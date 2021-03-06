« previous next »
All this puppy talk is making me broody and ours is only six months old.
I had forgot how shit first nights can be  ;D

He decided to not sleep more than 45mins at a time, and given hed go mental if he woke up to either his crate door closed or even his temporary puppy pen closed over it meant I got pretty much no sleep!

Have worked on the crate and pen this morning and hes now happy in the pen (although will still cry a little) and the crate is getting there (he loves going in and sleeping / taking his toys there - just hates it shut).

Hes doing great though. Settled really well, will happily take toys off and entertain himself and so far isnt that nippy at all.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March  7, 2021, 12:43:13 pm
I had forgot how shit first nights can be  ;D

He decided to not sleep more than 45mins at a time, and given hed go mental if he woke up to either his crate door closed or even his temporary puppy pen closed over it meant I got pretty much no sleep!

Have worked on the crate and pen this morning and hes now happy in the pen (although will still cry a little) and the crate is getting there (he loves going in and sleeping / taking his toys there - just hates it shut).

Hes doing great though. Settled really well, will happily take toys off and entertain himself and so far isnt that nippy at all.
I showed Mrs. Spion his pictures last night and reddebs' son's new pup and she was swooning all over the place. I asked how cute they are on a scale of one to ten, and she said twenty-five. 😂

Our last pup almost gave me a nervous breakdown when we got him. I made him a nice pen with a crate at one end. He was bouncing off the walls like a Tasmanian devil and doing Bobby Sands dirty protests. Once he settled he was fine though, but those early weeks were tough and I hardly had any sleep with him. Feisty little bugger he was. 🐕
Yeah hes literally running at the pen and then pushing it along the floor  ;D

Hes settled in it now though quite happily. Just a case of keeping an eye on him and taking him out at literally every opportunity so he doesnt get the chance to do anything inside. So far just a few wees as I didnt hear him wake up  :-\
Anyone got any tips on how to get their dog to do their business while out on a walk? My Husky holds it in and then the second we get home, drops his load in the backyard!

He does a little 'dance' before he does his business too, so there have been times I've seen him doing that, lashed the lead on him and taken him back out again but he just holds it in and waits until we get back.
Do you have a command attached to it, like got the toilet or something? If not should be easy enough time teach, then you can give it when out and try and encourage him to do it and then reward.

Prob your best bet.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March  8, 2021, 01:20:59 pm
Do you have a command attached to it, like got the toilet or something? If not should be easy enough time teach, then you can give it when out and try and encourage him to do it and then reward.

Prob your best bet.
No command attached to it at all, its the one thing I've never managed to get him to do. He doesn't do his business every single time we get in from a walk. There may be times in the day he'll stand by the back door and wait to be let out and go then. He has a routine as to when he gets fed but he has no routine really with regards to when it comes toilet time.
Should be easy to attach a command, just wait until he goes in the backyard, give whatever command you want to use as soon as he does and then praise and give a treat after. Give it a week of doing this and he should attach the command to it.

Then a case of noticing when he may want to go when out, encourage with the command and then if he goes praise and reward.

Hopefully that should start associating good stuff with going elsewhere and itll become normal.
Quote from: owens_2k on March  8, 2021, 01:05:09 pm
Anyone got any tips on how to get their dog to do their business while out on a walk? My Husky holds it in and then the second we get home, drops his load in the backyard!

He does a little 'dance' before he does his business too, so there have been times I've seen him doing that, lashed the lead on him and taken him back out again but he just holds it in and waits until we get back.


Surely easier to clean-up in the backyard, not having to carry round a little black bag full of poo.
Picking up our 8 week old Staffy pup today. Very very excited. ;D
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 07:10:22 am
Picking up our 8 week old Staffy pup today. Very very excited. ;D

Prepare for a lack of sleep  ;D
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:41:42 am
Prepare for a lack of sleep  ;D
Craig, can you please post some more pictures of the Norbmeister please.

Mrs. Spion keeps pestering me for an updated picture now he's settled in. The cuter the better if you will, as it will earn me some brownie points.  :)
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:19:01 pm
Craig, can you please post some more pictures of the Norbmeister please.

Mrs. Spion keeps pestering me for an updated picture now he's settled in. The cuter the better if you will, as it will earn me some brownie points.  :)

How weird, I was literally going through my pics looking for some good ones. Will get some up shortly.

Hes settled so well. Ive never met a puppy who is phased by so little like he is - hes so laid back its untrue. Hes put on 0.5kg in the 6 days weve had him, up from 4.4kg to 4.9kg, and he looks like a proper little bulldog now (all be it with a small head, but hes got the broad shoulders starting).

Hes started to pick things up really quick too. Hes 9wks tomorrow and hes already nailed sit and down. He gives eye contact when you call his name and his leave it is getting there as well - hes obsessed with slippers though!

Really not a fan of his crate being shut over though. Goes in there of his own accord during the day if its open, and will happily sleep away, but if I shut it over he whines and whines. So nights are still me sleeping on the sofa with his crate facing me - which is working as Im taking him out at around 1am before I sleep, 4am ish then he wakes sometime between 7-8am - with no mess between.
Sorry in advance for pic spam. These are in age order, last one of him on his back was an hour ish ago.

Ive got some vids which Ill sort and post up tomorrow.

They are brilliant.  ;D Thanks Craig.

I'll show them to Mrs. Spion on Saturday as I'm looking after my mum at the moment. She will be swooning all over them.  :-*

The fact you got as few paw pads in shot will go down really well. I think she has a paw pad fetish.  :)

So glad the little fella is doing so well.  8)
Ill prob have more by Sat - apparently my gf is doing a 1wk photo shoot tomorrow  ;D

Shes never had a dog before, even growing up, think her dad just doesnt like them. We got together when Arnie was about 4ish and she thought he was amazing so shes been hooked with dogs since (thankfully, as Ive always been brought up with and had dogs).
Oh and my missus is obsessed with his paw pads. Theyre so soft and pink at the moment, like touching a smooth squishy bit of skin, but theyre quickly turning darker and going rougher.

Shes going to get a shock how quickly he grows and changes I think!
I've just been talking with Mrs. S.  She can't wait to see the pictures.  :D  The more pics the merrier.

Paw pads are great.
Hes eating better than we are. Tonight he had quail and tomorrow he has goose defrosting.

Also snacked on a few sprats earlier, which were the first bigger things he had to chew on to eat.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:18:40 am
Hes eating better than we are. Tonight he had quail and tomorrow he has goose defrosting.

Also snacked on a few sprats earlier, which were the first bigger things he had to chew on to eat.


You're spoiling him.  ;D

He's got you wrapped around his paw already.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:32:58 pm
Ill prob have more by Sat - apparently my gf is doing a 1wk photo shoot tomorrow  ;D

Lol we all know its you Craig, youre not fooling us! 😆

The stuff about the crate reminds me of Floyd, hated the door being shut but he never sleeps in the same place for that long, he always gets up and moves somewhere else and has done it since he was a pup.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm
Oh and my missus is obsessed with his paw pads. Theyre so soft and pink at the moment, like touching a smooth squishy bit of skin, but theyre quickly turning darker and going rougher.

Shes going to get a shock how quickly he grows and changes I think!

When we picked up Scout in November my daughter kept touching her paws and exclaiming 'look at her beans'. ::)
