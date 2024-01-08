« previous next »
Author Topic: Rox's Dog Advice Thread  (Read 384995 times)

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4880 on: January 8, 2024, 02:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January  8, 2024, 02:16:17 pm
the benefits of the dim witted bull breeds ;D

Yeah Borders are far too clever for their own good 😂
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4881 on: January 8, 2024, 02:39:37 pm »
Thanks, ladies.  I'll try playing the sounds to him and see if that helps.  He's a bit of a coward in general anyway, so I'm not hopeful, but we'll see how he gets on with it.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4882 on: January 8, 2024, 03:34:31 pm »
if he's got special treats, reserve them for when you're doing it so he can associate the big scaries with a nice thing.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4883 on: January 8, 2024, 03:36:34 pm »
Norbs is 3 today - that's gone soooo fast.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4884 on: January 8, 2024, 03:40:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January  8, 2024, 03:36:34 pm
Norbs is 3 today - that's gone soooo fast.


❤️ happy birthday Norbs!

Floyd turned TEN 😅 last weds, and still acts like a daft puppy.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4885 on: January 8, 2024, 04:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January  8, 2024, 03:40:49 pm

❤️ happy birthday Norbs!

Floyd turned TEN 😅 last weds, and still acts like a daft puppy.

Wow 10! I remember when you got him and doesn't seem that long ago.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4886 on: January 8, 2024, 04:05:26 pm »
Happy birthday Norbs and Floyd it'll be 6yrs on Sunday since we got Izzy from the rescue 😱
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4887 on: January 8, 2024, 04:42:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  8, 2024, 02:11:08 pm
Been there Tubby and it's not nice.  I agree with Claire though as a way I f getting them used to if unfortunately ours knew the difference 😂

Ultimately we ended up getting another dog to encourage him to stay on the walk rather than run back to car, even when there were no noises.

He's a bit better now but the thunder the other night then an organised shoot locally over the weekend hasn't helped though we've just been down the estuary for a walk and he'd forgotten about the shoot.

It takes our dog three weeks to forget about Bonfire Night,it's December before we can get her outside after dark.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4888 on: January 8, 2024, 04:43:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January  8, 2024, 03:36:34 pm
Norbs is 3 today - that's gone soooo fast.

He looks thrilled.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4889 on: January 8, 2024, 04:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on January  8, 2024, 04:43:03 pm
He looks thrilled.

His usual "I make everyone think you mistreat me" face :D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4890 on: January 8, 2024, 04:59:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January  8, 2024, 04:54:54 pm
His usual "I make everyone think you mistreat me" face :D

Ours has got the 'nobody loves me' look down to a fine art.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 10:51:03 am »
Does anyone else have an indoor ring cam for their dog and do they also know they're being 'watched'?

Got a few issues with barking at things he never used to be at all bothered by and he's also developed serious separation anxiety if I even attempt to go out - crying, whining, barking, pacing, luckily he's never been destructive just annoying. I've got an absolute c*nt of a neighbour who kicks off all the time like he's the only dog in the world who's ever barked which is making any re-training a chore.

The barking at random things, I WFH so I was going down the stairs to tell him to knock it off and I thought maybe me going to him is seen as a 'reward' so I got the ring cam so I could talk to him remotely, first day of getting it all set up he was barking, I goes on it and tells him off... fucker looks straight at the thing, does the twisty head and sits down.

Since then, all I have to do is connect to it and he KNOWS I'm watching, shuts up and sits down, which is great n'all BUT... it makes no noise, the light comes on with movement not me connecting, the mic isn't on. How the fuck does he know?! I'm thinking if I can replicate whatever happens I might be able to go the shop without me needing to kick the fuck out of my neighbour, or is it going to be a case of him learning I'm kinda always there through that and just be patient?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 10:53:43 am »
I have one on Norbs but I don't think he knows when I'm watching, at least he never seems to act like he does anyway. I have spoken to him threw it a number of times and he looked at it then so he knows my voice comes from there.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 10:58:15 am »
Norbs quickly putting down the book when he knows you're there and playing it cool ;D

How does Floyd know, he's thick as mince.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 11:04:03 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:58:15 am
Norbs quickly putting down the book when he knows you're there and playing it cool ;D

How does Floyd know, he's thick as mince.

