind that they wanted me there for the bride or groom as they were started to get ready ect so around a 6am start on a saturday)

I asked them what they wanted out of it oh the full package, a nice album, usb stick with all edited pictures, a nice framed picture or a canvas, whatever you can offer!

So I priced everything up, I made about £5 profit on everything and the price came to around £150.

Id be working from 6am until around 9-10pm and I charged £10 an hour for my time.

Full package for £300 for the day with all the bells and whistles.

Sent the couple the quote and their response made my jaw hit the floor

Why should we pay that much for you to press a button on a camera? Well have loads there using their phones!

When I explained that I was doing it as a job, that the albums ect cost money and the price I gave didnt include my time editing the photos, they scoffed and said theyd find someone cheaper.

Had a look a few days after the wedding and turns out theyd just got one of the kids to use their phone, pics were blurry and they got fuck all else in the way of albums ect.

Spoke to another photographer who said hed have charged them atleast £600 so they were getting a bargain.

Tight twats.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,595
  • Truthiness
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2181 on: July 29, 2022, 11:42:18 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 29, 2022, 11:31:10 am
Hahahaha superb that Drinks.
It's not superb though, is it?

Because he'll have to change his user name to Drinks Coke Zero from now  :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,571
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2182 on: July 29, 2022, 12:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 29, 2022, 10:58:53 am
Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

On that backdrop, I do love this thread being bumped. Makes up for a lacklusture afternoon work schedule, especially on fridays.
« Last Edit: July 29, 2022, 01:21:33 pm by ChaChaMooMoo »
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,225
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2183 on: July 29, 2022, 01:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 29, 2022, 10:58:53 am
Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!



Been some crackers in this thread over the years but this is up there.

I couldn't imagine anyone being that shameless to even think up that idea never mind actually suggest it to a colleague.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2184 on: July 29, 2022, 01:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on July 29, 2022, 01:49:49 pm
Been some crackers in this thread over the years but this is up there.

I couldn't imagine anyone being that shameless to even think up that idea never mind actually suggest it to a colleague.

Not just the shamelessness but the mental energy needed to think it through.

Obviously a tireless exponent of the craft of mingebaggery.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2185 on: July 29, 2022, 02:56:37 pm »
I can't believe that meal deal one, people are actually that tight? Did the fucker expect to receive a free Coke?? I hope you've warned others in the office about his mingebaggery, because no doubt he will be trying it on another people now.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2186 on: July 29, 2022, 08:45:14 pm »
Thats one for the ages Drinks.
He tried to unbundle your meal deal for his benefit, the tight twat. Great response by the way  :D
Logged

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,571
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2187 on: July 29, 2022, 09:03:50 pm »
That office mingebag :tosser :tosser :tosser

Everytime I read it, I feel embarrassed.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,840
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2188 on: July 29, 2022, 09:31:56 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on July 29, 2022, 11:37:02 am

from my wedding I'd expect to shell out 1000 for.that

Though we had a huge album. He was there all day. He even threw in a second framed pic and calendar of our pics.

You did them.a good offer. Obviously tight

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 29, 2022, 11:13:49 am
All true unfortunately. I just have a bee in my bonnet about him now, so any chance I get to fuck with him I will take. I think it more than likely stems from the fact that he is a capable employee but idle and creates extra work for others through his laziness and I don't like him regardless of the mingebag behaviour, so now I am just straight up antagonising him.

Cheeky bastard.
Yeah bland isn't it? Had about 30 seconds to decide and clearly no imagination yesterday. Normally would go with something a touch more adventurous but I was 1005 craving prawn cocktail crisps.
fantastic work sir. I love seeing a mingebag one upped and one upped within reason and style

Did similar at a wedding. Fella scabbed a lift off me. 40 miles to the venue. I knew I wouldnt so much as get a beer off him as he has form. Didn't even pay the toll

Get there and soon as I check in "giz a lift to the off licence and ATM"

Again I knew I'd get nothing. Back to his room after. He had gone the offy as he wanted to have a load of vodka and coke for after. I just went fuck it

