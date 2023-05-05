« previous next »
Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 5, 2023, 08:19:06 pm
So sorry for your loss. Condolences! :(
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 5, 2023, 08:19:43 pm
Ah sorry to hear that  :( :( :(
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 5, 2023, 08:24:16 pm
Quote from: End Product on May  5, 2023, 08:16:16 pm
My dog was put to sleep today, got cancer in January and she was struggling with breathing so it was time, loved her so much ,a resplident beast.

Heartbroken but she had a great life and helped me through life, will miss her deeply.


Sorry to hear that man, it fucking hurts but at least you got to have a few final months with her & that will give you comfort as time passes. It did me when I had to put our Mastiff down, had the vet put the needle in and I gave the dose & I swear he knew what was happening.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 5, 2023, 08:57:37 pm
Sorry to hear that EP. What breed was he/she? And how old? Hope you have loads of great memories to look back on.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 5, 2023, 09:09:10 pm
Black lab 12 years old lovely gentle dog just kind of hitting home this evening , appreciate the kind words from you all.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 8, 2023, 02:03:42 pm
Quote from: End Product on May  5, 2023, 09:09:10 pm
Black lab 12 years old lovely gentle dog just kind of hitting home this evening , appreciate the kind words from you all.
I feel for you...
Look on page 119 at the bottom, you see 'Maxx'... my Jack Russell 13 yrs, miss him so much  :'(
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 8, 2023, 08:43:49 pm
I'm after a bit of advice or recommendations please doggy people.

I have a very wooly border collie whose coat has got very clumpy and no matter how much I groom him I just can't get all the loose, dead stuff out.

It's not even the long hair, it's clumpy on the short hair along the edges of his back legs for example.  Those areas they don't like being brushed too much.

Any suggestions on shampoos or brushes that'll help get right in there and help me get rid for him.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 12, 2023, 04:39:31 pm
Hi Debs... I have no idea of the cost but maybe a local dog groomer is best as you'll have a 'clean dog coat' and get advice, also will be easier to maintain ?

also have a look at the link below..  :wave

https://boards.bordercollie.org/topic/41400-matted-fur-and-i-feel-terrible-any-advice/
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 12, 2023, 05:14:10 pm
Quote from: hixxstar on May 12, 2023, 04:39:31 pm
Hi Debs... I have no idea of the cost but maybe a local dog groomer is best as you'll have a 'clean dog coat' and get advice, also will be easier to maintain ?

also have a look at the link below..  :wave

https://boards.bordercollie.org/topic/41400-matted-fur-and-i-feel-terrible-any-advice/

Thanks for the link mate and yes I do think a groomer is probably the best way to go to get the best advice.

I normally trim the fur on his back legs in the autumn so I can keep it under control during the winter but forgot last year which is why it's gone haywire 😁
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 12, 2023, 06:06:29 pm
Uh oh, sounds like he needs the full short back and sides ;D

I've never had a fluffy dog so absolutely no help!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
May 14, 2023, 10:18:01 pm
Hi reddebs, there is a steel like comb called a furminator that you can buy, you comb through and it gets rid of matts and tats, they have different ones for different problems, so one of these might help you.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm
We have a poorly dog 😕

He'd been sick overnight, wasn't interested in any of his walks today, not eaten properly but thrown up again what bits he has eaten then within an hour threw up the water he'd drunk.

I'm gonna to try him with some scrambled egg in the morning before deciding whether to take him to the vets.

I think he's probably eaten something at the beach yesterday 😟
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 10:59:33 am
:( how's he doing today, Debs?
