« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mingebags  (Read 207858 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,119
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm »
Whilst I admire his chutzpah, that is taking the piss.
It's that kind of behaviour that would stop the directors to agreeing to do it in future.
Ps well done on the project. Sounds like a success so I assume it's not a government IT project.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm
Heres on for you that split opinions at the office, which baffled me.

The team at work had done great work on a recent project thats earned the company a pretty penny and some great opportunities off the back of it - so I requested to take all involved out for a thank you meal, to which the directors agreed a paid meal and a few drinks (but to remind people its a work event and not take the piss).

Went to an Indian in town, was very decent, with it being a work night most had a couple then got picked up, one or two did have a few more but no one went silly on the drink. However, at the end of the evening when I was checking the bill before paying (the restaurant has previous for making mistakes shall we say with the drinks on a large partys bill) I noticed there were two curries on there we hadnt had. I queried it and the bloke pointed to one of our party. I asked him about it and hed ordered two takeaway curries on the tab in order to take food for his missus and teenage lad. I couldnt believe the cheek to be honest. I had them taken off and him pay for them. He argued that it was being paid for by the company anyway so he didnt see the big deal.

A few days later hes still banging on about it being unfair and theres a few who apparently agree with him. I personally think that when the company has done something actually nice for people that they didnt have to, outside of the usual structured parties that its mingebag behaviour to try and sneak a couple of meals on the bill to take home to your family. This bloke is very well paid and can definitely afford tea, so this is not poverty induced.

Thoughts?

Im staggered that it split anyones opinion.

Hes a fucking pisstaking mingebag. I genuinely struggle to understand the thought process for something like that.

Honestly, Id have made him pay for his own meal and drinks too, just to teach the tight c*nt a lesson.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,045
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm »
Yeah that sounds like twat behaviour, if everyone did the same you'd all get a bollocking and you wouldn't be getting another thank you meal next time around. He's banking on being the only one who gets to take advantage.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm »
Im glad RAWK seems to be aligned, I was genuinely wondering about my own thought process of him being a mingebag who was taking the piss.

I reckon a good 40% thought it was fine and one even said ah I didnt know that was allowed I shouldve done that! Most the others thought it was a piss take. Id maybe even have a different tact if we were Microsoft or something but were a mid sized business where we directly have a lot to do with the owner and this was essentially £1,500 out of his pocket just by means of thanks. I think doing such a thing jeopardises that sort of treatment in the future.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm
Whilst I admire his chutzpah, that is taking the piss.
It's that kind of behaviour that would stop the directors to agreeing to do it in future.
Ps well done on the project. Sounds like a success so I assume it's not a government IT project.
Cheers - work in Networks and we managed to agree an area and finalise build stage plans before some much bigger established ISPs which enables us to expand over a greater area. Not government related at all thank god.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm »
With it being a firm involved Id call it more being an arlarse than a mingebag
Logged

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,218
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm »
Bizarre behaviour going through the bill with a fine tooth comb when the company are paying  ;D
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm
Bizarre behaviour going through the bill with a fine tooth comb when the company are paying  ;D
Wouldnt normally do it but Ive been to that Indian before - like I said in the original post they wait til the party is pissed up and add extra drinks onto the bill, or never bring you something youve ordered but then its on the bill. One Christmas we went and they put about 6 extra pints on there.


Not my money but dont want them taking the piss.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,780
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 18, 2022, 09:23:06 am
That is just all kinds of wrong.

Cheeky fucker.  Trying to make out THEY are doing local bands a favour.

Back in the day, I'm sure Muse couldn't resist the pull of a plateful of mushroom Vol-au-vents and some cheese and pineapple on sticks, all washed down with a glass of Blue Nun.

Followed up by a Super Massive Black Forest Gateau.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,064
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 18, 2022, 09:23:06 am
That is just all kinds of wrong.

Cheeky fucker.  Trying to make out THEY are doing local bands a favour.

Back in the day, I'm sure Muse couldn't resist the pull of a plateful of mushroom Vol-au-vents and some cheese and pineapple on sticks, all washed down with a glass of Blue Nun.