Start opening the vodka.
Him "here what the fuck are you at. That's for later"
Me "I've driven you here and before I can settle I'm dragged down the offy so I think it's fair I get the first drink"
Him "that's for later"
Me "well call it petrol money"
Him "but but but you don't even drink vodka and coke"
Me *pours a good measure* "I do now........gulp.........cheers..oh and your welcome for the lift"
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,449
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2189 on: July 29, 2022, 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 22, 2022, 02:43:25 pm
Totally agree with him to be honest  :D

If he's drinking a soft drink at £1.50 a pop because he doesn't drink alcohol, why should he pay towards some tit that is getting drinks at £20 a pop?

If I'm going out for pints, I'm not going to do rounds with someone that is drinking double whiskeys. Fuck that, pay for your own.
First time I've opened this thread, and I did so on page one to see what it was about. I laughed whenever I seen posts regarding buying rounds and leaving tips. Told myself "I'll bet you attitudes have changed a bit since". Read this post. Here we are.

I'm the same. I don't drink much, but I'll be absolutely fucked if I'm obligated to buy rounds of beers and shots that I don't want or never asked for if someone else got one in. I always knew when I'd had enough. Fuck paying to get someone else legless because they don't know when to stop.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2190 on: July 30, 2022, 07:50:26 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 21, 2022, 10:55:28 am
Work outings/parties are probably the greatest place for mingebag spotting.

Often when we were having company sponsored work drinks, The Boss would say, ok ill be there at 5 with the company credit card, but if you are finished for the day feel free to go the pub early.

Some would sit in the pub without a drink, waiting for the company credit card to arrive.   :wanker
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2191 on: July 30, 2022, 08:59:33 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on July 29, 2022, 11:37:02 am
Remember a few years back when I was trying to get my photography business off the ground.

Id done a few weddings, few boxing events, cake smashes ect, had a very decent portfolio under my belt and always made sure not to over charge compared to some other photographers around.

Couple came to me and asked if Id photograph their wedding for them, full day, start to finish (bearing in mind that they wanted me there for the bride or groom as they were started to get ready ect so around a 6am start on a saturday)

I asked them what they wanted out of it oh the full package, a nice album, usb stick with all edited pictures, a nice framed picture or a canvas, whatever you can offer!

So I priced everything up, I made about £5 profit on everything and the price came to around £150.

Id be working from 6am until around 9-10pm and I charged £10 an hour for my time.

Full package for £300 for the day with all the bells and whistles.

Sent the couple the quote and their response made my jaw hit the floor

Why should we pay that much for you to press a button on a camera? Well have loads there using their phones!

When I explained that I was doing it as a job, that the albums ect cost money and the price I gave didnt include my time editing the photos, they scoffed and said theyd find someone cheaper.

Had a look a few days after the wedding and turns out theyd just got one of the kids to use their phone, pics were blurry and they got fuck all else in the way of albums ect.

Spoke to another photographer who said hed have charged them atleast £600 so they were getting a bargain.

Tight twats.


I'd often get similar when I made wedding cakes,'it's only a bag of flour'.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,706
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2192 on: July 30, 2022, 09:08:13 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 30, 2022, 07:50:26 am
Often when we were having company sponsored work drinks, The Boss would say, ok ill be there at 5 with the company credit card, but if you are finished for the day feel free to go the pub early.

Some would sit in the pub without a drink, waiting for the company credit card to arrive.   :wanker

I started work in a large office in 1970 and was amazed then at the degree of mingebaggery on open display.

And its still going strong 50 years on.  ;D
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2193 on: July 30, 2022, 11:58:36 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 30, 2022, 09:08:13 am
I started work in a large office in 1970 and was amazed then at the degree of mingebaggery on open display.

And its still going strong 50 years on.  ;D

I think that sits just about on the tightarse side of the line rather than mingebag.

For me mingebags are doing something the actively harms/impacts another whereas they are just tight bastards. Fine line but they are just about safe for me.

