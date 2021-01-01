and strongbow ffs. that tears the stomach
amazing stuff
What about the kind of mingebag who revels and is proud of just how much of a mingebag he is.
yep, i know a fella who is like this. spoke about him here, a night where the ale was flowing and he literally didnt spend a penny all night, dodged rounds left right and centre, his brother in law covered him. i bought him a round but when he didnt get one back i excluded him and he had the cheek to have a go at me going home about taxi money to which i said "well you can fucking pay for it, you must have plenty of money as you never bought a round all night"
few months later i recall him bragging about doing some plumbing or electrical work in a house and he was delighted with himself for charging some old woman 400 for 30 minutes work knowing full well it shouldn't have been anywhere near that. prick
he has had it said to him a few times and he doesnt give a shit
probably drinks strongbow