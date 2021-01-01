« previous next »
Best crisps??

Online Draex

Draex
Reply #920 on: Today at 01:15:28 pm
Elmo!

Re: Best crisps??
Reply #921 on: Today at 01:19:01 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:12:27 pm
Someone with taste. I like the parsnip crisps too.

Parsnip crisps are OK, but whenever I have a pack of those mixed packs, I just wish I could have a pack of just beetroot.
Peabee

Re: Best crisps??
Reply #922 on: Today at 01:22:50 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:19:01 pm
Parsnip crisps are OK, but whenever I have a pack of those mixed packs, I just wish I could have a pack of just beetroot.

Dehydrate some beetroot in an airfryer.
Crosby Nick

Re: Best crisps??
Reply #923 on: Today at 01:23:33 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:09:55 pm
Beetroot crisps are amazing... usually only see them as part of the packs mixed with parsnip and carrot crisps. I don't even like beetroot normally but love them in crisp form.

Yeah I like pot pouri too.
Elmo!

Re: Best crisps??
Reply #924 on: Today at 01:24:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:23:33 pm
Yeah I like pot pouri too.

I have a sneaky feeling we have had this exact same exchange in this thread before.  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Best crisps??
Reply #925 on: Today at 01:25:38 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:24:14 pm
I have a sneaky feeling we have had this exact same exchange in this thread before.  ;D

If youre saying my material is years out of date then youre absolutely correct.
Claire.

Re: Best crisps??
Reply #926 on: Today at 01:26:19 pm
get your own thread, veg crisp weirdos.
Peabee

Re: Best crisps??
Reply #927 on: Today at 01:31:35 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:24:14 pm
I have a sneaky feeling we have had this exact same exchange in this thread before.  ;D

Ignore these uncultured walkers crisps munchers.  ;D
Draex

Re: Best crisps??
Reply #928 on: Today at 01:32:28 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:31:35 pm
Ignore these uncultured walkers crisps munchers.  ;D

Sir



I doth protest..
Elmo!

Re: Best crisps??
Reply #929 on: Today at 01:42:20 pm
I definitely have an exremely middle class taste in crisps.  ;D
