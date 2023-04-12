« previous next »
Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 12:17:42 pm
Quote from: hixxstar on April 12, 2023, 10:43:54 pm
Update... Maxx was put to sleep this morning   :'(

We are heartbroken, but his health was failing fast ... struggling to breath, rapid heart .. not nice & we can't let him suffer
over 13 yrs with the little fecker... 8)   ... sleep tight little man  :'(




Sorry to hear this. I bet those eyes melted you many a time  :'(
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 12:27:06 pm
Ah sorry to hear this, never nice losing a dog  :(
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 07:26:23 pm
Kind words... Thanks 8)  He really was a little cracker, ..stand his corner Vs any dog  ;D

This is not my Jack Russell... but it's so much like Maxx it makes me laugh... he was the same after having a bath.  ;D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NNBIbx4LvCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NNBIbx4LvCM</a>
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 08:25:13 pm
Quote from: hixxstar on April 12, 2023, 10:43:54 pm
Update... Maxx was put to sleep this morning   :'(

We are heartbroken, but his health was failing fast ... struggling to breath, rapid heart .. not nice & we can't let him suffer
over 13 yrs with the little fecker... 8)   ... sleep tight little man  :'(



Sorry for your loss.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4764 on: Today at 08:23:26 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 12:27:06 pm
Ah sorry to hear this, never nice losing a dog  :(

It's awful,what you wouldn't give for one more day with them.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4765 on: Today at 10:10:49 am
Read this Hixxstar (if you are into reading - if not it's quite short)  - it will make you feel better - it's a great book, not sentimental

Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:09:14 am


The Boy and the Dog is just great. Powerful, set in post Tsunami Japan.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4766 on: Today at 04:36:04 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:10:49 am
Read this Hixxstar (if you are into reading - if not it's quite short)  - it will make you feel better - it's a great book, not sentimental
I do know of it... after a tsunami the dogs journey.. Thanks  8)


But i do like this Poem by Rudyard Kipling - The Power of the Dog

https://poets.org/poem/power-dog
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4767 on: Today at 04:42:48 pm
Our little bugger's rolled in fox shit again.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4768 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm
Any tips for getting your dog used to a car?  We've had him just over a year and only just got the car, but he's terrified of it.  Doesn't want to leave the house if he thinks we're putting him in it, and once we get him in there he just shakes non-stop and eventually starts whining and panting.  90% of the trips so far have been to parks for adventures, so he knows there's fun at the end of the ride.

We're rolling the window down for him and we're both taking turns just sitting in the car with him without going anywhere, plus treats, of course.  Still hates it.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4769 on: Today at 05:11:52 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:45:35 pm
Any tips for getting your dog used to a car?  We've had him just over a year and only just got the car, but he's terrified of it.  Doesn't want to leave the house if he thinks we're putting him in it, and once we get him in there he just shakes non-stop and eventually starts whining and panting.  90% of the trips so far have been to parks for adventures, so he knows there's fun at the end of the ride.

We're rolling the window down for him and we're both taking turns just sitting in the car with him without going anywhere, plus treats, of course.  Still hates it.

Ours is the same and my sister's dog gets so worked up about travelling in the car that he throws up.They only take him anywhere by car when they absolutely have to and someone sits in the back seat with him holding a carrier bag to catch the sick.

We've tried only putting her in the car to take her to the beach so that she associates it with something good but she's still terrified,although oddly enough she's fine on the journey home.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4770 on: Today at 05:15:35 pm
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 05:11:52 pm
Ours is the same and my sister's dog gets so worked up about travelling in the car that he throws up.They only take him anywhere by car when they absolutely have to and someone sits in the back seat with him holding a carrier bag to catch the sick.

We've tried only putting her in the car to take her to the beach so that she associates it with something good but she's still terrified,although oddly enough she's fine on the journey home.

Yeah it's frustrating stuff.  My friend recommended a lick mat you can attach to the back of a seat to distract them on journeys so might give that a go.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4771 on: Today at 05:32:13 pm
Yeah lick mats are good. Could also try giving them their dinner in the car (not moving) so they associate it with something good.

Norbert hated the car at first, we just sort of left him to it and ignored him, leaving him with things like frozen filled hooves, etc. to distract him. He soon stopped whinging and got used to it. Now he'll be fast asleep within minutes of getting in the car and he'd not pop his head up for a good couple of hours if we were on a long journey.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4772 on: Today at 05:33:50 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:15:35 pm
Yeah it's frustrating stuff.  My friend recommended a lick mat you can attach to the back of a seat to distract them on journeys so might give that a go.

Our old dog loved the car,Mr Slippers only had to touch the car keys and she'd be at the front door raring to go.This one sees the keys in his hand and jams herself behind the settee.

She's food obsessed though so a lick mat might be worth a shot.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4773 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:32:13 pm
Yeah lick mats are good. Could also try giving them their dinner in the car (not moving) so they associate it with something good.

Norbert hated the car at first, we just sort of left him to it and ignored him, leaving him with things like frozen filled hooves, etc. to distract him. He soon stopped whinging and got used to it. Now he'll be fast asleep within minutes of getting in the car and he'd not pop his head up for a good couple of hours if we were on a long journey.

At one time Scout would be asleep before we got to the end of our road,she's never been mad about getting in the car but we didn't used to see the panting and shaking we get now.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4774 on: Today at 11:30:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:45:35 pm
Any tips for getting your dog used to a car ? 
Have you tried just sitting in the car.... no engine or radio.. for about 5, 10 mins
have them on your lap, window down a bit and just talk some shite to them, calming like.
after several times it can familiarise the dog with the car, no stress or panic...
just a thought..  :wave
