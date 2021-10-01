« previous next »
Author Topic: Rox's Dog Advice Thread  (Read 322031 times)

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4640 on: October 1, 2021, 02:45:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 30, 2021, 09:17:25 pm
Are people still taking their dogs out for walks at the minute? Im hearing that there is a new strain of Parvo that is killing a lot of dogs lately, Ive been keeping mine in but shes getting sad and has loads of energy to burn. Shes had all the vaccines required but apparently this new strain is really bad.



Our vet told us there is currently a bit of a spike, but this happens every few years and it's nothing particularly exceptional.

However, they noted that ours hadn't had her parvo vaccination last year. This is apparently a common thing, due to the Covid lockdown/restrictions, etc.

I've seen a couple of news articles saying the same - putting the spike possibly down to this.

We got ours jabbed as soon as we could. And we've been taking her more to the beach for 'big-run days out' rather than woodland/parkland.


There was a case of Alabama Rot apparently picked up in Delamere a few months ago, too.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4641 on: October 1, 2021, 02:51:01 pm »
Fairly sure the Parvo vaccination can last up to 7yrs anyway, so I wouldn't worry too much about missing a year.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4642 on: February 1, 2022, 11:56:17 pm »
whats the situation regarding a tenant having a pet these days? I'm under the impression the law recently changed so pets are allowed by default however my landlord has informed me to rehome my dog.
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4643 on: February 2, 2022, 10:08:24 am »
Is it this you're referring to? https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-standard-tenancy-agreement-to-help-renters-with-well-behaved-pets

It's been a long time since I've rented and I've never done it with a pet so I've no clue on where you'd stand, did you have the dog when you started the tenancy or get permission? I don't know how that change effects an existing tenancy, hopefully someone more useful comes along or try starting a thread on it.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4644 on: February 14, 2022, 09:50:07 am »
Not advice really, but this seemed the most sensible place.

During the summer of lockdown our Japanese Akita passed away. She'd had a few issues in later life and my girlfriend (really she was my girlfriends dog. I came late to the party) made the sad decision she was in too much pain.

We live in an area where I'm not overly keen on having another dog buty girlfriend has begun to change her tune recently (she was even more heartbroken than I was for obvious reasons and swore she never wanted another dog).

On Saturday we were flicking through Netflix and saw "Hachi: A Dog's Tale"

For those that don't know it's the story of a professor who finds a Japanese Akita, the professor passes away but the Akita continues to wait for him at the train station where he used to wait every day.

It's based on the true story (and Japanese film) of an Akita who returns to the same train station for eight or nine years. The dog is so held in such esteem they erected a statue of the dog at the train station.

I lost it during the film. Even though the dog looked nothing like our Brindle, the mannerisms and personality reminded me of her. I did get particularly angry with Richard Geres widow in the film who no longer wanted the dog. Then I remembered she's just an actor playing a part.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4645 on: June 9, 2022, 03:33:04 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on August 29, 2021, 10:30:12 pm
Well my pup got grabbed by the neck and shook today by what looked like a staff/ mastiff cross My dog was off lead playing with a big bulldog and a Spaniel ( In a public park ) when he ran towards the dog, which was on a lead with an old guy walking it.

I've read the other replies to this and agree with much of what has been said, and yes, the guy clearly sounds like a prick who should be changing his own behaviour with regards to his dog, but I want to pick up on this as it happens ALL the time.
Dogs can be on-lead for many reasons. If a dog is off-lead and runs up to an on-lead dog, your dog is creating the problem. Most don't see it this way as their dog is lovely and friendly, blah blah blah, but the on-lead dog - as mentioned before - may be on-lead for very specific reasons.
I'll give you a few examples: a dog has a health problem, let's say a spinal issue, and doesn't like other dogs jumping on them because it causes pain. When a dog jumps on them they resort to aggression...but only after having shown the oncoming dog, in multiple ways beforehand, which most of us miss, that it doesn't want to be bothered. That means the oncoming dog isn't sufficiently socialised, as many believe their dogs to be, as it is only socialsed to like-minded dogs and not all. The dog doesn't need to actually make contact either, simply being a dog that is running towards the other is enough to frighten the on-lead dog and this again can cause the defensive aggression to appear - almost always because the off-lead dog isn't savvy to the on-lead dog's body language that is telling it not to get too near.
Or you can get dogs that have been poorly socialised and are kept on-lead for good reason. The owners should walk their dogs in largely dog-free places if they have no intention or means of working on their own dog's socialisation/training but many stubborn feckers - like the one you mentioned - believe they have a right to walk where they want. That just doesn't help things at all. A known reactive/aggressive on-lead dog should be muzzled, granted, but the off-lead dog running at it is still causing much of the problem.
And let's think about why some dogs are on-lead. It may well be that, like my last dog, it was perfectly well socialised until it got attacked by another dog and then it became concerned by unknown dogs approaching. You can work on this as an owner but it takes a lot of work, and all it takes is one off-lead 'friendly' dog to run at them and you're going back many steps in your training.
Ultimately dog owners should think not only of their own dog, but of other people's dogs as well. If your off-lead dog cannot be recalled when you call it, it should not be off-lead.
Dog's signal to each other through multiple subtle forms of body language, it's very quick and the vast majority of dog owners do not know how to interpret it - but they should. Better knowledge can mean the ability to see that another dog isn't comfortable, giving you the time to recall your dog, preventing it from troubling another. Unfortunately most people don't even know how to read a tail wag let alone anything else. Like most things, if we are gonna own something, we should do our homework about it beforehand.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4646 on: June 27, 2022, 09:42:08 am »
Had a massive scare with Lucas last night, he couldn't stand up when it was time to go to bed.  He kept trying but kept falling over and if he did manage to stand he was walking sideways before falling over again.

