I'm after a bit of advice or recommendations please doggy people.



I have a very wooly border collie whose coat has got very clumpy and no matter how much I groom him I just can't get all the loose, dead stuff out.



It's not even the long hair, it's clumpy on the short hair along the edges of his back legs for example. Those areas they don't like being brushed too much.



Any suggestions on shampoos or brushes that'll help get right in there and help me get rid for him.



