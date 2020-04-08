« previous next »
Author Topic: Mingebags

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1840 on: April 8, 2020, 09:41:15 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on April  7, 2020, 09:57:29 PM
How did mate A still get £750?

Weve assumed its a lesser job.

Quote from: keano7 on April  7, 2020, 10:55:17 PM
Surely theyd agree £375 each similar to splitting the original £1,500? We need the rest of the story!!

Well yeah youd think, but alas here we are in the mingebag thread!
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1841 on: April 8, 2020, 10:27:07 AM »
Or it could be £750 now, and £750 if they are still employed within six months?
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1842 on: April 8, 2020, 10:30:28 AM »
Quote from: stoz on April  8, 2020, 10:27:07 AM
Or it could be £750 now, and £750 if they are still employed within six months?

Nah its a sliding scale, can get £3000 for some apparently!
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1843 on: April 8, 2020, 11:21:25 AM »
Mother in law washes a zip lock sandwich bag, she also uses her fingers to scrape the inside of yogurt cartons.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1844 on: April 8, 2020, 12:33:13 PM »
Mingebag is probably the politest word than can be used for employers refusing to pay staff wages until they get the furlough payments from the government.  :no
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1845 on: April 8, 2020, 12:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on April  8, 2020, 11:21:25 AM
Mother in law washes a zip lock sandwich bag, she also uses her fingers to scrape the inside of yogurt cartons.

I read that first as mother in laws ashes are in a zip lock sandwich bag
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1846 on: April 9, 2020, 01:29:46 AM »
Quote from: Liverlee on April  8, 2020, 11:21:25 AM
Mother in law washes a zip lock sandwich bag, she also uses her fingers to scrape the inside of yogurt cartons.
bet she washes and reuses plastic cutlery
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1847 on: April 9, 2020, 01:49:02 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on April  9, 2020, 01:29:46 AM
bet she washes and reuses plastic cutlery

Correct. She also has loads of those sachets of ketchup and brown sauce she takes from cafes. Never throws anything out, must be cos she was born post war when there was still rationing. 
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1848 on: April 9, 2020, 03:02:04 AM »
Quote from: Liverlee on April  9, 2020, 01:49:02 AM
Correct. She also has loads of those sachets of ketchup and brown sauce she takes from cafes. Never throws anything out, must be cos she was born post war when there was still rationing. 
i have to be honest here whenever I stay in hotels every single I take all the coffee/tea/sugar/shampoo/conditioner/body wash/body lotion packets, hide them in my bag and repeat the next day so I cant judge her on the sachets
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1849 on: April 9, 2020, 09:43:37 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on April  9, 2020, 01:29:46 AM
bet she washes and reuses plastic cutlery

What's wrong with that? Hardly mingebaggery.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1850 on: April 9, 2020, 09:45:19 AM »
Quote from: Liverlee on April  8, 2020, 11:21:25 AM
Mother in law washes a zip lock sandwich bag, she also uses her fingers to scrape the inside of yogurt cartons.

Don't see anything wrong with either of those. The sandwich bag thing is a bit weird, but hardly mingebaggery. What's the point in binning it if it can be used again? I wouldn't imagine they are recyclable are they?
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1851 on: April 9, 2020, 09:54:09 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc on April  9, 2020, 09:43:37 AM
What's wrong with that? Hardly mingebaggery.

Surely the point of plastic cutlery is that it's disposable?  If you don't need plastic then use your normal cutlery and wash that.

That way you're not buying unnecessary plastic items.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1852 on: April 9, 2020, 10:00:28 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on April  9, 2020, 03:02:04 AM
i have to be honest here whenever I stay in hotels every single I take all the coffee/tea/sugar/shampoo/conditioner/body wash/body lotion packets, hide them in my bag and repeat the next day so I cant judge her on the sachets
I do the same. Technically they belong to us since we paid for the room and they're included.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1853 on: April 9, 2020, 10:00:56 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on April  9, 2020, 09:54:09 AM
Surely the point of plastic cutlery is that it's disposable?  If you don't need plastic then use your normal cutlery and wash that.

That way you're not buying unnecessary plastic items.

Less waste if they are washed an re used though. I do it in work, but only because tramps steal the normal cutlery.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1854 on: April 9, 2020, 10:54:54 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on April  9, 2020, 09:54:09 AM
Surely the point of plastic cutlery is that it's disposable?  If you don't need plastic then use your normal cutlery and wash that.

I have more plastic cutlery than metal cutlery. But only because the plastic ones are really good and look and feel expensive because of its compostable/biodegradable nature. I got them from a restaurant that I was a regular at.

