Author Topic: Rox's Dog Advice Thread  (Read 362616 times)

Offline Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 01:31:58 pm »
fingers and paws crossed for him here as well, Debs.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 01:37:48 pm »
Shows the importance of pet insurance too I guess. We just renewed last week. My wife was asking was it worth it. Im a bit more wary and said we should. Obviously some years you wont need it, but when you do youll be glad you have it.

Does anyone here not have it?
Online Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 03:17:34 pm »
We learned our lesson the hard way with a Border Collie we had from a pup until he was 3 and a half.
This was about 15 years or so.
He started having fits when he was about 3 and we had to get him on medication which cost us a bomb. As it went on he was having more and more until it became too much and we had to get the vet to put the poor thing to sleep.
Heartbroken we were, but never will we have a pet again that is not insured.
We have a half Staff half Frenchie now and she is 4 and a half months old, and properly loved and insured.
Online redbyrdz

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 03:58:03 pm »
My vet won't take anyone without insurance now.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 04:00:00 pm »
In case they start treatment that the owners then cant pay for?