TBF Norbs isn't the brightest either. I've occasionally caught him looking at the camera when I've checked, but it's been the odd time rather than often so think was more a coincidence.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 11:23:43 am »
My stupid dog is a bit of a psycho who keeps biting out the beast eyes of my daughters teddies. She obviously likes the challenge of gouging them out, the big weirdo. Normally the missing eye is left lying around on the floor. She did it again today, with a newly purchased teddy (oops) but I couldnt find the missing eye so presume she may have swallowed it. Hoping it will pass out the other end, but has anyones dig done anything similar? Just wondering how big a foreign object has to be to cause any issues. She did her usual morning dump today, but was only an hour or so after eyegate so too early for anything to come out I guess.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 11:27:53 am »
How big is your dog and how big was the eye? Shouldn't be an issue to be honest, they can pass pretty big things.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
We have an indoor cam for Mia when we go out, its situated on the tv desk and watches the couch, which she usually sleeps on when we are out. She definitely knows when she is being watched though. It does have a light that comes on when we connect to it. So I think that lets her know we are watching.
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:51:03 am
Does anyone else have an indoor ring cam for their dog and do they also know they're being 'watched'?

Got a few issues with barking at things he never used to be at all bothered by and he's also developed serious separation anxiety if I even attempt to go out - crying, whining, barking, pacing, luckily he's never been destructive just annoying. I've got an absolute c*nt of a neighbour who kicks off all the time like he's the only dog in the world who's ever barked which is making any re-training a chore.

The barking at random things, I WFH so I was going down the stairs to tell him to knock it off and I thought maybe me going to him is seen as a 'reward' so I got the ring cam so I could talk to him remotely, first day of getting it all set up he was barking, I goes on it and tells him off... fucker looks straight at the thing, does the twisty head and sits down.

Since then, all I have to do is connect to it and he KNOWS I'm watching, shuts up and sits down, which is great n'all BUT... it makes no noise, the light comes on with movement not me connecting, the mic isn't on. How the fuck does he know?! I'm thinking if I can replicate whatever happens I might be able to go the shop without me needing to kick the fuck out of my neighbour, or is it going to be a case of him learning I'm kinda always there through that and just be patient?


Are you working upstairs? Maybe he can hear you connecting to it, or something you do before you connect.


Or maybe it's confirmation bias. You can only see he's looking at it when you connect, but maybe he's looking at it all the time.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 11:43:57 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:27:53 am
How big is your dog and how big was the eye? Shouldn't be an issue to be honest, they can pass pretty big things.

Thats what I thought. My wife mentioned the dreaded vet word but dont want to fork out for a visit if theyll just say shes fine. Its probably about thumbnail sized and shes a fairly small labradoodleabout the size of a springer spaniel.

Havent measured ringpiece circumference but should just about be able to get it out!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 11:51:03 am »
Quote from: Claire. on December 29, 2023, 06:27:02 pm
there was a mangled, headless pigeon outside and I'm not sure if the dog (he deffo didn't kill it) has well... ate any of it, it was dark when I let him out and I'm fairly sure it hasn't been there more than an hour or so. Do I just worm him or best to go the vet? fml.

Just had this exact thing happen but with a frozen blackbird. Look into the garden and he's got something black in his mouth, no idea what, he somehow listened and dropped it and came running inside (he doesn't normally at the best of times if something has his attention). Went and looked and it's a blackbird minus it's head  :-\
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 12:29:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:34:16 am
Are you working upstairs? Maybe he can hear you connecting to it, or something you do before you connect.


Or maybe it's confirmation bias. You can only see he's looking at it when you connect, but maybe he's looking at it all the time.

I suppose the confirmation bias is true, though I can watch back the recordings from movement to see if he's doing that. I am upstairs, he can't hear me picking up my phone (all sounds are off) surely ;D

Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:29:22 am
We have an indoor cam for Mia when we go out, its situated on the tv desk and watches the couch, which she usually sleeps on when we are out. She definitely knows when she is being watched though. It does have a light that comes on when we connect to it. So I think that lets her know we are watching.

I thought maybe it's the light being on, but it goes blue when there's movement and no difference when connected. Maybe he's cleverer than I give him credit for, might be able to hire him out as a bug detector.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:21 pm by Claire. »
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 12:33:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:51:03 am
Just had this exact thing happen but with a frozen blackbird. Look into the garden and he's got something black in his mouth, no idea what, he somehow listened and dropped it and came running inside (he doesn't normally at the best of times if something has his attention). Went and looked and it's a blackbird minus it's head  :-\

oh my word, hopefully he hasn't ate it's head but poor little bird probs froze. Good Norbs though, Floyd would've tried to bring it in!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 12:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:33:45 pm
oh my word, hopefully he hasn't ate it's head but poor little bird probs froze. Good Norbs though, Floyd would've tried to bring it in!

He's def eaten it's head, and looked like one wing, and would have done the lot in if I'd not have looked outside. He'd normally either stay out or run around with it when I try to get him in, thankfully this was one of the few times he decided to listen :D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 03:16:32 pm »
He's just found the wing I thought he ate, and decide to run around the garden with it in his mouth before eating it  :butt
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm »
 :lmao
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 03:43:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:16:32 pm
He's just found the wing I thought he ate, and decide to run around the garden with it in his mouth before eating it  :butt

oh dear, feathery poos for a few days then!
