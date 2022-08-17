My old dog Arnie never bothered with fireworks. In fact so much so we could have him out for bonfire and he'd not flinch and be fine.



Norbert barks a little to them if they suddenly go off out of nowhere which they have been recently, however I always try to just pretend nothing is going on, maybe turn the TV or music up a tad louder and tell him all is ok and he tends to settle down.



Do think the less we react the less they do, but then I know there are dogs who are just so reactive to them regardless (my sister has a dog who is petrified of them).