Here is one which I think just falls into shithousery - if I am going to the shop at lunch I'll ask around if anyone wants owt. Now I know already I'm getting 2 diet cokes but if someone asks for a sandwich and nothing else I will turn their lunch into a meal deal, keep the overs and pay the difference from the base sandwich cost as opposed to knocking down the sandwich price to recognise that there was a discount.

At first I would try with people and they would tell me to fuck off and stop worrying so would have no issue but it then became just standard practice.

No one is overcharged, they get what they ordered brought to them, I make a saving and provide a service.

As I say - bit shithousery/not in the spirit of the system but certainly not mingebagging
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,521
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2194 on: July 30, 2022, 01:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 29, 2022, 11:27:59 am
Oh yeah. I even got up out of my chair and went into the main office when I saw her coming so I could get it before he got to her.
Drinks Angrier  an apt name..
Logged
JFT 96

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2195 on: July 30, 2022, 02:18:44 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on July 30, 2022, 11:58:36 am
I think that sits just about on the tightarse side of the line rather than mingebag.

For me mingebags are doing something the actively harms/impacts another whereas they are just tight bastards. Fine line but they are just about safe for me.

Here is one which I think just falls into shithousery - if I am going to the shop at lunch I'll ask around if anyone wants owt. Now I know already I'm getting 2 diet cokes but if someone asks for a sandwich and nothing else I will turn their lunch into a meal deal, keep the overs and pay the difference from the base sandwich cost as opposed to knocking down the sandwich price to recognise that there was a discount.

At first I would try with people and they would tell me to fuck off and stop worrying so would have no issue but it then became just standard practice.

No one is overcharged, they get what they ordered brought to them, I make a saving and provide a service.

As I say - bit shithousery/not in the spirit of the system but certainly not mingebagging
Thats quite clever. Everyone wins.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2196 on: Yesterday at 02:08:17 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on July 30, 2022, 11:58:36 am
I think that sits just about on the tightarse side of the line rather than mingebag.

For me mingebags are doing something the actively harms/impacts another whereas they are just tight bastards. Fine line but they are just about safe for me.

Here is one which I think just falls into shithousery - if I am going to the shop at lunch I'll ask around if anyone wants owt. Now I know already I'm getting 2 diet cokes but if someone asks for a sandwich and nothing else I will turn their lunch into a meal deal, keep the overs and pay the difference from the base sandwich cost as opposed to knocking down the sandwich price to recognise that there was a discount.

At first I would try with people and they would tell me to fuck off and stop worrying so would have no issue but it then became just standard practice.

No one is overcharged, they get what they ordered brought to them, I make a saving and provide a service.

As I say - bit shithousery/not in the spirit of the system but certainly not mingebagging

Thats just being smart,  you are not cheating anyone
Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,685
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2197 on: Today at 12:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 29, 2022, 10:58:53 am
Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!

The same bloke who ordered the Curry's for his family on the company card committed a lesser crime yesterday, that then lead to him saying I 'display sociopathic tendencies.'

Basically, one lady was popping into town and offered to pick up anything from the shop people wanted. I asked for a meal deal - water, chicken salad sandwich and prawn cocktail crisps. She leaves.

About 5 minutes later, he pops into my office and puts a cold glass of water down on my coaster. I was like 'okay, thanks, what's this for?' He says well I wanted a Coke so thought as you'd just ordered water, I'd get you a water then could have your free coke from the meal deal, if you would ring her and change her order, as you've got water now anyway.

So I rung the lady, asked could she get me a coke zero instead, when she back came I immediately opened the bottle of coke and started drinking it. He comes over and says 'what are you doing, you've got your water that coke was for me!' I said 'was it, because I gave her £3.50 for her to get me a meal deal - drink, sandwich and crisps. If this coke isn't mine, where's the drink I've paid for.' He then muttered about me being sociopathic and walked away.

This guy is fucking shameless. Might have been a touch severe but I'm sick of him enforcing his mingebagginess onto other people, least of all me who has already challenged him about it recently.

That's tremendous  :lmao
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 