I made a bed up for me on the settee, managed to get him on his bed then drag him to where I could stroke him all night. 

He was panting heavily in panic and was obviously scared then he just threw up everywhere.

After cleaning that up and managing to get him to have some water he started to calm down and eventually relaxed enough to put his head down and breathe normally.

An hour or so later he's nudging my hand for a stroke then turned over for a belly tickle.  Thinking he was feeling a bit better I got up to go to the loo and when I came back he'd got up and was sat in his favourite corner then ran to the back door when I asked if he wanted to go out.

Absolutely nothing wrong with him, all back to normal after I'd lain there for 3hrs comforting him and expecting to be taking him to the vets this morning for his last visit 🤷

We can only think he'd been laid funny and just lost all feeling and control of his legs.  We really thought that was it for him though 😔
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4647 on: June 27, 2022, 04:41:59 pm »
Sounds a lot more than just lying funny. Almost sounds like he'd eaten something poisonous. Anything he could get that he shouldn't, or could anyone have thrown anything into your garden?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4648 on: June 27, 2022, 05:09:33 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 27, 2022, 04:41:59 pm
Sounds a lot more than just lying funny. Almost sounds like he'd eaten something poisonous. Anything he could get that he shouldn't, or could anyone have thrown anything into your garden?

The only thing he eats outdoors is grass occasionally and no, nobody can get near the garden to throw anything.

He's been fine today, back to his normal self again so fingers crossed he'll remain so.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4649 on: June 27, 2022, 05:11:06 pm »
Ok. How old is he and what breed?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4650 on: June 27, 2022, 05:13:35 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 27, 2022, 05:11:06 pm
Ok. How old is he and what breed?

We think he's about 9 or 10.  He's a rescue border collie.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4651 on: June 27, 2022, 05:29:24 pm »
And he has no signs of anything else? No balance problems, or holding his head funny or anything like that lingering on since?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4652 on: June 27, 2022, 05:43:56 pm »
Quote from: El_Frank on June 27, 2022, 05:29:24 pm
And he has no signs of anything else? No balance problems, or holding his head funny or anything like that lingering on since?

Nope nothing.  He's been his normal playful self and eating and drinking as usual.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 06:29:25 pm »
Getting my first puppy tomorrow. Excited and a bit nervous. Mostly excited. She's 10 weeks of bichon poodle cuteness overload.

Read so many articles, listened to pods, watched so many videos. Want to be a good guardian and friend. I think a lot of it boils down to being calm and common sense, and having a lot of love to give.

Some "experts" advise to start training with the first meal, other experts dogs don't even know how to sit. Same goes for advise on when to take the first walk. I live on the 4th floor in an apartment so it's not ideal to go outside but we have a good yard. I've also been cleared to work from home for many weeks, possibly until my leave which starts in 2 months where I'll be at home 100% for five months.

Bought a nice dog bed, dog food, one chewing toy (so that I can try her leaving the furniture alone), treats (for when I want to start training if I ever decide to), got an old tennis ball and will make some toys from toilet rolls (this was a great tip from a pod). Also got small wooden plates for food and water. Cleaned the apartment thoroughly and removed any loose item on the floor. She will get a blanket that her mother slept on.

Don't know if I've forgotten anything? Any tips on the first days are welcome.  :wave (It is illegal to have dogs in cages/crates in Sweden so I won't have that)
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 10:33:22 pm »
Training definitely begins on day one because from day one your pup is learning what it can and cannot do and where it fits in with everything, and as I said above somewhere, my big bit of advice would be to treat your pup like the adult dog it will soon be. Too many people treat it like a puppy and then when it's 10 months old they don't want it to do all the things they've been letting it do since day one. Undoing what it has since learned is a lot more difficult for you than to keep things clear from the off.
Socialisation is huge. Not just to other dogs and people but to the wider world and the things in it. Your pup needs to experience things but also to feel safe enough in doing so, again, too many people make the mistake of unintentionally 'flooding' their dogs with too much or things that are too loud or too scary etc. Experiences should provide assurance and confidence. Reward the things you want, ignore or distract from the things you don't want (depends what, obviously)...oh, and hopefully you have a lift in your building because otherwise you'll be fit as a fiddle in a few weeks from going up and down the stairs for every time it needs to 'go', which will be many times a day, starting from the minute you get up, after every meal (should be about 4 meals a day for now) and last thing at night. Also, it will do you good to get it used to being on its own for some periods, which you need to build up, otherwise you might end up with a dog that doesn't want to be on its own once you're back at work and that can lead to barking, messing, destruction etc.

P.S: not sure what the toilet roll thing is but my initial thought is that this may end up as a potential choke hazard. Some dogs just chew things but some chew and swallow, even the most ludicrous of things at times, so be careful with that, soggy cardboard could cause a blockage.
Finally, along those lines I suppose, be careful where you get your info about dogs from. Some people know what they're doing and some people just get famous enough. Separate the wheat from the chaff by doing plenty of research about who you're getting your info from as well as just getting lots of opinions. Good luck! ;D
