Author Topic: Rox's Dog Advice Thread  (Read 342795 times)

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4720 on: December 11, 2022, 07:26:07 am »
Yeah, can definitely see a Japanese spitz in there. I bloody love old dogs. My last one went like that at 14 but she was also dragging her hind feet causing her nails to bleed and she also started getting really restless and whining (not like her), which to me, was her way of saying she was in pain or discomfort, so I had to make that God-awful decision and let her go to sleep. Bloody horrible.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4721 on: December 11, 2022, 12:21:47 pm »
^ yes mate, not looking forward to that, but yes also, how good are old dogs, this one is a dream, doesn't bark, friendly with everything, walks to heel off the lead, really knows how to interact with other dogs - partly because she's raised hundreds I guess!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4722 on: December 15, 2022, 11:17:40 am »
Hi guys - after a bit of advice. We've got a 14 week old Goldendoodle who on the whole is pretty good for a puppy. Only thing that's starting to get annoying is whenever we are out of the house if he sees a person or a dog he jumps up on his back paws and is desperate to say hello. I want to train him to just ignore them but not sure whats the best way as when he's big its going to be very annoying
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4723 on: December 16, 2022, 09:04:21 pm »
There are a couple of ways you can tackle this depending on how you want things going forwards. If you want him to ignore other dogs and people and walk on by with you there's a way for that. If you want him to be able to meet and greet politely then there are ways to do that too.

Walking by means making you more interesting to the dog, so you have to work on lots of things at home until you find things that really get him going, then train these over and over so that the thing you have at your disposal (be it treats or something to carry or the promise of something to play with) really has a hold over him and gets him doing things for you...for that. If you can put this on cue so that a certain word triggers a certain thing - for example, *word* means I'm going to throw the ball for you now - then he'll be on tenter hooks waiting for that word and that ball to appear so will have lots of focus on you. This takes work, it takes a dog that has a 'thing' (some dogs have no interest in chasing balls etc...breed dependent really), but once you find it you can tap into it and make it your thing that gives you that edge.

If you want better manners then again that starts at home in that every meeting with someone, including yourself can be a lesson that when you meet people you sit but there needs to be a reason for a pup to do that so its out with the cute puppy running at me I'll fuss it even though it's jumping all over me, and in with the hey nice little pupper, can you sit for me first and then we'll go onto fusses etc. Train that at home and with every visitor and encourage others to get him to sit too (this in itself needs to be trained of course). With dogs he'll soon learn that some dogs won't want this and they'll let him know what's ok and what isn't, but encouraging calm meetings, preferably when he's had time to settle (so no highly arousing areas where there are dozens of dogs running all over the place, for example, not just yet at least, because that will all be too stimulating and you'll have little control) just so he learns at your pace as well as his own.
In short, take it slowly, strip it back and have an idea in mind to build things up. Too many people take their new pups to a place where there are loads of other dogs and expect that pup to still listen to them - not gonna happen, not without lots of work before, during and after. You'll also want to train a 'recall' that will eventually have him coming to you when off-lead too, this is very important.
But the more work you put in now the better the long-term will be for you and him.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4724 on: December 19, 2022, 11:28:10 am »
Quote from: El_Frank on December 16, 2022, 09:04:21 pm
There are a couple of ways you can tackle this depending on how you want things going forwards. If you want him to ignore other dogs and people and walk on by with you there's a way for that. If you want him to be able to meet and greet politely then there are ways to do that too.

Walking by means making you more interesting to the dog, so you have to work on lots of things at home until you find things that really get him going, then train these over and over so that the thing you have at your disposal (be it treats or something to carry or the promise of something to play with) really has a hold over him and gets him doing things for you...for that. If you can put this on cue so that a certain word triggers a certain thing - for example, *word* means I'm going to throw the ball for you now - then he'll be on tenter hooks waiting for that word and that ball to appear so will have lots of focus on you. This takes work, it takes a dog that has a 'thing' (some dogs have no interest in chasing balls etc...breed dependent really), but once you find it you can tap into it and make it your thing that gives you that edge.

