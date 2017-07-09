« previous next »
Mingebags

ianburns252

Re: Mingebags
July 22, 2022, 06:33:14 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 22, 2022, 06:15:29 pm
designated drivers get free soft drinks that's the law

When I used to be a soft drink only guy it'd always be the deal that I'd pick the guys up, drive to town, they'd buy my soft drinks and chuck me a bit of petrol money.

About as fair a deal as you can get
paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
July 22, 2022, 06:35:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 22, 2022, 02:43:25 pm
Totally agree with him to be honest  :D

If he's drinking a soft drink at £1.50 a pop because he doesn't drink alcohol, why should he pay towards some tit that is getting drinks at £20 a pop?

If I'm going out for pints, I'm not going to do rounds with someone that is drinking double whiskeys. Fuck that, pay for your own.
yep. I think that's fair
PaulF

Re: Mingebags
July 22, 2022, 06:36:27 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on July 22, 2022, 06:33:14 pm
When I used to be a soft drink only guy it'd always be the deal that I'd pick the guys up, drive to town, they'd buy my soft drinks and chuck me a bit of petrol money.

About as fair a deal as you can get
Except these days fuel is dearer per litre than a 57 Bollinger.
ianburns252

Re: Mingebags
July 22, 2022, 06:37:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 22, 2022, 06:36:27 pm
Except these days fuel is dearer per litre than a 57 Bollinger.

Good job I drink these days then...
jackh

Re: Mingebags
July 23, 2022, 12:33:57 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 21, 2022, 09:47:19 am
I know someone who visits McNasty's and Burger kings and Subway just so he can nick paper napkins that he uses at home to clean his kitchen top.

And he doesnt go there as a customer. He just enters the mentioned establishment, lifts up the entire bunch of paper napkins and walks out. He has a plastic box filled with such paper napkins.

Can't believe this one was left to pass without comment.

Top class, understated, uncomplicated mingebaggery right there. Pre-meditated rather than opportunistic, too - outstanding.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mingebags
July 23, 2022, 12:43:16 pm
Quote from: jackh on July 23, 2022, 12:33:57 pm
Can't believe this one was left to pass without comment.

Top class, understated, uncomplicated mingebaggery right there. Pre-meditated rather than opportunistic, too - outstanding.

It makes you wonder what other outrageous minge baggery he is capable of.

I worked with a bloke who used the same piece if waxed paper every day to wrap his sarnies in - every day for years.

He had an aged aunt who had no heirs so he took her out for an ingratiating meal with the rest of the family. This was in pre Internet days and he spent hours on the office phone ringing round restaurants trying to get the cheapest meal. He did surprise us by asking the price of wine as well. Howe ever he decided on a half bottle of white between the five of them.

Dont know whether or not he did get the inheritance.
PaulF

Re: Mingebags
July 23, 2022, 01:51:42 pm
Waxed paper I assume is healthy. If so better than the plastic bags or clingfilm we use every day to wrap the kids packed lunch ( because I keep forgetting to order paper bags). Less mingebag, more environmental hero.
redbyrdz

Re: Mingebags
July 23, 2022, 02:43:02 pm
You can also re-wax waxed paper, so it can actually last years.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mingebags
July 23, 2022, 02:52:38 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on July 23, 2022, 02:43:02 pm
You can also re-wax waxed paper, so it can actually last years.

That would have cost money.
Joff

Re: Mingebags
July 23, 2022, 03:14:07 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 23, 2022, 02:52:38 pm
That would have cost money.

And still better for the environment. Not mingebag at all beeswax wraps
gazzam1963

Re: Mingebags
July 23, 2022, 06:56:49 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 21, 2022, 09:47:19 am
I know someone who visits McNasty's and Burger kings and Subway just so he can nick paper napkins that he uses at home to clean his kitchen top.

And he doesnt go there as a customer. He just enters the mentioned establishment, lifts up the entire bunch of paper napkins and walks out. He has a plastic box filled with such paper napkins.

Years ago when I worked in the electricity board pre privatisation, we used to book out every week hand cleaner tin  in a foam form and a blue paper towel roll like a kitchen roll but twice the size for when we were out on the road with no facilities , a lad I worked with used to book one out and would always take mine as well most weeks . When i asked what he done with it he said he cuts it into three and uses it as toilet roll
Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
Today at 10:58:53 am
Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!

The same bloke who ordered the Curry's for his family on the company card committed a lesser crime yesterday, that then lead to him saying I 'display sociopathic tendencies.'

Basically, one lady was popping into town and offered to pick up anything from the shop people wanted. I asked for a meal deal - water, chicken salad sandwich and prawn cocktail crisps. She leaves.

