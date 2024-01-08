« previous next »
Author Topic: Rox's Dog Advice Thread

reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 02:24:40 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January  8, 2024, 02:16:17 pm
the benefits of the dim witted bull breeds ;D

Yeah Borders are far too clever for their own good 😂
tubby

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 02:39:37 pm
Thanks, ladies.  I'll try playing the sounds to him and see if that helps.  He's a bit of a coward in general anyway, so I'm not hopeful, but we'll see how he gets on with it.
Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 03:34:31 pm
if he's got special treats, reserve them for when you're doing it so he can associate the big scaries with a nice thing.
CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 03:36:34 pm
Norbs is 3 today - that's gone soooo fast.
Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 03:40:49 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January  8, 2024, 03:36:34 pm
Norbs is 3 today - that's gone soooo fast.


❤️ happy birthday Norbs!

Floyd turned TEN 😅 last weds, and still acts like a daft puppy.
CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 04:00:39 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January  8, 2024, 03:40:49 pm

❤️ happy birthday Norbs!

Floyd turned TEN 😅 last weds, and still acts like a daft puppy.

Wow 10! I remember when you got him and doesn't seem that long ago.
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 04:05:26 pm
Happy birthday Norbs and Floyd it'll be 6yrs on Sunday since we got Izzy from the rescue 😱
Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 04:42:06 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January  8, 2024, 02:11:08 pm
Been there Tubby and it's not nice.  I agree with Claire though as a way I f getting them used to if unfortunately ours knew the difference 😂

Ultimately we ended up getting another dog to encourage him to stay on the walk rather than run back to car, even when there were no noises.

He's a bit better now but the thunder the other night then an organised shoot locally over the weekend hasn't helped though we've just been down the estuary for a walk and he'd forgotten about the shoot.

It takes our dog three weeks to forget about Bonfire Night,it's December before we can get her outside after dark.
Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 04:43:03 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January  8, 2024, 03:36:34 pm
Norbs is 3 today - that's gone soooo fast.

He looks thrilled.
CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 04:54:54 pm
Quote from: Slippers on January  8, 2024, 04:43:03 pm
He looks thrilled.

His usual "I make everyone think you mistreat me" face :D
Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 8, 2024, 04:59:57 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January  8, 2024, 04:54:54 pm
His usual "I make everyone think you mistreat me" face :D

Ours has got the 'nobody loves me' look down to a fine art.
Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 10:51:03 am
Does anyone else have an indoor ring cam for their dog and do they also know they're being 'watched'?

Got a few issues with barking at things he never used to be at all bothered by and he's also developed serious separation anxiety if I even attempt to go out - crying, whining, barking, pacing, luckily he's never been destructive just annoying. I've got an absolute c*nt of a neighbour who kicks off all the time like he's the only dog in the world who's ever barked which is making any re-training a chore.

The barking at random things, I WFH so I was going down the stairs to tell him to knock it off and I thought maybe me going to him is seen as a 'reward' so I got the ring cam so I could talk to him remotely, first day of getting it all set up he was barking, I goes on it and tells him off... fucker looks straight at the thing, does the twisty head and sits down.

Since then, all I have to do is connect to it and he KNOWS I'm watching, shuts up and sits down, which is great n'all BUT... it makes no noise, the light comes on with movement not me connecting, the mic isn't on. How the fuck does he know?! I'm thinking if I can replicate whatever happens I might be able to go the shop without me needing to kick the fuck out of my neighbour, or is it going to be a case of him learning I'm kinda always there through that and just be patient?
CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 10:53:43 am
I have one on Norbs but I don't think he knows when I'm watching, at least he never seems to act like he does anyway. I have spoken to him threw it a number of times and he looked at it then so he knows my voice comes from there.
Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 10:58:15 am
Norbs quickly putting down the book when he knows you're there and playing it cool ;D

How does Floyd know, he's thick as mince.
CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 11:04:03 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:58:15 am
Norbs quickly putting down the book when he knows you're there and playing it cool ;D

How does Floyd know, he's thick as mince.

TBF Norbs isn't the brightest either. I've occasionally caught him looking at the camera when I've checked, but it's been the odd time rather than often so think was more a coincidence.
