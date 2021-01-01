« previous next »
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,901
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 01:02:26 pm »
Love it when this gets bumped.

Five cans of strongbow, what's that, about 3 quids worth? Jesus
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,583
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 01:32:30 pm »
I thought it was a general rule for the whole of mankind that the alcohol that you leave behind belongs to the host? The fact that he genuinely believed that it was an April fools joke is why this thread is my favorite.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,961
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 01:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 01:02:26 pm
Five cans of strongbow, what's that, about 3 quids worth? Jesus

8 months as well ;D that's top level mingebaggery
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,882
  • JFT96
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1923 on: Yesterday at 01:54:44 pm »
Bin him off for calling Strongbow ale as well
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,231
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1924 on: Yesterday at 01:55:37 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 01:51:20 pm
8 months as well ;D that's top level mingebaggery

Add in the fact that he remembered that the cans were there as well.
Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,526
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:55:37 pm
Add in the fact that he remembered that the cans were there as well.

Probably has a spreadsheet with the details of all the places where he has left booze.  ;D
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,263
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1926 on: Yesterday at 01:57:40 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 01:51:20 pm
8 months as well ;D that's top level mingebaggery

Should have charged him a fee for aging it in the fridge...

Mingebattlery...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,403
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1927 on: Yesterday at 02:06:50 pm »
Can you even buy an 18 can pack of Strongbow for a tenner?
Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,882
  • JFT96
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1928 on: Yesterday at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 02:06:50 pm
Can you even buy an 18 can pack of Strongbow for a tenner?

Just did a quick look and you can in Morrisons at the moment
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,231
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1929 on: Yesterday at 02:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
Probably has a spreadsheet with the details of all the places where he has left booze.  ;D

He's like a squirrel
Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,273
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 02:48:26 pm »
Always a joy to see this thread bumped
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 04:27:03 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 01:32:30 pm
I thought it was a general rule for the whole of mankind that the alcohol that you leave behind belongs to the host? The fact that he genuinely believed that it was an April fools joke is why this thread is my favorite.

 ;D 'twas a great detail to the story
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,385
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 04:27:41 pm »
and strongbow ffs. that tears the stomach

amazing stuff

Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 12:26:25 pm
What about the kind of mingebag who revels and is proud of just how much of a mingebag he is.


yep, i know a fella who is like this. spoke about him here, a night where the ale was flowing and he literally didnt spend a penny all night, dodged rounds left right and centre, his brother in law covered him. i bought him a round but when he didnt get one back i excluded him and he had the cheek to have a go at me going home about taxi money to which i said "well you can fucking pay for it, you must have plenty of money as you never bought a round all night"

few months later i recall him bragging about doing some plumbing or electrical work in a house and he was delighted with himself for charging some old woman 400 for 30 minutes work knowing full well it shouldn't have been anywhere near that. prick

he has had it said to him a few times and he doesnt give a shit

probably drinks strongbow
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,587
  • Never Forget
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 12:21:21 pm
I'm impressed he managed to drink 13 cans of the shite in one afternoon.

This is the main point to take from the story. Drank 13 cans and still lucid at the end of the day. I couldn't remember my name after 13 cans of that shite, never mind that I left five cans in someone elses fridge.
Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 01:42:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:55:37 pm
Add in the fact that he remembered that the cans were there as well.

Yeah, that's unreal, I have a fridge in my shed, keep all my adhesives in there, went in yesterday to get some sikaflex and found a six pack I'd forgotten about from about three months ago. How the fuck you remember leaving a few cans at a mates place 8 month ago is bizarre.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,951
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 12:51:02 pm »
I remember a few years ago I lent my cousin a tenner. A few weeks later I remembered and just asked him nicely if he intends on paying me back. After a bit of back and forth, he paid me back but then he put up a status on Facebook saying "enjoy that tenner lad." Is that mingebaggery on my part or his?  He's a simpleton and I knew I wouldn't get it back unless I reminded him, and he's not someone I'm close to so wasn't about to do him any favours. Would've been a different story if it was a close mate.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,411
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 01:19:59 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:51:02 pm
I remember a few years ago I lent my cousin a tenner. A few weeks later I remembered and just asked him nicely if he intends on paying me back. After a bit of back and forth, he paid me back but then he put up a status on Facebook saying "enjoy that tenner lad." Is that mingebaggery on my part or his?  He's a simpleton and I knew I wouldn't get it back unless I reminded him, and he's not someone I'm close to so wasn't about to do him any favours. Would've been a different story if it was a close mate.