In fairness, the addition of the Blue Nun, the pineapple and the cheese means that youre vastly overpaying for fucking Muse anyway.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,119
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 06:33:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm
Wouldnt normally do it but Ive been to that Indian before - like I said in the original post they wait til the party is pissed up and add extra drinks onto the bill, or never bring you something youve ordered but then its on the bill. One Christmas we went and they put about 6 extra pints on there.


Not my money but dont want them taking the piss.
Out of curiousity, would you ordinarily give a tip there. Obvs different issue with someone else's money. But I'd not want to be tipping someone that's happy to steal from me. to be honest if they were known for doing that I'd have them outside my top ten places to eat.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 07:09:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:33:10 am
Out of curiousity, would you ordinarily give a tip there. Obvs different issue with someone else's money. But I'd not want to be tipping someone that's happy to steal from me. to be honest if they were known for doing that I'd have them outside my top ten places to eat.
I personally swerve the place but its got a good location for the office and was able to seat a large party at short notice. Wouldnt go there myself based on their previous behaviour.

We did tip the other night, most people put roughly a fiver in and some dipped out so the tip was just over £120. I refused to tip the time before when they were adding drinks to our bill because it wasnt a mistake what they were doing.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 08:35:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm

The more you do for people, the more they expect.

Give an inch they take a mile and all that.

You were dead right.

My Dad did similar in the late 70s, he was on strike for months in work and a building he was outside, a well known Irish politician who had through no fault of his indirectly got involved in the strike (I wont say names) sent word down that as they were short on money and they were freezing their nuts off they could go over to the pub across the way at lunch for soup and sandwiches and he would take care of the bill.

However soon after, lads were bringing in their families to get fed which my dad didnt agree with and he sent word up for it to be stopped.

I suppose they werent as bad as your mate given they had little money but again they were given an inch and they took a mile

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
I think doing such a thing jeopardises that sort of treatment in the future.

yep, just ruins it for everyone else

The restaurant do sound like a bunch of chancers though. They could ruin it for themselves, they charge an extra 6 pints but potentially losing a few 100 a year by people not going back because of that
« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:08 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,324
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 08:39:10 am »
I certainly wouldn't go to a restaurant that indulges in foul practices like that, no matter how good the location or food is.

As for your co-worker, is he still going on about it? Some people really do love to try it on when it's not their own money. I have an uncle who is the tightest c*nt around, doesn't go out to eat anywhere with his family and puts his them all on a keto diet so food consumption is minimal. But whenever he's invited out to eat with us (against most of our wills) he orders ridiculous shit like a £20 t-bone steak for them all, fancy drinks and goes all out on the desserts. Funnily enough he doesn't get invited out with us anymore.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,697
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 08:41:05 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Yeah that sounds like twat behaviour, if everyone did the same you'd all get a bollocking and you wouldn't be getting another thank you meal next time around. He's banking on being the only one who gets to take advantage.

That's where the issue is - that if everyone did that it would be a huge problem. Ultimately he should have said he was ordering some take out for his wife and paid out his own pocket. At very least someone might have said 'just put it on the tab' as he would be transparent in that scenario. If he was a full on mingebag he could have taken everyone's leftovers really in a doggy bag.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,119
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 08:54:47 am »
Is that proper mingebag, or just not letting food go to waste?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,561
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 09:05:48 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm
Bizarre behaviour going through the bill with a fine tooth comb when the company are paying  ;D

Its not a fine comb if you think about it.
Its 2 full dishes costing what.. 20 pounds each?!?
Plus does it matter who bears the bill? If you order curry, and not given, but on the bill, you shouldnt have to pay for it. It doesnt matter if the bill is 50 pounds or 500 pounds or who bears the bill.

Also, wrt the OP, its not mingebag. its just being an asshole. When we had team event, I spoke to the HR beforehand, paid for my takeaway, and then took food home on that day. Its not difficult for someone with a clear conscience.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 09:06:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:54:47 am
Is that proper mingebag, or just not letting food go to waste?
how is food going to waste

He is adding on food to the bill to bring home simply because its free

Course its mingebag
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,384
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 09:10:39 am »
This is my favourite thread to see bumped :D

Proper mingebaggery that, and sounds like a mingebag restaurant as well
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,218
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 09:28:32 am »
You lot are all just company shills. The billionaires will always win with you lot grassing on each other.  ;D
Logged

Offline MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,797
  • NS
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 09:37:58 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:10:39 am
This is my favourite thread to see bumped :D

Proper mingebaggery that, and sounds like a mingebag restaurant as well
Agreed! We need more examples of people being tight bastards! Makes me wonder how people can go through life like that and grateful that Im not one
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,561
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 09:47:19 am »
I know someone who visits McNasty's and Burger kings and Subway just so he can nick paper napkins that he uses at home to clean his kitchen top.

