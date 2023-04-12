Any tips for getting your dog used to a car? We've had him just over a year and only just got the car, but he's terrified of it. Doesn't want to leave the house if he thinks we're putting him in it, and once we get him in there he just shakes non-stop and eventually starts whining and panting. 90% of the trips so far have been to parks for adventures, so he knows there's fun at the end of the ride.



We're rolling the window down for him and we're both taking turns just sitting in the car with him without going anywhere, plus treats, of course. Still hates it.