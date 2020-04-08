I've had a housemate for just over a year. Lived alone for most of the last 7/8 years, so it's all a bit unusual. I was already in the house (since eighteen months beforehand), so all the shared spaces are furnished, decorated, etc, and it very much felt like home.



The agreement was that the rent would be split in half, as would the gas, water, electricity, and council tax. I figured I'd need/want the tv licence, broadband, and the tv subscription if I was alone anyway, so I didn't bother including those in the breakdown.



After a few weeks, I noticed that some items from my cupboard were still being used (only basics like tea and coffee) and so in my next shop I bought double and put one of each in the housemate's cupboard. We've bought our own food & drink since then - all good.



The difference in contributing to household items that are difficult to keep to oneself though is ridiculous. By "household items", I mean washing-up liquid, dishwasher tablets, detergent, handwash, kitchen roll, toilet rolls, toilet cleaner, bathroom/odour spray, big bags, etc. And by "ridiculous", I mean I'm probably paying 10x over. I'd say that this calendar year, the housemate has contributed 1/2 boxes of dishwasher tablets, 1 detergent bottle, 3/4 bottles of handwash, and one roll of bin bags - no more.



To some extent, I try to turn a blind eye - it's not the end of the world to me, and given that I've been in the house for a long time I tend to treat it like 'home' whereas to the housemate it's 'just a house' I suppose - and think of the extra that I'm spending as a bit of a 'premium' for this sort of unspoken aspect of the way we use the house.



The money, therefore, might not ultimately matter but just a little appreciation - 'thanks for picking ____ up', or 'sorry, I've used the last of the ____ but I'll pick some up asap' - would go a long way. Took a load of laundry downstairs the other day but the last of the bottle had been used up (but left where it was, empty) and - after I picked up a new one (as part of a £33 shop for household items) - the housemate opened it to use it before I have even returned to doing my own laundry.



We're not family, or mates (we only met for the first time for the viewing), and I just feel like the goodwill (what's left of it) is being spent rapidly. Add to the mix little things like never changing the bin, leaving stuff all over the bathroom, never taking the bins down the alley (or returning them) - it's all a bit annoying. It's in my nature to offer a beer if I'm having some of a weekend or whatever too, but I stopped that when I realised I'd never once been offered one in return; not even - say - when the housemate's team are on the paid tv subscription on my tv when I might prefer to be doing other things.



So this all winds me up a bit, and I feel like liberties are being taken, but I also just feel that we're too far into this arrangement and that things are far too habitual at this stage for me to be able to actually call it out.



What say you, RAWK...?