What about the kind of mingebag who revels and is proud of just how much of a mingebag he is.







and strongbow ffs. that tears the stomachamazing stuffyep, i know a fella who is like this. spoke about him here, a night where the ale was flowing and he literally didnt spend a penny all night, dodged rounds left right and centre, his brother in law covered him. i bought him a round but when he didnt get one back i excluded him and he had the cheek to have a go at me going home about taxi money to which i said "well you can fucking pay for it, you must have plenty of money as you never bought a round all night"few months later i recall him bragging about doing some plumbing or electrical work in a house and he was delighted with himself for charging some old woman 400 for 30 minutes work knowing full well it shouldn't have been anywhere near that. prickhe has had it said to him a few times and he doesnt give a shitprobably drinks strongbow