Our little 4.2kg bulldog is now 9.2kg and growing fast.
Stayed at my gfs parents this weekend (she helps with her mums business) and he got some nice walks in Heaton Park. It was packed with people and dogs - took it all in his stride. Met dogs much smaller and wayyyyy bigger without a problem, walked off lead and ignored people, kids, dogs and kept relatively close, met kids and sat there as they stroked him and met adults and rolled on his back more excited.
His nipping has got harder but less often - hes def teething quite badly I think. Its really his only fault at the moment though, hes a proper relaxed lad.