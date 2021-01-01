Someone with taste. I like the parsnip crisps too.
Parsnip crisps are OK, but whenever I have a pack of those mixed packs, I just wish I could have a pack of just beetroot.
Beetroot crisps are amazing... usually only see them as part of the packs mixed with parsnip and carrot crisps. I don't even like beetroot normally but love them in crisp form.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah I like pot pouri too.
I have a sneaky feeling we have had this exact same exchange in this thread before.
Ignore these uncultured walkers crisps munchers.
