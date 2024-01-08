Does anyone else have an indoor ring cam for their dog and do they also know they're being 'watched'?



Got a few issues with barking at things he never used to be at all bothered by and he's also developed serious separation anxiety if I even attempt to go out - crying, whining, barking, pacing, luckily he's never been destructive just annoying. I've got an absolute c*nt of a neighbour who kicks off all the time like he's the only dog in the world who's ever barked which is making any re-training a chore.



The barking at random things, I WFH so I was going down the stairs to tell him to knock it off and I thought maybe me going to him is seen as a 'reward' so I got the ring cam so I could talk to him remotely, first day of getting it all set up he was barking, I goes on it and tells him off... fucker looks straight at the thing, does the twisty head and sits down.



Since then, all I have to do is connect to it and he KNOWS I'm watching, shuts up and sits down, which is great n'all BUT... it makes no noise, the light comes on with movement not me connecting, the mic isn't on. How the fuck does he know?! I'm thinking if I can replicate whatever happens I might be able to go the shop without me needing to kick the fuck out of my neighbour, or is it going to be a case of him learning I'm kinda always there through that and just be patient?

