Author Topic: Best crisps??  (Read 45651 times)

Offline Statto Red

Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #800 on: December 27, 2023, 12:18:23 pm »
Been reading how to make them, you can cook them in the air fryer too, need something like a mandoline which is a chopper [no not the one who posts on RAWK ;D] but one that finely slices potatoes, just get a bit of seasonings
#Sausages

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #801 on: December 27, 2023, 02:57:24 pm »
Found in Aldi - Smoked Kentucky BBQ ridged crisps - game changer! *Chefs kiss
Offline only6times

Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #802 on: December 27, 2023, 03:15:46 pm »
Muchos sweet chilli chicken, have they disappeared? Delicious
Online John C

Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #803 on: Today at 12:49:12 pm »
My lad has been to the Lakes for a few days and brought me gifts back :)
There's Sea Salt & Black Pepper as well.













Offline Claire.

Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #804 on: Today at 02:17:58 pm »
John's having a new spin on 'new year, new me' then ;D