If you want better manners then again that starts at home in that every meeting with someone, including yourself can be a lesson that when you meet people you sit but there needs to be a reason for a pup to do that so its out with the cute puppy running at me I'll fuss it even though it's jumping all over me, and in with the hey nice little pupper, can you sit for me first and then we'll go onto fusses etc. Train that at home and with every visitor and encourage others to get him to sit too (this in itself needs to be trained of course). With dogs he'll soon learn that some dogs won't want this and they'll let him know what's ok and what isn't, but encouraging calm meetings, preferably when he's had time to settle (so no highly arousing areas where there are dozens of dogs running all over the place, for example, not just yet at least, because that will all be too stimulating and you'll have little control) just so he learns at your pace as well as his own.
In short, take it slowly, strip it back and have an idea in mind to build things up. Too many people take their new pups to a place where there are loads of other dogs and expect that pup to still listen to them - not gonna happen, not without lots of work before, during and after. You'll also want to train a 'recall' that will eventually have him coming to you when off-lead too, this is very important.
But the more work you put in now the better the long-term will be for you and him.

Thank you that's really helpful. Think we want more of the second so will start on that!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4725 on: January 21, 2023, 10:08:35 am »
12 year old lab has blood in mucas coming from one nostril they suspect nasal tumour which is a grim prognosis of 3-5 months survival, with radiotherapy 12 months survival.

Cost of treatment would be 6 grand and a case of putting her under anaesthetic every week for the treatment  which she reacts badly to for the following 24 hours. A real Sophie's choice has anyone here experienced similar, or gone through cancer with dogs ?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4726 on: January 21, 2023, 10:25:25 am »
Quote from: End Product on January 21, 2023, 10:08:35 am
12 year old lab has blood in mucas coming from one nostril they suspect nasal tumour which is a grim prognosis of 3-5 months survival, with radiotherapy 12 months survival.

Cost of treatment would be 6 grand and a case of putting her under anaesthetic every week for the treatment  which she reacts badly to for the following 24 hours. A real Sophie's choice has anyone here experienced similar, or gone through cancer with dogs ?

I haven't experienced cancer but I've lost my fair share of dogs in my lifetime to know how hard the decision is to let them go.

She's had a great life at 12yrs old and even without the possible cancer diagnosis probably won't have many more, do you really want her to suffer having treatment so you can have a few more months 😥

If she was half that age or even a couple of years younger I'd most likely do whatever to give her a bit longer but under these circumstances I'd let her go.

I can barely see to type this as the tears are flowing so god knows how you're feeling mate 💔
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4727 on: January 21, 2023, 06:59:51 pm »
Quote from: End Product on January 21, 2023, 10:08:35 am
12 year old lab has blood in mucas coming from one nostril they suspect nasal tumour which is a grim prognosis of 3-5 months survival, with radiotherapy 12 months survival.

Cost of treatment would be 6 grand and a case of putting her under anaesthetic every week for the treatment  which she reacts badly to for the following 24 hours. A real Sophie's choice has anyone here experienced similar, or gone through cancer with dogs ?

Our last dog had something very similar to dementia;she bumbled along for a while,eating well and sleeping a lot and our vet assured us that she wasn't suffering.

Then her back legs gave out one day and she was struggling to walk.We rushed her to the vet,who examined her and offered to give her an injection to 'stimulate the brain'.She warned us that it might not work though and even if it did it could take up to a week.

We made the decision then to let her go.She was thirteen,she'd had a wonderful life and the thought of her spending what would probably be the last week of her like unable to move was too horrible to think about.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4728 on: January 21, 2023, 10:08:36 pm »
Thanks for the replies pretty heartbroken about it all.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4729 on: January 21, 2023, 10:31:20 pm »
Quote from: End Product on January 21, 2023, 10:08:36 pm
Thanks for the replies pretty heartbroken about it all.

All the best with it mate.

They're not with us for long enough are they?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4730 on: February 3, 2023, 03:42:50 pm »
I'm so proud of our youngest border collie for overcoming her fear of water.

When we got her 4yrs ago she wouldn't even go near a tiny stream for a drink now she's straight into the estuary.  She doesn't swim but she'll go in as far as just staying on her feet.

Today she was retrieving a stick from the river but realised it was just out of her depth so she kept moving further down river until she found a spot to get to it.

Such a clever brave girl ☺️
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4731 on: February 3, 2023, 10:54:52 pm »
That's great. None of my dogs have ever really been too fussed by water, but my bulldog Norbert loves it. He won't go deep enough to swim but he'll duck himself fully under where he can stand up and loves nothing more than lying down in flowing water  ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4732 on: February 4, 2023, 04:59:37 pm »
Floyd loves a swim and will run into the sea, dive in a lake, but absolute murder to get in the bath and doesn't trust paddling pools!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4733 on: February 4, 2023, 05:42:32 pm »
Was woken by whining at 5am this morning. Poor dog had got the runs, all over her bedding. Loads more liquid (not even runny) ones this morning but seems to have settled a bit since. Havent fed her all day. Was going to give her some boiled chicken later to see how she handles that.