If the same was someone nicking a cutlery pouch from a restaurant and selling it outside for a quid, that's mingebaggery in my understanding of the definition.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1855 on: April 9, 2020, 03:09:00 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on April  9, 2020, 10:00:28 AM
I do the same. Technically they belong to us since we paid for the room and they're included.
yup, all included in the cost. Probably why I never get upgrades tho :(

Quote from: Barneylfc on April  9, 2020, 09:43:37 AM
What's wrong with that? Hardly mingebaggery.
because its meant for single use (the type you get with a takeaway Im talking about, not the type a kid would use), more for hygiene reasons than anything else
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1856 on: April 9, 2020, 03:36:22 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on April  9, 2020, 03:02:04 AM
i have to be honest here whenever I stay in hotels every single I take all the coffee/tea/sugar/shampoo/conditioner/body wash/body lotion packets, hide them in my bag and repeat the next day so I cant judge her on the sachets

Yep. My cupboard is full of soaps which is coming in very handy at the moment...
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1857 on: April 9, 2020, 03:50:42 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on April  9, 2020, 03:09:00 PM
because its meant for single use (the type you get with a takeaway Im talking about, not the type a kid would use), more for hygiene reasons than anything else

Single use plastics like that are fucking disgusting environmentally speaking. Don't see an issue with reusing them.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1858 on: July 15, 2020, 01:53:20 AM »
Quote from: Liverlee on April  9, 2020, 01:49:02 AM
Correct. She also has loads of those sachets of ketchup and brown sauce she takes from cafes. Never throws anything out, must be cos she was born post war when there was still rationing. 

Shes taken to drying out paper kitchen towels now so she can reuse them.

She went to hairdresser last week for the first time in months and gave her a 20p tip.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1859 on: July 15, 2020, 02:01:10 AM »
Quote from: Liverlee on July 15, 2020, 01:53:20 AM
Shes taken to drying out paper kitchen towels now so she can reuse them.

She went to hairdresser last week for the first time in months and gave her a 20p tip.
:lmao  Insult!  ;D
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1860 on: July 15, 2020, 07:05:20 AM »
Quote from: Liverlee on July 15, 2020, 01:53:20 AM
Shes taken to drying out paper kitchen towels now so she can reuse them.


That's hilarious  ;D
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1861 on: July 15, 2020, 09:59:06 AM »
Quote from: Liverlee on July 15, 2020, 01:53:20 AM
Shes taken to drying out paper kitchen towels now so she can reuse them.

She went to hairdresser last week for the first time in months and gave her a 20p tip.
some mingebag i used to deliver take aways too tipped me about that one day and sniggered

i thought if you dont wanna tip fine but dont take the fucking piss

everytime he ordered after that i added on a couple of quid as he never checked the receipt
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1862 on: July 15, 2020, 10:19:49 AM »
Anyone else think 3 months of virtual isolation may have caused symptoms of minge baggery?

I'm so unused to spending money on anything but essentials I've been able to transfer money back to an ISA. I sat looking at the figures with a Scrooge like demeanour.

Mind you I've bought a bottle of Moët Chandon Imperial to celebrate the Trophy presentation so that may excuse me.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1863 on: July 15, 2020, 10:24:41 AM »
Yeah I can relate to that

I've actually been beating myself up a little because I'm only able to save "x amount" this month rather than the not very much higher amount of money over the last few months :lmao
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1864 on: July 15, 2020, 10:45:28 AM »
i definitely went all out on the saving front. i used to stick 30 a week in an account i have. i spend 70 a week or so on diesel. i normally do about 650 miles to work a week but working from home since end of march and i have only spent about 150 on fuel since

so i upped the savings to 140

when its all over hopefully have a few bob for a holiday or something
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1865 on: Yesterday at 05:09:11 PM »
I've had a housemate for just over a year.  Lived alone for most of the last 7/8 years, so it's all a bit unusual.  I was already in the house (since eighteen months beforehand), so all the shared spaces are furnished, decorated, etc, and it very much felt like home.

The agreement was that the rent would be split in half, as would the gas, water, electricity, and council tax.  I figured I'd need/want the tv licence, broadband, and the tv subscription if I was alone anyway, so I didn't bother including those in the breakdown.

After a few weeks, I noticed that some items from my cupboard were still being used (only basics like tea and coffee) and so in my next shop I bought double and put one of each in the housemate's cupboard.  We've bought our own food & drink since then - all good.

The difference in contributing to household items that are difficult to keep to oneself though is ridiculous.  By "household items", I mean washing-up liquid, dishwasher tablets, detergent, handwash, kitchen roll, toilet rolls, toilet cleaner, bathroom/odour spray, big bags, etc.  And by "ridiculous", I mean I'm probably paying 10x over.  I'd say that this calendar year, the housemate has contributed 1/2 boxes of dishwasher tablets, 1 detergent bottle, 3/4 bottles of handwash, and one roll of bin bags - no more.

To some extent, I try to turn a blind eye - it's not the end of the world to me, and given that I've been in the house for a long time I tend to treat it like 'home' whereas to the housemate it's 'just a house' I suppose - and think of the extra that I'm spending as a bit of a 'premium' for this sort of unspoken aspect of the way we use the house.

