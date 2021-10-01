« previous next »
Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Nobby Reserve

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 1, 2021, 02:45:19 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 30, 2021, 09:17:25 pm
Are people still taking their dogs out for walks at the minute? Im hearing that there is a new strain of Parvo that is killing a lot of dogs lately, Ive been keeping mine in but shes getting sad and has loads of energy to burn. Shes had all the vaccines required but apparently this new strain is really bad.



Our vet told us there is currently a bit of a spike, but this happens every few years and it's nothing particularly exceptional.

However, they noted that ours hadn't had her parvo vaccination last year. This is apparently a common thing, due to the Covid lockdown/restrictions, etc.

I've seen a couple of news articles saying the same - putting the spike possibly down to this.

We got ours jabbed as soon as we could. And we've been taking her more to the beach for 'big-run days out' rather than woodland/parkland.


There was a case of Alabama Rot apparently picked up in Delamere a few months ago, too.

CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 1, 2021, 02:51:01 pm
Fairly sure the Parvo vaccination can last up to 7yrs anyway, so I wouldn't worry too much about missing a year.
tray fenny

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
February 1, 2022, 11:56:17 pm
whats the situation regarding a tenant having a pet these days? I'm under the impression the law recently changed so pets are allowed by default however my landlord has informed me to rehome my dog.
Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
February 2, 2022, 10:08:24 am
Is it this you're referring to? https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-standard-tenancy-agreement-to-help-renters-with-well-behaved-pets

It's been a long time since I've rented and I've never done it with a pet so I've no clue on where you'd stand, did you have the dog when you started the tenancy or get permission? I don't know how that change effects an existing tenancy, hopefully someone more useful comes along or try starting a thread on it.
red_Mark1980

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
February 14, 2022, 09:50:07 am
Not advice really, but this seemed the most sensible place.

During the summer of lockdown our Japanese Akita passed away. She'd had a few issues in later life and my girlfriend (really she was my girlfriends dog. I came late to the party) made the sad decision she was in too much pain.

We live in an area where I'm not overly keen on having another dog buty girlfriend has begun to change her tune recently (she was even more heartbroken than I was for obvious reasons and swore she never wanted another dog).

On Saturday we were flicking through Netflix and saw "Hachi: A Dog's Tale"

For those that don't know it's the story of a professor who finds a Japanese Akita, the professor passes away but the Akita continues to wait for him at the train station where he used to wait every day.

It's based on the true story (and Japanese film) of an Akita who returns to the same train station for eight or nine years. The dog is so held in such esteem they erected a statue of the dog at the train station.

I lost it during the film. Even though the dog looked nothing like our Brindle, the mannerisms and personality reminded me of her. I did get particularly angry with Richard Geres widow in the film who no longer wanted the dog. Then I remembered she's just an actor playing a part.

El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
June 9, 2022, 03:33:04 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on August 29, 2021, 10:30:12 pm
Well my pup got grabbed by the neck and shook today by what looked like a staff/ mastiff cross My dog was off lead playing with a big bulldog and a Spaniel ( In a public park ) when he ran towards the dog, which was on a lead with an old guy walking it.

I've read the other replies to this and agree with much of what has been said, and yes, the guy clearly sounds like a prick who should be changing his own behaviour with regards to his dog, but I want to pick up on this as it happens ALL the time.
Dogs can be on-lead for many reasons. If a dog is off-lead and runs up to an on-lead dog, your dog is creating the problem. Most don't see it this way as their dog is lovely and friendly, blah blah blah, but the on-lead dog - as mentioned before - may be on-lead for very specific reasons.
I'll give you a few examples: a dog has a health problem, let's say a spinal issue, and doesn't like other dogs jumping on them because it causes pain. When a dog jumps on them they resort to aggression...but only after having shown the oncoming dog, in multiple ways beforehand, which most of us miss, that it doesn't want to be bothered. That means the oncoming dog isn't sufficiently socialised, as many believe their dogs to be, as it is only socialsed to like-minded dogs and not all. The dog doesn't need to actually make contact either, simply being a dog that is running towards the other is enough to frighten the on-lead dog and this again can cause the defensive aggression to appear - almost always because the off-lead dog isn't savvy to the on-lead dog's body language that is telling it not to get too near.
Or you can get dogs that have been poorly socialised and are kept on-lead for good reason. The owners should walk their dogs in largely dog-free places if they have no intention or means of working on their own dog's socialisation/training but many stubborn feckers - like the one you mentioned - believe they have a right to walk where they want. That just doesn't help things at all. A known reactive/aggressive on-lead dog should be muzzled, granted, but the off-lead dog running at it is still causing much of the problem.
And let's think about why some dogs are on-lead. It may well be that, like my last dog, it was perfectly well socialised until it got attacked by another dog and then it became concerned by unknown dogs approaching. You can work on this as an owner but it takes a lot of work, and all it takes is one off-lead 'friendly' dog to run at them and you're going back many steps in your training.
Ultimately dog owners should think not only of their own dog, but of other people's dogs as well. If your off-lead dog cannot be recalled when you call it, it should not be off-lead.
Dog's signal to each other through multiple subtle forms of body language, it's very quick and the vast majority of dog owners do not know how to interpret it - but they should. Better knowledge can mean the ability to see that another dog isn't comfortable, giving you the time to recall your dog, preventing it from troubling another. Unfortunately most people don't even know how to read a tail wag let alone anything else. Like most things, if we are gonna own something, we should do our homework about it beforehand.
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
June 27, 2022, 09:42:08 am
Had a massive scare with Lucas last night, he couldn't stand up when it was time to go to bed.  He kept trying but kept falling over and if he did manage to stand he was walking sideways before falling over again.

I made a bed up for me on the settee, managed to get him on his bed then drag him to where I could stroke him all night. 

He was panting heavily in panic and was obviously scared then he just threw up everywhere.

After cleaning that up and managing to get him to have some water he started to calm down and eventually relaxed enough to put his head down and breathe normally.

An hour or so later he's nudging my hand for a stroke then turned over for a belly tickle.  Thinking he was feeling a bit better I got up to go to the loo and when I came back he'd got up and was sat in his favourite corner then ran to the back door when I asked if he wanted to go out.

Absolutely nothing wrong with him, all back to normal after I'd lain there for 3hrs comforting him and expecting to be taking him to the vets this morning for his last visit 🤷

We can only think he'd been laid funny and just lost all feeling and control of his legs.  We really thought that was it for him though 😔
El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
June 27, 2022, 04:41:59 pm
Sounds a lot more than just lying funny. Almost sounds like he'd eaten something poisonous. Anything he could get that he shouldn't, or could anyone have thrown anything into your garden?
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
June 27, 2022, 05:09:33 pm
Quote from: El_Frank on June 27, 2022, 04:41:59 pm
Sounds a lot more than just lying funny. Almost sounds like he'd eaten something poisonous. Anything he could get that he shouldn't, or could anyone have thrown anything into your garden?

The only thing he eats outdoors is grass occasionally and no, nobody can get near the garden to throw anything.

He's been fine today, back to his normal self again so fingers crossed he'll remain so.
El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
June 27, 2022, 05:11:06 pm
Ok. How old is he and what breed?
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
June 27, 2022, 05:13:35 pm
Quote from: El_Frank on June 27, 2022, 05:11:06 pm
Ok. How old is he and what breed?

We think he's about 9 or 10.  He's a rescue border collie.
El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
June 27, 2022, 05:29:24 pm
And he has no signs of anything else? No balance problems, or holding his head funny or anything like that lingering on since?
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
June 27, 2022, 05:43:56 pm
Quote from: El_Frank on June 27, 2022, 05:29:24 pm
And he has no signs of anything else? No balance problems, or holding his head funny or anything like that lingering on since?

Nope nothing.  He's been his normal playful self and eating and drinking as usual.
telekon

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
July 1, 2022, 06:29:25 pm
Getting my first puppy tomorrow. Excited and a bit nervous. Mostly excited. She's 10 weeks of bichon poodle cuteness overload.

Read so many articles, listened to pods, watched so many videos. Want to be a good guardian and friend. I think a lot of it boils down to being calm and common sense, and having a lot of love to give.

Some "experts" advise to start training with the first meal, other experts dogs don't even know how to sit. Same goes for advise on when to take the first walk. I live on the 4th floor in an apartment so it's not ideal to go outside but we have a good yard. I've also been cleared to work from home for many weeks, possibly until my leave which starts in 2 months where I'll be at home 100% for five months.

Bought a nice dog bed, dog food, one chewing toy (so that I can try her leaving the furniture alone), treats (for when I want to start training if I ever decide to), got an old tennis ball and will make some toys from toilet rolls (this was a great tip from a pod). Also got small wooden plates for food and water. Cleaned the apartment thoroughly and removed any loose item on the floor. She will get a blanket that her mother slept on.

Don't know if I've forgotten anything? Any tips on the first days are welcome.  :wave (It is illegal to have dogs in cages/crates in Sweden so I won't have that)
El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
July 1, 2022, 10:33:22 pm
Training definitely begins on day one because from day one your pup is learning what it can and cannot do and where it fits in with everything, and as I said above somewhere, my big bit of advice would be to treat your pup like the adult dog it will soon be. Too many people treat it like a puppy and then when it's 10 months old they don't want it to do all the things they've been letting it do since day one. Undoing what it has since learned is a lot more difficult for you than to keep things clear from the off.
Socialisation is huge. Not just to other dogs and people but to the wider world and the things in it. Your pup needs to experience things but also to feel safe enough in doing so, again, too many people make the mistake of unintentionally 'flooding' their dogs with too much or things that are too loud or too scary etc. Experiences should provide assurance and confidence. Reward the things you want, ignore or distract from the things you don't want (depends what, obviously)...oh, and hopefully you have a lift in your building because otherwise you'll be fit as a fiddle in a few weeks from going up and down the stairs for every time it needs to 'go', which will be many times a day, starting from the minute you get up, after every meal (should be about 4 meals a day for now) and last thing at night. Also, it will do you good to get it used to being on its own for some periods, which you need to build up, otherwise you might end up with a dog that doesn't want to be on its own once you're back at work and that can lead to barking, messing, destruction etc.

P.S: not sure what the toilet roll thing is but my initial thought is that this may end up as a potential choke hazard. Some dogs just chew things but some chew and swallow, even the most ludicrous of things at times, so be careful with that, soggy cardboard could cause a blockage.
Finally, along those lines I suppose, be careful where you get your info about dogs from. Some people know what they're doing and some people just get famous enough. Separate the wheat from the chaff by doing plenty of research about who you're getting your info from as well as just getting lots of opinions. Good luck! ;D
telekon

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
July 4, 2022, 10:23:13 pm
Cheers!

I've been so lucky, she only went inside on the first day, then yesterday and today all waste was dumped outside. One day and housebroken. :D I'm sure there will be mishaps down the line but I'm well proud of her.

The first day she was very cautious and laid under the sofa, but the day after she was taking initiatives. She loves to sit in the lap, going out and sniffing on everything, loves chewing on grass. She hardly ate the first day but now she's up to pretty much full intake, and she loves watermelon.

We've fenced off the balcony and she quite likes to survey from up there. She's happy to see other people but quite shy as well. A couple of times we've been on the leash outside of the house but my road is relatively busy, and at lunch hour there was quite a few people. A neighbour mom with her 3 small children exited next door and that was a bit too much stimuli so she asked to be carried - funny how she already can stand on her back legs and motion upwards.

The socialization I see as the difficult part now, especially other dogs. She had stayed with both her parents and a brother up until I got her and I don't think she's met any other dog yet. My mate has a Russell puppy but it's very mouthy and energetic as fuck, not sure how great that meeting would be. I'd rather she'd meet an older and calmer dog?
El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
July 4, 2022, 10:59:32 pm
Yeah, put yourself in a puppies place: you've been taken away from the only things you know, you're now on your own with new humans in a new place, seeing, hearing and smelling new things - it's scary! It's best to edge them into things rather than do the accidental 'flooding' mentioned earlier, of having too much all at once. Start with short walks around quiet roads/traffic and build it up over time as you can see that the pup is confident enough (you should be helping at this time too of course). The same goes for meeting people and other dogs. Noisy children, walking sticks, sunglasses, hats etc all are things to be learned about and to learn to have no fear of, but that depends on those experiences. And yes, the same with dogs. They will have experienced plenty of rowdy behaviour from their own litter mates as they chew each other half to death most of the time, and they do need to meet and feel comfortable with other more full-on dogs, but probably best to start with calmer interactions and again build it up/vary it going forward, all with you as steward overseeing and encouraging and hopefully reinforcing the good things. The earlier you get this under way and the more you keep up with it, hopefully mostly positive, the better the result should be with regards to your own dog.
But I'll give you a quick example of how it can go wrong. I've seen a pup taken to a puppy socialisation class and all the other pups were running all over the place, chaos. The pup in question didn't like that and was kinda hounded by some of the pups to the point it was clearly not enjoying the experience at all. The idea is for them to learn that other dogs are safe and fun and not to be feared, but this pup was not being noticed for what it was showing - fear. The pup, unsurprisngly grew into an adult dog that wasn't comfortable with other dogs. Not just from this one experience but repeated experiences largely based on that intial one when it was flooded by too much stimulation all at once from loads of other pups and those overseeing not realising that it was nothing but bad experiences.
PaddingtonRed

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
July 8, 2022, 09:12:11 am
I don't usually post but here it goes. My 8 year old golden doodle has developed SARDS (Sudden Acquired Retinal Degeneration Syndrome) over the past week, to see her go from her jumping around full of life to struggling to negotiate a couple of steps is heart breaking. She's currently on steroids in case it's an inflamed optic nerve but other than her drinking a lot more (she's had a few accidents which is totally unlike her since she was a puppy) but there's no sign of visual improvement. Has anyone had a dog go through a similar experience? I would love some advice to help make her life better. Ta.
El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
July 8, 2022, 10:13:46 pm
When dogs go blind they struggle initially as it's understandably a bit of a shock and confusing, but they soon get used to it. Keep everything the same, don't move things unless they are likely to be a real hazard to her. She'll know the layout of the house and know all the smells so as long as things are as they were she'll know where she is soon enough, she just might bump into a few things for a little while.
She might be a bit more hesitant with other dogs given she won't be able to see any body language signalling from them anymore and she won't be signalling back either so keep that in mind as it can affect relationships between dogs (I've seen two cases of pairs of dogs where one has gone blind and the other has 'bullied' the blind one, likely due to the absence of communication as mentioned previously). She likely won't like a park situation with off-lead dogs running up to her. Otherwise keep her walks the same too. (I should probably also warn about kids or other people coming up to her quickly as obviously she won't know much about this and could be scared or defensive about things if these scenarios persist. So make sure anyone dealing with her is letting her know of their presence, and ideally have them call the dog to them rather than them going up to her).
You can put little markers out for her to help her identify certain areas like doorsteps for in and out, a mat or a bit of carpet so she can feel that she's getting close to the step etc. A ramp may help if she continues to struggle with steps.
But don't forget, she's still got the strong sense of smell, she's still got the acute hearing and she will be able to feel her way around so the only thing you really need to do is to perhaps be a bit more verbal now that she can no longer judge your own body language, and maybe with the drinking you can either limit what she can drink, or you'll have to give her more opportunities to go out.
Finally, I've seen a dog before that was on steroids for many months that was quiet as a mouse. As soon as he was off the meds he was a different dog, so also keep in mind the effects of medication versus what is a response to going blind.
Treat her much the same with all of these things in mind and as long as you put yourself in her place at times you should be fine going forwards.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
July 19, 2022, 11:25:08 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-62205744

Iran seeking to ban pet ownership. The insane cretins running the place view dog ownership in urban areas as a 'westernising' thing.

Col

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
July 23, 2022, 03:41:02 pm
Does anyone have any advice on how to train a dog to not bark at *everything* she sees, hears, or imagines exists outside the house?

She terrifies the baby multiple times a day and it's hard work ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
July 23, 2022, 07:47:31 pm
Quote from: Col on July 23, 2022, 03:41:02 pm
Does anyone have any advice on how to train a dog to not bark at *everything* she sees, hears, or imagines exists outside the house?

She terrifies the baby multiple times a day and it's hard work ;D

It's all about bribery mate,there's plenty of videos on utube university.
El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 3, 2022, 02:47:30 pm
Quote from: Col on July 23, 2022, 03:41:02 pm
Does anyone have any advice on how to train a dog to not bark at *everything* she sees, hears, or imagines exists outside the house?

She terrifies the baby multiple times a day and it's hard work ;D

What breed and age is she, how long has she done it for, when does she do this the most, and where is she when she usually does it?
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 3, 2022, 03:19:41 pm
Quote from: Col on July 23, 2022, 03:41:02 pm
Does anyone have any advice on how to train a dog to not bark at *everything* she sees, hears, or imagines exists outside the house?

She terrifies the baby multiple times a day and it's hard work ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwNe5COoGhk

This is one of the best videos I can recommend.
El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 5, 2022, 09:37:17 am
I've never heard of Nigel Reed but going from that video, he's well-meaning but quite muddled up in his thinking, which suggests he's not well trained himself. There are loads of things in that video where he either does the wrong thing or contradicts himself.

You see the dog barking at people outside. Nine times out of ten a dog that does this can see outside, i.e; it usually is either big enough to see out of the window or it sits by the window on a chair or something similar. Barking at things outside is a self-reinforcing behaviour because the dog sees something, barks at it, and it then goes away (because it's just passing by). The dog has therefore seen off the problem in his own eyes. 'That worked, I'll do it again next time'.
The key is to prevent the dog from getting into a situation where it can perform this self-reinforcing behaviour, so block the space by moving things so the dog can't stand guard at the window/door. This guy made out that his very presence at the window/door calmed/reassured the dog, but you see him taking the dog by the collar and leading it away (a good way to get a bite from redirected aggression, when it's true aggression that's involved). The dog didn't learn to calm, it learned that it was going to get dragged away, there's a subtle but very telling bit of body language at about the 6:30 mark to show this. He also mixes this in with a period of isolation (a time out) but doesn't say how long this is for either, either way it's mixing things up.
He also talks about the dog passing other dogs and it being a positive experience, yet he's physically pushing the dog away - completely counter-productive. He then mentions treats...which technique are you using man?!
He goes on to do a couple more contradictiory things himself and in the end we see a dog that is 'fixed'. What you've seen is very typical for shepherds, they are often misconstrued as being aggressive when they're more often than not just being vocal - two different things - and more often than not shepherds are fine with other dogs when allowed to meet and mix with them, but most people keep them away thinking they're going to rip other dogs to shreds.

My final point on this video is that he trained the dog with the owner elsewhere. The owner needs to be the one training the dog, so when she came back I'm guessing the exact same scenario happened to her and she probably got rid of the dog soon after (just a guess).
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 5, 2022, 11:14:05 am
To be honest, he does try to address a lot of issues in a 13 minute video, so that might be the reason for the muddling.

Having said that, I dont think he is completely wrong in his response. Dogs do need to feel safe and think they are safe under our eyes (alpha protecting the beta). So when a dog is barking unnecessarily, it is to ward off the so called percieved danger and/or calling us to protect the household. He has addressed both.

By physically pushing the dog away, he is probably asserting his dominance over the k9. I really cant think of anything else rational about it. And it reinforces the thought that we are in control of the situation and of them.

As for the training with/without the owner, I think its all semantics. Of course I would've expected the owner to do her fair share of training and that he is just a guidance teacher of sorts.

But despite the shortcomings, the essence of the video still holds I feel. It does give the owners some information on what goes on during the entire "barking always at home" issue.
El_Frank

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 5, 2022, 12:31:31 pm
He's got 13 minutes to show you what he wants to show you so the fact that there is a mixed message in there more than once should tell you enough. Also, the thing I highlighted about taking the dog by the collar and isolating it WILL lead to further problems down the line.
Dominance theory - which was never right to begin with, and the main promoter of that will tell you so himself - is many years out of date, and yes, you get that impression from this guy plenty (also his bio mentions something to do with Wolves, so no doubt he's got the wrong end of the stick on that because of this 'education').
Trust me, if you want to know how to deal with these things properly you need someone that is suitably qualified, which can be found via the APBC or ABTC (he doesn't appear to be on either). There are loads of people out there calling themselves behaviourists and the like who have only completed low quality courses etc.

This is the biggest problem when it comes to dogs, the most widespread 'knowledge' about them is wrong and based on something from 1970, kindly helped along by the likes of Cesar Millan.  :butt
Crosby Nick

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm
Question for when you have a puppy home for the first night...crate or no crate?

Shes been amazing all day. Chilled on the drive home, explored the house, followed us around a bit. Are her dinner, did a few wees outside. Quiet as a mouse.

Tried to put her in her crate and out of nowhere she whined loudly. Left her a few minutes, went in to reassure her and then popped out again. Shes been quiet for a few minutes now but still awake I think.

Best just to give tough love like a newborn baby? Shes 11 weeks old and melted all our hearts already but dont want the neighbours to hate me and for us all to turn into zombies!
kavah

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 05:05:35 am
^ good luck - we went for the no crate, next to our bed, the first night and then that lasted 12 years or so  ;D