And he doesnt go there as a customer. He just enters the mentioned establishment, lifts up the entire bunch of paper napkins and walks out. He has a plastic box filled with such paper napkins.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,562
  • Truthiness
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 09:52:06 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm
Wouldnt normally do it but Ive been to that Indian before - like I said in the original post they wait til the party is pissed up and add extra drinks onto the bill, or never bring you something youve ordered but then its on the bill. One Christmas we went and they put about 6 extra pints on there.


Not my money but dont want them taking the piss.
If he thought it was kosher, he would have brought his missus and kid along for the meal. The fact that he didn't means he knew he was trying to pull a fast one, and you rightly called him out for it.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 09:58:58 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:52:06 am
If he thought it was kosher, he would have brought his missus and kid along for the meal. The fact that he didn't means he knew he was trying to pull a fast one, and you rightly called him out for it.
What pisses me off about that sort of stuff is that he put you in an awkward position as the host. Instead of going along, having a meal and a drink like everyone else, he decides to take the piss and was the only one. You caught him due to the restaurants reputation and checking the bill and now he's moaning.

Tell him to shut up and stop embarrassing himself, he's created an issue where no one else has, its caused hassle and can leave you with the "why did I bother" feeling.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,647
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 10:32:06 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm
Na he's a proper mingebag. Alright if it's a buffet or something and the food has already been ordered and paid for and would be fucked out if not used, but not like that.

I agree a piss taking mingebag at that.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,128
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 10:50:19 am »
That's absolutely being a pisstaker. Snidely ordering extra food on the side when you aren't paying. It's not like you've pulled him up on an extra rice or sidedish. The only reason some of your colleagues might not agree is because they wish they'd done it themselves. But even then some of them probably would never do it themselves because they know really it's taking the piss.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,384
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 10:55:28 am »
Work outings/parties are probably the greatest place for mingebag spotting.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 11:01:24 am »
This thread makes me baffled at how humanity is literally, I cannot comprehend the blatant cheek and stubbornness of people with Mingebag tendencies, it feels so alien to me.

How do these people not think they are a twat or be embarrassed being a Mingeback, all to save a few quid.

Curry guy was out of order, cheeky bastard doing that on the sly.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 12:03:37 pm »
It does ruin it for others, it reminded me years ago I did work delivering takeaways

For the first few years I could get free food if I worked there, depending on how busy it was.

Sometimes too you just didnt bother, did bring my mrs in one day although she probably took the food i didnt take, or paid for hers and mine was free I cant remember

But what I do remember was why it got stopped, some lad on the phones would absolutely horse the free food, he start bringing his mates in for free food nearly every night he worked. He was taking about 30 quid of food per night. So it got stopped

Even after he left it wasnt brought back, if you wanted it after that you had to pay for it
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,735
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 01:43:59 pm »
So on the one hand you call out (rightly) someone ordering food for other people, but don't do it those who had more than a few drinks?  Where's the line?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 01:51:31 pm »
PaulRazor; thats the issue, one ruins it for all. Your story is basically the same as when I worked at M&S as a teenager.

We used to go round finding stuff about to expire and stick the famous yellow labels on it. At the end of the night, anything unsold went into a staff shop that was dirt cheap. Were talking sandwiches for 5p, steaks for £1 and full chickens for like 80p. Mad stuff. At Christmas wed always get Turkeys for a few quid too and party food that would sort you for all of Christmas.