The money, therefore, might not ultimately matter but just a little appreciation - 'thanks for picking ____ up', or 'sorry, I've used the last of the ____ but I'll pick some up asap' - would go a long way.  Took a load of laundry downstairs the other day but the last of the bottle had been used up (but left where it was, empty) and - after I picked up a new one (as part of a £33 shop for household items) - the housemate opened it to use it before I have even returned to doing my own laundry.

We're not family, or mates (we only met for the first time for the viewing), and I just feel like the goodwill (what's left of it) is being spent rapidly.  Add to the mix little things like never changing the bin, leaving stuff all over the bathroom, never taking the bins down the alley (or returning them) - it's all a bit annoying.  It's in my nature to offer a beer if I'm having some of a weekend or whatever too, but I stopped that when I realised I'd never once been offered one in return; not even - say - when the housemate's team are on the paid tv subscription on my tv when I might prefer to be doing other things.

So this all winds me up a bit, and I feel like liberties are being taken, but I also just feel that we're too far into this arrangement and that things are far too habitual at this stage for me to be able to actually call it out.

What say you, RAWK...?
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1866 on: Yesterday at 05:21:22 PM »
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1867 on: Yesterday at 06:11:06 PM »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:09:11 PM
I've had a housemate for just over a year.  Lived alone for most of the last 7/8 years, so it's all a bit unusual.  I was already in the house (since eighteen months beforehand), so all the shared spaces are furnished, decorated, etc, and it very much felt like home.

 - snip -

What say you, RAWK...?

mate you HAVE to talk to him about this

your pent up passive aggression will get the better of you

call a house meeting and lay down your thoughts and put in some rules and measures

it's always best to clear the air rather than let it stagnate

you're coming across as a nice person but a little bit of a door mat

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1868 on: Yesterday at 06:14:27 PM »
Definite potential mingebag but doesnt seem like youve spoken to them about it which might actually solve the issue?
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1869 on: Yesterday at 06:16:23 PM »
I'd mention it to them personally.

Although I'd also consider keeping some of the stuff you buy in your room and just use them yourself. He'll have no choice but to buy them then.

When I met my missus she was in a flat share with a guy who was like that. She'd not say a thing but I did and he soon changed. Then again I only did after his mate drank a bottle of my Brockmans gin when we went away one weekend and replaced it with a supermarket own brand  :o
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1870 on: Yesterday at 06:19:51 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:16:23 PM
Although I'd also consider keeping some of the stuff you buy in your room and just use them yourself. He'll have no choice but to buy them then.

This is a good way to really test their mingebag credentials, especially with laundry detergent. See how long they go without doing a wash before they crack and by some.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1871 on: Yesterday at 06:22:48 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:16:23 PM
I'd mention it to them personally.

Although I'd also consider keeping some of the stuff you buy in your room and just use them yourself. He'll have no choice but to buy them then.

When I met my missus she was in a flat share with a guy who was like that. She'd not say a thing but I did and he soon changed. Then again I only did after his mate drank a bottle of my Brockmans gin when we went away one weekend and replaced it with a supermarket own brand  :o

did they ever find his body?

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1872 on: Yesterday at 06:24:09 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:22:48 PM
did they ever find his body?

He was very nearly buried under the patio. Absolutely bollocked the fucker. He went right out and bought me a new bottle  ;D
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1873 on: Yesterday at 06:27:52 PM »
Past houses I've lived in we always used to pay an excess on top of our rent to be spent on household products like the above and then whoever paid the bills/rent would just buy new stuff whenever we needed it. Maybe this is something you could suggest here? Or if you pay the bills just tell him they have gone up by the amount you need each month ;D
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1874 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:16:23 PM
I'd mention it to them personally.

Although I'd also consider keeping some of the stuff you buy in your room and just use them yourself. He'll have no choice but to buy them then.

When I met my missus she was in a flat share with a guy who was like that. She'd not say a thing but I did and he soon changed. Then again I only did after his mate drank a bottle of my Brockmans gin when we went away one weekend and replaced it with a supermarket own brand  :o

I hope he poured the own brand into the Brockmans bottle, to at least try.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1875 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 PM »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:09:11 PM


We're not family, or mates (we only met for the first time for the viewing), and I just feel like the goodwill (what's left of it) is being spent rapidly.  Add to the mix little things like never changing the bin, leaving stuff all over the bathroom, never taking the bins down the alley (or returning them) - it's all a bit annoying.  It's in my nature to offer a beer if I'm having some of a weekend or whatever too, but I stopped that when I realised I'd never once been offered one in return; not even - say - when the housemate's team are on the paid tv subscription on my tv when I might prefer to be doing other things.



What say you, RAWK...?





You took in housemate that isn't a red? What the fuck were thinking ?
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1876 on: Yesterday at 11:46:22 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:27:52 PM
Past houses I've lived in we always used to pay an excess on top of our rent to be spent on household products like the above and then whoever paid the bills/rent would just buy new stuff whenever we needed it. Maybe this is something you could suggest here? Or if you pay the bills just tell him they have gone up by the amount you need each month ;D
This is the way to go, get a household fund.