About 5 minutes later, he pops into my office and puts a cold glass of water down on my coaster. I was like 'okay, thanks, what's this for?' He says well I wanted a Coke so thought as you'd just ordered water, I'd get you a water then could have your free coke from the meal deal, if you would ring her and change her order, as you've got water now anyway.

So I rung the lady, asked could she get me a coke zero instead, when she back came I immediately opened the bottle of coke and started drinking it. He comes over and says 'what are you doing, you've got your water that coke was for me!' I said 'was it, because I gave her £3.50 for her to get me a meal deal - drink, sandwich and crisps. If this coke isn't mine, where's the drink I've paid for.' He then muttered about me being sociopathic and walked away.

This guy is fucking shameless. Might have been a touch severe but I'm sick of him enforcing his mingebagginess onto other people, least of all me who has already challenged him about it recently.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Mingebags
Today at 11:07:36 am
No fucking way did that happen, you've just made that up surely  :lmao
Dench57

Re: Mingebags
Today at 11:10:13 am
 :lmao

Looking forward to see how this escalates.
El Lobo

Re: Mingebags
Today at 11:10:45 am
Haha thats amazing :D

Also mate....thats a trainwreck of a meal deal
Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
Today at 11:13:49 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:07:36 am
No fucking way did that happen, you've just made that up surely  :lmao
All true unfortunately. I just have a bee in my bonnet about him now, so any chance I get to fuck with him I will take. I think it more than likely stems from the fact that he is a capable employee but idle and creates extra work for others through his laziness and I don't like him regardless of the mingebag behaviour, so now I am just straight up antagonising him.

Cheeky bastard.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:10:45 am
Haha thats amazing :D

Also mate....thats a trainwreck of a meal deal
Yeah bland isn't it? Had about 30 seconds to decide and clearly no imagination yesterday. Normally would go with something a touch more adventurous but I was 1005 craving prawn cocktail crisps.
-Willo-

Re: Mingebags
Today at 11:17:24 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:58:53 am
Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!

The same bloke who ordered the Curry's for his family on the company card committed a lesser crime yesterday, that then lead to him saying I 'display sociopathic tendencies.'

Basically, one lady was popping into town and offered to pick up anything from the shop people wanted. I asked for a meal deal - water, chicken salad sandwich and prawn cocktail crisps. She leaves.

About 5 minutes later, he pops into my office and puts a cold glass of water down on my coaster. I was like 'okay, thanks, what's this for?' He says well I wanted a Coke so thought as you'd just ordered water, I'd get you a water then could have your free coke from the meal deal, if you would ring her and change her order, as you've got water now anyway.

So I rung the lady, asked could she get me a coke zero instead, when she back came I immediately opened the bottle of coke and started drinking it. He comes over and says 'what are you doing, you've got your water that coke was for me!' I said 'was it, because I gave her £3.50 for her to get me a meal deal - drink, sandwich and crisps. If this coke isn't mine, where's the drink I've paid for.' He then muttered about me being sociopathic and walked away.

This guy is fucking shameless. Might have been a touch severe but I'm sick of him enforcing his mingebagginess onto other people, least of all me who has already challenged him about it recently.

This is genuinely one of the best posts in RAWKs history
jackh

Re: Mingebags
Today at 11:25:59 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:58:53 am
Here we go, office Mingebag at it again!

The same bloke who ordered the Curry's for his family on the company card committed a lesser crime yesterday, that then lead to him saying I 'display sociopathic tendencies.'

Basically, one lady was popping into town and offered to pick up anything from the shop people wanted. I asked for a meal deal - water, chicken salad sandwich and prawn cocktail crisps. She leaves.

About 5 minutes later, he pops into my office and puts a cold glass of water down on my coaster. I was like 'okay, thanks, what's this for?' He says well I wanted a Coke so thought as you'd just ordered water, I'd get you a water then could have your free coke from the meal deal, if you would ring her and change her order, as you've got water now anyway.

So I rung the lady, asked could she get me a coke zero instead, when she back came I immediately opened the bottle of coke and started drinking it. He comes over and says 'what are you doing, you've got your water that coke was for me!' I said 'was it, because I gave her £3.50 for her to get me a meal deal - drink, sandwich and crisps. If this coke isn't mine, where's the drink I've paid for.' He then muttered about me being sociopathic and walked away.

This guy is fucking shameless. Might have been a touch severe but I'm sick of him enforcing his mingebagginess onto other people, least of all me who has already challenged him about it recently.

Outstanding.

Had you already decided you were drinking it?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
Today at 11:27:59 am
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:25:59 am
Outstanding.

Had you already decided you were drinking it?
Oh yeah. I even got up out of my chair and went into the main office when I saw her coming so I could get it before he got to her.
AndyMuller

Re: Mingebags
Today at 11:31:10 am
Hahahaha superb that Drinks.
