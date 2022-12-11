There are a couple of ways you can tackle this depending on how you want things going forwards. If you want him to ignore other dogs and people and walk on by with you there's a way for that. If you want him to be able to meet and greet politely then there are ways to do that too.



Walking by means making you more interesting to the dog, so you have to work on lots of things at home until you find things that really get him going, then train these over and over so that the thing you have at your disposal (be it treats or something to carry or the promise of something to play with) really has a hold over him and gets him doing things for you...for that. If you can put this on cue so that a certain word triggers a certain thing - for example, *word* means I'm going to throw the ball for you now - then he'll be on tenter hooks waiting for that word and that ball to appear so will have lots of focus on you. This takes work, it takes a dog that has a 'thing' (some dogs have no interest in chasing balls etc...breed dependent really), but once you find it you can tap into it and make it your thing that gives you that edge.



If you want better manners then again that starts at home in that every meeting with someone, including yourself can be a lesson that when you meet people you sit but there needs to be a reason for a pup to do that so its out with the cute puppy running at me I'll fuss it even though it's jumping all over me, and in with the hey nice little pupper, can you sit for me first and then we'll go onto fusses etc. Train that at home and with every visitor and encourage others to get him to sit too (this in itself needs to be trained of course). With dogs he'll soon learn that some dogs won't want this and they'll let him know what's ok and what isn't, but encouraging calm meetings, preferably when he's had time to settle (so no highly arousing areas where there are dozens of dogs running all over the place, for example, not just yet at least, because that will all be too stimulating and you'll have little control) just so he learns at your pace as well as his own.

In short, take it slowly, strip it back and have an idea in mind to build things up. Too many people take their new pups to a place where there are loads of other dogs and expect that pup to still listen to them - not gonna happen, not without lots of work before, during and after. You'll also want to train a 'recall' that will eventually have him coming to you when off-lead too, this is very important.

But the more work you put in now the better the long-term will be for you and him.