Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!



The same bloke who ordered the Curry's for his family on the company card committed a lesser crime yesterday, that then lead to him saying I 'display sociopathic tendencies.'



Basically, one lady was popping into town and offered to pick up anything from the shop people wanted. I asked for a meal deal - water, chicken salad sandwich and prawn cocktail crisps. She leaves.



About 5 minutes later, he pops into my office and puts a cold glass of water down on my coaster. I was like 'okay, thanks, what's this for?' He says well I wanted a Coke so thought as you'd just ordered water, I'd get you a water then could have your free coke from the meal deal, if you would ring her and change her order, as you've got water now anyway.



So I rung the lady, asked could she get me a coke zero instead, when she back came I immediately opened the bottle of coke and started drinking it. He comes over and says 'what are you doing, you've got your water that coke was for me!' I said 'was it, because I gave her £3.50 for her to get me a meal deal - drink, sandwich and crisps. If this coke isn't mine, where's the drink I've paid for.' He then muttered about me being sociopathic and walked away.



This guy is fucking shameless. Might have been a touch severe but I'm sick of him enforcing his mingebagginess onto other people, least of all me who has already challenged him about it recently.