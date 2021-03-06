Craig, can you please post some more pictures of the Norbmeister please.
Mrs. Spion keeps pestering me for an updated picture now he's settled in. The cuter the better if you will, as it will earn me some brownie points.
How weird, I was literally going through my pics looking for some good ones. Will get some up shortly.
Hes settled so well. