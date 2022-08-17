« previous next »
Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Crosby Nick

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 17, 2022, 11:15:59 am
Little legend went out like a light in her crate last night around half 10 and slept straight through to 5.45.

When she woke she took herself outside for a dump. Joyous scenes. :D
hixxstar

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 7, 2022, 10:33:57 pm
Here we go..... :no
Fireworks near and around me... but not just a family box of 'Standard Fireworks' .. no .. no..
more like Mortars or Cluster bombs  :butt
I'm all for fun and family entertainment like but jeeeez... why so feckin loud..

My old Jack Russell 12yrs used to shiver and shake for ages... not too bad nowadays..  :wanker
CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 7, 2022, 10:37:16 pm
My old dog Arnie never bothered with fireworks. In fact so much so we could have him out for bonfire and he'd not flinch and be fine.

Norbert barks a little to them if they suddenly go off out of nowhere which they have been recently, however I always try to just pretend nothing is going on, maybe turn the TV or music up a tad louder and tell him all is ok and he tends to settle down.

Do think the less we react the less they do, but then I know there are dogs who are just so reactive to them regardless (my sister has a dog who is petrified of them).
moondog

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 09:33:35 am
Our beautiful Irish Terrier Peggy has taken a sudden downturn over the last 24 hrs. She is 14 and has lived a truly exceptional dog life, had 6 beautiful puppies even with a traumatic pregnancy, she has lived in California, swam on Malibu beach , walked round Beverly Hills and been to every park in Liverpool gathering compliments everywhere she went. Yesterday though her back legs have finally given up and she hasnt been able to move since 6pm last night. (Why do these things happen Friday night after the vets close??) Shortly we have to go to the vets for maybe her final appointment and we are devastated that this looks like the end for her. We knew this day was approaching but it is so much harder than I expected. I love this dog so much.
kavah

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 02:02:20 am
Agh mate, heartbreaking that. Poor thing
