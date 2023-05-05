My dog was put to sleep today, got cancer in January and she was struggling with breathing so it was time, loved her so much ,a resplident beast.Heartbroken but she had a great life and helped me through life, will miss her deeply.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Black lab 12 years old lovely gentle dog just kind of hitting home this evening , appreciate the kind words from you all.
Hi Debs... I have no idea of the cost but maybe a local dog groomer is best as you'll have a 'clean dog coat' and get advice, also will be easier to maintain ?also have a look at the link below.. https://boards.bordercollie.org/topic/41400-matted-fur-and-i-feel-terrible-any-advice/