Now what happened wasnt mingebaggery in my mind, it was straight up dishonesty. People started to find certain good items with expiring dates, ticket them and then hide them - stuffing them behind all the fresh stuff or down the back of the radiator grates or behind other products, so they could fish them out and have them from the staff store for next to nothing later. People were doing it with stupid stuff that would clearly sell if yellow labelled, stuff that never made it to the store like the Angus steaks, high end microwave meals and seafood. It quickly got identified (I worked at both Liverpool One and The Arndale and it went on in both shops) and banned as a practice throughout the business, so the food got wasted and no one got the bargains because a few people pushed it too far.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 02:13:39 pm »
I have heard of some staff getting ridiculous amounts of christmas food for less than £5

Have heard about a few chancers like that though with yellow stickers
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 03:05:32 pm »
My firm had the same problem with a chiropractor who used to help us out and he in turn got free stuff off us. We are a sign company and we done the guys place out with displays and illuminated signs so he was very happy with the deal.
I used to go once every 2 years or so when I was in agony. Then our firm got bigger and new people abused it, to the point one bloke who had been there 6 months to my 15 years, was getting his father in law in there for free back cracks. Another lad who had been there 5 minutes even got an enema for free  :o
Its always one person who ruins it, or in this case two.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,821
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 03:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 03:05:32 pm
My firm had the same problem with a chiropractor who used to help us out and he in turn got free stuff off us. We are a sign company and we done the guys place out with displays and illuminated signs so he was very happy with the deal.
I used to go once every 2 years or so when I was in agony. Then our firm got bigger and new people abused it, to the point one bloke who had been there 6 months to my 15 years, was getting his father in law in there for free back cracks. Another lad who had been there 5 minutes even got an enema for free  :o
Its always one person who ruins it, or in this case two.
pain in the hole alright
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,647
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 03:16:03 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:43:59 pm
So on the one hand you call out (rightly) someone ordering food for other people, but don't do it those who had more than a few drinks?  Where's the line?

Because those ordering extra drinks were workmates and not their freeloading family members?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,119
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 04:19:14 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:06:43 am
how is food going to waste

He is adding on food to the bill to bring home simply because its free

Course its mingebag
I mean if he takes home leftovers in a doggie bag. I'm saying thats not mingebag ( though I agree , this thread is about how the word is open to interpretation, so some would say that's mingebag)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,384
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2155 on: Today at 04:30:48 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:43:59 pm
So on the one hand you call out (rightly) someone ordering food for other people, but don't do it those who had more than a few drinks?  Where's the line?

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:16:03 pm
Because those ordering extra drinks were workmates and not their freeloading family members?

Yeah I dont think its a particularly fine line. It'd be like someone at work ordering some extra notepads for themselves through the companies stationary account because they make more notes than other people, and then someone else using it to buy some printer cartridges for his home printer so his kids can print their homework.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,515
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2156 on: Today at 06:08:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:55:28 am
Work outings/parties are probably the greatest place for mingebag spotting.


Yep.

Our work used to give a Xmas lunch 'budget' to each department/team. Some (usually the smaller teams) used to group together. Budget paid for a meal in somewhere decent, plus a few drinks.

This one year, there was about 20 of us across two teams that went out. Plan was to have the meal and a few drinks, settle up using the company cash, then those wanting to carry on would do so under our own steam. But we stayed in there in the bar area having drinks and a good craic most of the afternoon. When it came to settling up, we were well short and it was suggested we all throw in. Then it emerged that one lad, the youngest there - who was a gobby whopper anyway and only been there about 6 months - had been drinking triple rums, and not just any rum, but the most expensive in the place, at about £20 a triple, and he'd had about 5. His boss took him to one side and told him to 'volunteer' to pay for a couple of those. Oh, the tantrum! As word spread what the 'heated debate' was all about, we just started taking the piss. He eventually agreed to pay for two.

That left the rest us us with £10 to tip in. Fine, no problem for almost everyone. Till it came to this other guy on my team who's a funny onion anyway. He'd been drinking orange juice all day because he doesn't drink and steadfastly refused to pay any more, as he hadn't caused any of the overspend.

Can see his point to a certain extent, but the company has paid about £40 for your lunch, then more for your [soft] drinks. To chip-in a tenner is fuck all. Mingebag!

After an impasse, and with most ready to move on and ditch the boring ones, about three people just got another tenner out to offer to pay.

We all went to where an insurer was hosting a broker get-together with an open bar. The triple-rum lad was absolutely wankered after half an hour. When we got in the office next day, turns out he'd scavved a lift with this woman on his team whose husband had come to pick her up. Then barfed all over their car.

His boss, already pissed-off at him, made him pay for her husband's car to get a full valet because he's not even offered to help clean it.

The lad was gone within 6 months.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 