I'd put him in the category of a c*nt rather than a mingebag if he expected you just to forget about it then complained that he had to pay you back.
Like you say, different if it's a close mate. I covered the bill of £48 when we were last able to go out before Christmas. 3 of us were there. I'd forgot about it until a few weeks later when one of them asked if they'd ever squared me up. Checked my bank statements and he had but the other hadn't. No hassle whatsoever, he's paying for the pints when the pubs re-open.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 01:22:45 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:51:02 pm
I remember a few years ago I lent my cousin a tenner. A few weeks later I remembered and just asked him nicely if he intends on paying me back. After a bit of back and forth, he paid me back but then he put up a status on Facebook saying "enjoy that tenner lad." Is that mingebaggery on my part or his?  He's a simpleton and I knew I wouldn't get it back unless I reminded him, and he's not someone I'm close to so wasn't about to do him any favours. Would've been a different story if it was a close mate.
His.
Quite happy to have your tenner, then act all affronted when you have the cheek to ask for your own money back, largely because he's too tight/ignorant to pay you back without being asked.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,181
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 01:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 12:21:21 pm
I'm impressed he managed to drink 13 cans of the shite in one afternoon.

He must have an arse of steel.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,385
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 03:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:32:16 pm
He must have an arse of steel.
so the lesson is never Invite RoboCop to a party
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
    • @hartejack
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 03:11:51 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 12:06:45 pm
As soon as this incident happened last week, I immediately thought of this thread, however I'm only just getting round to posting.

I had a garden party in ours last August for my mates in work, it was boss. Everyone threw a tenner in for the ale and we all sat in the garden having a fine old time.
One of the lads only drinks Strongbow and I'd bought him an 18 can crate from Morrison's.

This person is very much like 'Joe' from The Royle Family. Hardly speaks, isn't really the life and soul of the party and carries the weight of the world on his shoulders. When he went home by taxi, my parting words to him were "you've got a couple of cans left, aren't you taking them with you?", his reply being 'nah, save them till next time'.

I can't stand Strongbow and his five cans were taking up room in my fridge, so I let my decorator polish them off a few weeks ago.

Last week in work it was suggested I should have a 'Grand National Party' to which I was happy to oblige. I sent out the email in work and spoke to a few of the lads, most of whom were delighted, one or two saying they had kegs of ale they'd been saving for such an occasion.
Then I spoke to our Strongbow drinker, his reply, "have you still got my Strongbow?", so I told him I'd give them to the decorator.

Well, you'd think I'd done him the worst injustice in the history of mankind, "I can't believe you gave away my ale", he whinned, oblivious to the fact it was eight months ago and it was only five cans!
Even better, he approached me again that same afternoon, "was that an April Fool's joke you played on me?", when told it wasn't, he replied, "you'll be going the shop for me", genuinely offended!

Absolute mingebag of the highest degree.

Do believe that this is one of the finest contributions in the near-50 pages of this thread.  Outstanding.
Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,193
  • JFT96.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 03:47:50 pm »
Brilliant story, but the April Fools joke line just tops it off. Can't stop laughing at that :lmao
Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,760
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 05:22:20 pm »
When I worked in manweb in the 80s you used to book out stuff every Monday morning all the stuff you would need for the week , screws, rawplugs , cable clips etc but you would also book out a spray foam hand cleaner and a blue course paper towel roll about 18 inches long for drying your hands even though you generally worked in a house all week so just used there bathroom .

A guy I worked with always badgered me to make sure I booked my hand roll out so he could have an extra one , never give it any thought until we went  to his house months later and I used his bathroom and there it was all cut into 6 inch rolls and ready for use as toilet roll