She keeps digging out the soul from the pots out the back and chewing the plants in there. Would assume thats what has caused it. Do they learn now to eat it if it makes them rough?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4734 on: February 4, 2023, 07:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  4, 2023, 05:42:32 pm
Was woken by whining at 5am this morning. Poor dog had got the runs, all over her bedding. Loads more liquid (not even runny) ones this morning but seems to have settled a bit since. Havent fed her all day. Was going to give her some boiled chicken later to see how she handles that.

She keeps digging out the soul from the pots out the back and chewing the plants in there. Would assume thats what has caused it. Do they learn now to eat it if it makes them rough?

:o

What have you buried in the garden, Nick?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4735 on: February 4, 2023, 07:49:00 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February  4, 2023, 07:44:52 pm
:o

What have you buried in the garden, Nick?

Oops, busted. :D

The soilshe keeps digging up the soil.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4736 on: February 4, 2023, 08:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  4, 2023, 05:42:32 pm
Was woken by whining at 5am this morning. Poor dog had got the runs, all over her bedding. Loads more liquid (not even runny) ones this morning but seems to have settled a bit since. Havent fed her all day. Was going to give her some boiled chicken later to see how she handles that.

She keeps digging out the soul from the pots out the back and chewing the plants in there. Would assume thats what has caused it. Do they learn now to eat it if it makes them rough?

Some plants are poisonous Nick even the most common ones.  Daffs, foxgloves and most corm/bulb/rhizome types. 

It won't be fatal but they won't necessarily learn either though they will grow out of the puppy stage of eating/chewing everything and anything.

If she's no better by Monday get the vets to check her out.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4737 on: February 4, 2023, 08:26:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  4, 2023, 08:06:48 pm
Some plants are poisonous Nick even the most common ones.  Daffs, foxgloves and most corm/bulb/rhizome types. 

It won't be fatal but they won't necessarily learn either though they will grow out of the puppy stage of eating/chewing everything and anything.

If she's no better by Monday get the vets to check her out.

:o

Thanks Debs. Luckily everything had long since died. Theres were no bulbs either, just the remnants of some small shrub. Will keep an eye on her but she seems spritely enough.

Although a friend of my wifes dog died rosy having eaten something toxic in one of the local parks apparently which is horrible.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4738 on: February 4, 2023, 08:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  4, 2023, 08:26:55 pm
:o

Thanks Debs. Luckily everything had long since died. Theres were no bulbs either, just the remnants of some small shrub. Will keep an eye on her but she seems spritely enough.

Although a friend of my wifes dog died rosy having eaten something toxic in one of the local parks apparently which is horrible.

Most of the time what we grow in our gardens doesn't affect us or our pets however some folks will eliminate all potential risks which is fine and dandy but doesn't leave much vegetation for us to enjoy 😂

Yeah just keep an eye on her mate.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4739 on: February 4, 2023, 11:00:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  4, 2023, 08:06:48 pm
Some plants are poisonous Nick even the most common ones.  Daffs, foxgloves and most corm/bulb/rhizome types. 

It won't be fatal but they won't necessarily learn either though they will grow out of the puppy stage of eating/chewing everything and anything.

If she's no better by Monday get the vets to check her out.


Don't dogs eat grass/plants as an emetic/laxative if they're unwell anyway?

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4740 on: February 5, 2023, 10:21:17 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2023, 11:00:32 pm

Don't dogs eat grass/plants as an emetic/laxative if they're unwell anyway?

They eat grass but I've yet to see any scientific reasoning for it so I'm not sure if it's myth or truth.

I've had dogs all my life and never seen any of them eat plants but puppies definitely will and do as they chew everything.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4741 on: February 5, 2023, 01:22:02 pm »
My Dad's always said they're eating grass if they're feeling unwell, maybe we should get it on James O'Brien's mystery hour to see if there's any truth to it ;D

Quote from: reddebs on February  5, 2023, 10:21:17 am
I've had dogs all my life and never seen any of them eat plants but puppies definitely will and do as they chew everything.

I'd never noticed it before either, Floyd went through a phase as a puppy and I had to get rid of a peace lily because he was obsessed with trying to eat it, found out there's crystals which cause irritation and burning but he took it as some sort of challenge.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4742 on: February 5, 2023, 01:25:00 pm »
My dog never eats the inside plants, she'll chew a bit of grass when we're out on a walk though
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4743 on: February 5, 2023, 01:26:15 pm »
I've found with him that'll chew it but spit it out, like he's more interested in the moisture than the grass.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4744 on: February 5, 2023, 02:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on February  5, 2023, 01:26:15 pm
I've found with him that'll chew it but spit it out, like he's more interested in the moisture than the grass.

