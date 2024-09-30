« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Best crisps??  (Read 61844 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,759
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #920 on: September 30, 2024, 01:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 30, 2024, 01:12:27 pm
Someone with taste. I like the parsnip crisps too.

Parsnip crisps are OK, but whenever I have a pack of those mixed packs, I just wish I could have a pack of just beetroot.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,937
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #921 on: September 30, 2024, 01:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 30, 2024, 01:19:01 pm
Parsnip crisps are OK, but whenever I have a pack of those mixed packs, I just wish I could have a pack of just beetroot.

Dehydrate some beetroot in an airfryer.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,207
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #922 on: September 30, 2024, 01:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 30, 2024, 01:09:55 pm
Beetroot crisps are amazing... usually only see them as part of the packs mixed with parsnip and carrot crisps. I don't even like beetroot normally but love them in crisp form.

Yeah I like pot pouri too.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,759
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #923 on: September 30, 2024, 01:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 30, 2024, 01:23:33 pm
Yeah I like pot pouri too.

I have a sneaky feeling we have had this exact same exchange in this thread before.  ;D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,207
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #924 on: September 30, 2024, 01:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 30, 2024, 01:24:14 pm
I have a sneaky feeling we have had this exact same exchange in this thread before.  ;D

If youre saying my material is years out of date then youre absolutely correct.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,953
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #925 on: September 30, 2024, 01:26:19 pm »
get your own thread, veg crisp weirdos.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,937
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #926 on: September 30, 2024, 01:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 30, 2024, 01:24:14 pm
I have a sneaky feeling we have had this exact same exchange in this thread before.  ;D

Ignore these uncultured walkers crisps munchers.  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,288
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #927 on: September 30, 2024, 01:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 30, 2024, 01:31:35 pm
Ignore these uncultured walkers crisps munchers.  ;D

Sir



I doth protest..
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,759
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #928 on: September 30, 2024, 01:42:20 pm »
I definitely have an exremely middle class taste in crisps.  ;D
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,937
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #929 on: September 30, 2024, 01:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September 30, 2024, 01:32:28 pm
Sir



I doth protest..

Prawn Cocktail gets a pass. Love them.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #930 on: September 30, 2024, 02:19:16 pm »
how much are your posh crisps?
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #931 on: September 30, 2024, 09:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on September 30, 2024, 12:37:42 pm
I like the veggie crisps too. Much tastier than a bag of salty fried potatoes.  8)

Same.  Beetroot, carrot and parsnip ones.  I think it's Morrisons that do their own, the big bag version too 👍
Logged

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #932 on: October 1, 2024, 11:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 29, 2024, 11:56:38 pm
Probably due to all the shitting you did?

 ;D ;D
I had gallstones and needed gall bladder removing so had a mad diet of foods that wouldnt cause me any pain or discomfort. I had the same meal for about 6 months of boiled potatoes and fish and i loved crisps but they would kick off the gallstones.

That's when i found out that the baked crisps had very low fat and low saturated fat and were about 70 calories a bag if i remember so i would go mental on a weekend and eat loads to break up the monotony of boiled potatoes and fish. I couldnt drink any alcohol or fizzy drinks for the 7-8 months i waited for the op as well so the weight fell off me.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,937
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #933 on: October 2, 2024, 12:08:38 am »
Quote from: reddebs on September 30, 2024, 09:30:34 pm
Same.  Beetroot, carrot and parsnip ones.  I think it's Morrisons that do their own, the big bag version too 👍

Yeah they have much more flavour!  :)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 09:44:32 pm »
We were in the Lion in town the other week and they had Guinness crisps which were really good. Someone bought a few bags for us all to share and I was sceptical at first but turns out they're actually nice (and taste nothing like Guinness).
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,260
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 09:47:35 pm »
Never heard of them Rhi. Very interesting :)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,207
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 09:56:01 pm »
Am I right in thinking you have to wait a couple of minutes from when you open the packet before you can have one?
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 10:04:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:47:35 pm
Never heard of them Rhi. Very interesting :)

Yeah I hadn't seen them before either and I don't think I'd ever have bought them even if I had seen them, but having tried them, I'd get them again now. I think they were Burt's crisps. Anyway, if you're ever in the Lion, grab a bag! I thought they tasted a little bit like soy sauce, or maybe slightly marmite-y but not in a bad way.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:56:01 pm
Am I right in thinking you have to wait a couple of minutes from when you open the packet before you can have one?

;D All part of the experience.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,759
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:47:35 pm
Never heard of them Rhi. Very interesting :)

did you ever get any of those Thyme and Rosemary crisps John?
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,260
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
did you ever get any of those Thyme and Rosemary crisps John?
point me to the post mate, there was a bag I expressed interest in a couple of months ago which is the only bag I've not yet tried which have been recommended.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,656
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
did you ever get any of those Thyme and Rosemary crisps John?
Youre just doing this to annoy me now arent you?

These are not crisps that should be allowed in any civilised environment. 


They are for making old ladies draws smell nice


What has become of the world?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,305
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on October  1, 2024, 11:59:07 pm
;D ;D
I had gallstones and needed gall bladder removing so had a mad diet of foods that wouldnt cause me any pain or discomfort. I had the same meal for about 6 months of boiled potatoes and fish and i loved crisps but they would kick off the gallstones.

That's when i found out that the baked crisps had very low fat and low saturated fat and were about 70 calories a bag if i remember so i would go mental on a weekend and eat loads to break up the monotony of boiled potatoes and fish. I couldnt drink any alcohol or fizzy drinks for the 7-8 months i waited for the op as well so the weight fell off me.
Jeez..

Hope you're on the mend now.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,859
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #942 on: Today at 12:10:38 am »
Fucking hell, thats one of the worst things Ive ever read. No alcohol for 7-8 months. Poor bastard.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,759
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #943 on: Today at 08:20:25 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
point me to the post mate, there was a bag I expressed interest in a couple of months ago which is the only bag I've not yet tried which have been recommended.

These ones:

Quote from: Elmo! on September 20, 2024, 06:12:31 pm
Just tried Pipers Wild Thyme and Rosemary crisps for the first time and I think they might be my new favourite crisps.



The fact Tepid doesn't like them is a sure sign they are great.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 