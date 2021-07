As all dog owners with a garden we love that they can be outside all day rather than cooped up like before but obviously in this weather and no shade it's not possible.



So we've come up with the solution of opening the boot of the car, it's an SUV and where they always travel, then opening all the windows and letting them come and go as they please.



The car is in the shade and on the north side of the house so it's lovely and cool, usually with a nice breeze.