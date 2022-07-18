Work outings/parties are probably the greatest place for mingebag spotting.



Yep.Our work used to give a Xmas lunch 'budget' to each department/team. Some (usually the smaller teams) used to group together. Budget paid for a meal in somewhere decent, plus a few drinks.This one year, there was about 20 of us across two teams that went out. Plan was to have the meal and a few drinks, settle up using the company cash, then those wanting to carry on would do so under our own steam. But we stayed in there in the bar area having drinks and a good craic most of the afternoon. When it came to settling up, we were well short and it was suggested we all throw in. Then it emerged that one lad, the youngest there - who was a gobby whopper anyway and only been there about 6 months - had been drinking triple rums, and not just any rum, but the most expensive in the place, at about £20 a triple, and he'd had about 5. His boss took him to one side and told him to 'volunteer' to pay for a couple of those. Oh, the tantrum! As word spread what the 'heated debate' was all about, we just started taking the piss. He eventually agreed to pay for two.That left the rest us us with £10 to tip in. Fine, no problem for almost everyone. Till it came to this other guy on my team who's a funny onion anyway. He'd been drinking orange juice all day because he doesn't drink and steadfastly refused to pay any more, as he hadn't caused any of the overspend.Can see his point to a certain extent, but the company has paid about £40 for your lunch, then more for your [soft] drinks. To chip-in a tenner is fuck all. Mingebag!After an impasse, and with most ready to move on and ditch the boring ones, about three people just got another tenner out to offer to pay.We all went to where an insurer was hosting a broker get-together with an open bar. The triple-rum lad was absolutely wankered after half an hour. When we got in the office next day, turns out he'd scavved a lift with this woman on his team whose husband had come to pick her up. Then barfed all over their car.His boss, already pissed-off at him, made him pay for her husband's car to get a full valet because he's not even offered to help clean it.The lad was gone within 6 months.