Shows the importance of pet insurance too I guess. We just renewed last week. My wife was asking was it worth it. Im a bit more wary and said we should. Obviously some years you wont need it, but when you do youll be glad you have it.



Does anyone here not have it?



We learned our lesson the hard way with a Border Collie we had from a pup until he was 3 and a half.This was about 15 years or so.He started having fits when he was about 3 and we had to get him on medication which cost us a bomb. As it went on he was having more and more until it became too much and we had to get the vet to put the poor thing to sleep.Heartbroken we were, but never will we have a pet again that is not insured.We have a half Staff half Frenchie now and she is 4 and a half months old, and properly loved and insured.