I've always thought it was more about getting the moisture out of grass too.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4745 on: February 6, 2023, 01:55:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  5, 2023, 10:21:17 am
They eat grass but I've yet to see any scientific reasoning for it so I'm not sure if it's myth or truth.

I've had dogs all my life and never seen any of them eat plants but puppies definitely will and do as they chew everything.


A couple of bouts of upset stomach, and we've seen plant leaves in the vomit. Once also in her diarrhea.

We have artificial grass in the back and perhaps that's why she resorts to eating plants.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4746 on: February 6, 2023, 05:24:05 pm »
Well, we have a new dog. 🐕

Sadly, my Mum's friend passed away on the 1st February. She was a massive Liverpool fan too. I'm a bit cut up about it to be honest. I liked her a lot and she was a great friend to my Mum.

She was always very worried that if she passed away before her dog, there would be no one to look after him. Mrs Spion and I promised her we'd give him a good life if it ever came to that. He's a little Cojack. A cross between a Corgi and a Jack Russell. He's a little character. Currently curled up and cuddled in next to me on the couch, lying on the blanket he used to share with his Mum.

I just hope we can give him the life his Mum wanted for him. 🐾🐾
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4747 on: February 6, 2023, 05:28:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  5, 2023, 10:21:17 am
They eat grass but I've yet to see any scientific reasoning for it so I'm not sure if it's myth or truth.

I've had dogs all my life and never seen any of them eat plants but puppies definitely will and do as they chew everything.
Our now dearly departed boys would eat grass if their stomachs were off. We used to call it rumble tum. Every now and again they'd go off their food and their stomachs would rumble. We'd take them out and they'd eat a load of grass then throw it back up again. They seemed to feel better afterwards. Who knows why?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4748 on: February 6, 2023, 05:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  6, 2023, 05:28:26 pm
Our now dearly departed boys would eat grass if their stomachs were off. We used to call it rumble tum. Every now and again they'd go off their food and their stomachs would rumble. We'd take them out and they'd eat a load of grass then throw it back up again. They seemed to feel better afterwards. Who knows why?

No idea mate, as I said I e never seen any scientific reasoning for it but my dogs do the same even though they're rarely ill.

Congrats on your family addition and well done for adopting it 👍
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4749 on: February 6, 2023, 05:54:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 05:31:58 pm
No idea mate, as I said I e never seen any scientific reasoning for it but my dogs do the same even though they're rarely ill.

Congrats on your family addition and well done for adopting it 👍
Thanks Debbs. I'm anxious about taking him on because I take the responsibility really seriously. Mrs S thinks I need to lighten up and just go with it.

I've looked into the grass eating thing too, but found no real answers.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4750 on: February 6, 2023, 06:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  6, 2023, 05:54:55 pm
Thanks Debbs. I'm anxious about taking him on because I take the responsibility really seriously. Mrs S thinks I need to lighten up and just go with it.

I've looked into the grass eating thing too, but found no real answers.

There's a lot of truth in dogs picking up on their humans fears so I agree with Mrs S, don't let your anxieties transfer as it'll make the transition harder than it needs to be for you and the dog.

If you've never watched it try to catch up on a couple of the TV programmes "dogs behaving badly".  They're a bit extreme but it does highlight how easily problems occur due to the owners behaviour rather than the dogs 👍
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4751 on: February 6, 2023, 06:48:42 pm »
Good advice there, Debbs. Thanks.

Yes, we watch that programme. It's great. 🐕🐾

He's cuddled up on the couch with me again now. 😊
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4752 on: February 6, 2023, 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  6, 2023, 06:48:42 pm
Good advice there, Debbs. Thanks.

Yes, we watch that programme. It's great. 🐕🐾

He's cuddled up on the couch with me again now. 😊

It's great isn't it and so much to relate to with our two crazy, disfunctional rescue collies 😂

Best of luck anyway mate I'm sure you'll do a great job 👍
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4753 on: February 6, 2023, 09:16:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 07:11:28 pm
It's great isn't it and so much to relate to with our two crazy, disfunctional rescue collies 😂

Best of luck anyway mate I'm sure you'll do a great job 👍
Thank you. I appreciate it. 😊
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4754 on: Today at 03:45:12 pm »
Bagel saw a hot air balloon for the first time the other week, shat him up a bit, and now he's realised that man made objects can be in the sky too.  He's started looking up everywhere to check, and keeps jumping away from street lights when he sees the top of them.

He's such a goof.
