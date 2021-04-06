The place I work at provides free fruit for employees (well at least it did pre pandemic, it's not doing so just yet as you don't know who's handled it and put it down.) It was nothing special, just apples, bananas, oranges/satsumas to promote healthy eating, but it was very welcome. Deliveries came in three times a week and just set out in bowls in the canteen and you could go and help yourself.



It always run out, there's a hundred and fifty or so people on site and I think it was meant to be a piece each. Some people didn't partake so others had a couple of pieces. I've no problem with that, nobody did.



After a while it was noticed that one particular person had a shopping bag under their desk a two or three times a week, pretty much half full of fruit. Turns out they were going over just after the delivery came in, looking through the trays before the bowls were filled and nicking all the best looking bits, to take home for their kids school snacks/put it their fruit bowl at home for the whole family.



Even worse, when they went over to sit in the canteen for lunch they took another piece out of the bowl to have with their lunch. Properly taking the piss. They did get a bollocking for it once people cottoned on, and they left shortly after for an unrelated reason.