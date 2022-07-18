« previous next »
Author Topic: Mingebags  (Read 207372 times)

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm »
Whilst I admire his chutzpah, that is taking the piss.
It's that kind of behaviour that would stop the directors to agreeing to do it in future.
Ps well done on the project. Sounds like a success so I assume it's not a government IT project.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm
Heres on for you that split opinions at the office, which baffled me.

The team at work had done great work on a recent project thats earned the company a pretty penny and some great opportunities off the back of it - so I requested to take all involved out for a thank you meal, to which the directors agreed a paid meal and a few drinks (but to remind people its a work event and not take the piss).

Went to an Indian in town, was very decent, with it being a work night most had a couple then got picked up, one or two did have a few more but no one went silly on the drink. However, at the end of the evening when I was checking the bill before paying (the restaurant has previous for making mistakes shall we say with the drinks on a large partys bill) I noticed there were two curries on there we hadnt had. I queried it and the bloke pointed to one of our party. I asked him about it and hed ordered two takeaway curries on the tab in order to take food for his missus and teenage lad. I couldnt believe the cheek to be honest. I had them taken off and him pay for them. He argued that it was being paid for by the company anyway so he didnt see the big deal.

A few days later hes still banging on about it being unfair and theres a few who apparently agree with him. I personally think that when the company has done something actually nice for people that they didnt have to, outside of the usual structured parties that its mingebag behaviour to try and sneak a couple of meals on the bill to take home to your family. This bloke is very well paid and can definitely afford tea, so this is not poverty induced.

Thoughts?

Im staggered that it split anyones opinion.

Hes a fucking pisstaking mingebag. I genuinely struggle to understand the thought process for something like that.

Honestly, Id have made him pay for his own meal and drinks too, just to teach the tight c*nt a lesson.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm »
Yeah that sounds like twat behaviour, if everyone did the same you'd all get a bollocking and you wouldn't be getting another thank you meal next time around. He's banking on being the only one who gets to take advantage.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm »
Im glad RAWK seems to be aligned, I was genuinely wondering about my own thought process of him being a mingebag who was taking the piss.

I reckon a good 40% thought it was fine and one even said ah I didnt know that was allowed I shouldve done that! Most the others thought it was a piss take. Id maybe even have a different tact if we were Microsoft or something but were a mid sized business where we directly have a lot to do with the owner and this was essentially £1,500 out of his pocket just by means of thanks. I think doing such a thing jeopardises that sort of treatment in the future.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:29:29 pm
Whilst I admire his chutzpah, that is taking the piss.
It's that kind of behaviour that would stop the directors to agreeing to do it in future.
Ps well done on the project. Sounds like a success so I assume it's not a government IT project.
Cheers - work in Networks and we managed to agree an area and finalise build stage plans before some much bigger established ISPs which enables us to expand over a greater area. Not government related at all thank god.
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm »
With it being a firm involved Id call it more being an arlarse than a mingebag
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm »
Bizarre behaviour going through the bill with a fine tooth comb when the company are paying  ;D
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm
Bizarre behaviour going through the bill with a fine tooth comb when the company are paying  ;D
Wouldnt normally do it but Ive been to that Indian before - like I said in the original post they wait til the party is pissed up and add extra drinks onto the bill, or never bring you something youve ordered but then its on the bill. One Christmas we went and they put about 6 extra pints on there.


Not my money but dont want them taking the piss.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 18, 2022, 09:23:06 am
That is just all kinds of wrong.

Cheeky fucker.  Trying to make out THEY are doing local bands a favour.

Back in the day, I'm sure Muse couldn't resist the pull of a plateful of mushroom Vol-au-vents and some cheese and pineapple on sticks, all washed down with a glass of Blue Nun.

Followed up by a Super Massive Black Forest Gateau.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 18, 2022, 09:23:06 am
That is just all kinds of wrong.

Cheeky fucker.  Trying to make out THEY are doing local bands a favour.

Back in the day, I'm sure Muse couldn't resist the pull of a plateful of mushroom Vol-au-vents and some cheese and pineapple on sticks, all washed down with a glass of Blue Nun.

In fairness, the addition of the Blue Nun, the pineapple and the cheese means that youre vastly overpaying for fucking Muse anyway.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 06:33:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:50:33 pm
Wouldnt normally do it but Ive been to that Indian before - like I said in the original post they wait til the party is pissed up and add extra drinks onto the bill, or never bring you something youve ordered but then its on the bill. One Christmas we went and they put about 6 extra pints on there.


Not my money but dont want them taking the piss.
Out of curiousity, would you ordinarily give a tip there. Obvs different issue with someone else's money. But I'd not want to be tipping someone that's happy to steal from me. to be honest if they were known for doing that I'd have them outside my top ten places to eat.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 07:09:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:33:10 am
Out of curiousity, would you ordinarily give a tip there. Obvs different issue with someone else's money. But I'd not want to be tipping someone that's happy to steal from me. to be honest if they were known for doing that I'd have them outside my top ten places to eat.
I personally swerve the place but its got a good location for the office and was able to seat a large party at short notice. Wouldnt go there myself based on their previous behaviour.

We did tip the other night, most people put roughly a fiver in and some dipped out so the tip was just over £120. I refused to tip the time before when they were adding drinks to our bill because it wasnt a mistake what they were doing.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 08:35:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:17:59 pm

The more you do for people, the more they expect.

Give an inch they take a mile and all that.

You were dead right.

My Dad did similar in the late 70s, he was on strike for months in work and a building he was outside, a well known Irish politician who had through no fault of his indirectly got involved in the strike (I wont say names) sent word down that as they were short on money and they were freezing their nuts off they could go over to the pub across the way at lunch for soup and sandwiches and he would take care of the bill.

However soon after, lads were bringing in their families to get fed which my dad didnt agree with and he sent word up for it to be stopped.

I suppose they werent as bad as your mate given they had little money but again they were given an inch and they took a mile

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
I think doing such a thing jeopardises that sort of treatment in the future.

yep, just ruins it for everyone else

The restaurant do sound like a bunch of chancers though. They could ruin it for themselves, they charge an extra 6 pints but potentially losing a few 100 a year by people not going back because of that
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 08:39:10 am »
I certainly wouldn't go to a restaurant that indulges in foul practices like that, no matter how good the location or food is.

As for your co-worker, is he still going on about it? Some people really do love to try it on when it's not their own money. I have an uncle who is the tightest c*nt around, doesn't go out to eat anywhere with his family and puts his them all on a keto diet so food consumption is minimal. But whenever he's invited out to eat with us (against most of our wills) he orders ridiculous shit like a £20 t-bone steak for them all, fancy drinks and goes all out on the desserts. Funnily enough he doesn't get invited out with us anymore.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 08:41:05 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Yeah that sounds like twat behaviour, if everyone did the same you'd all get a bollocking and you wouldn't be getting another thank you meal next time around. He's banking on being the only one who gets to take advantage.

That's where the issue is - that if everyone did that it would be a huge problem. Ultimately he should have said he was ordering some take out for his wife and paid out his own pocket. At very least someone might have said 'just put it on the tab' as he would be transparent in that scenario. If he was a full on mingebag he could have taken everyone's leftovers really in a doggy bag.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 08:54:47 am »
Is that proper mingebag, or just not letting food go to waste?
