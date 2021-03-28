Embarrassed to say but had my first visit to Formby beach yesterday, having lived in Liverpool years ago and regularly visiting the in-laws in Manchester/Bolton over the years since. Great beach, cant believe weve never taken the dogs up there before. Any way we did it properly, had 5 dogs with us in total all off the lead was good fun! No surprises the dogs have been pretty quiet today



When we bought our now dearly departed dog as a puppy his first proper walk was up there. We parked up near Freshfield station then walked alongside the railway line then crossed the tracks at Fisherman's Crossing. You then get on Fisherman's Path, which takes you through pine woods to the dunes then the beach. Once on the beach we walked south again and came off at the car park that leads you back to Victoria Road.He loved the entire day, and he had plenty of good socialising encounters. Another dog had a bit of a snarl at him too, but he stood his ground and toddled off full of confidence afterwards, so we knew he was going to be a feisty one. That was 15 years ago now, but we still remember it as a lovely day with our boy. Priceless memories.