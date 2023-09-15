A question on insurance - our dog has had multiple vet visits for pretty minor things. The only claim we made was when she had a bad knee, which needed first a check-up (prescribed some anti-inflammatory tablets & recommended rest) then when that didn't help, another check-up followed by another booking for an x-ray, then more anti-inflammatory tablets.



What annoyed me was that we paid for the first check-up & tablets - cost was about £70 and we have a £75 excess so couldn't claim on the insurance. The second occasion came to something like £50, then the x-ray/tablets a further £250 so we claimed - but it all went through the vet and they were trying to just put through the £250.



I argued that, as the whole series of visits and charges related to the same issue, they should all be bundled together into one £370 claim. They said it doesn't work like that, but seemingly reluctantly agreed to add the £50 and £250 together.



Fast forward 3 years, and she's got a problem with her knee again. Already taken her for an initial assessment with the same prognosis - rest it and see if it gets better (and paid the vet). 6 weeks on and it hasn't, so she's booked in for Wednesday. Likely going to need an x-ray, and possibly an operation.



Does anyone have any advice in terms of getting all the bills for essentially the same treatment grouped together under one insurance claim? Or is my vets just being awkward?







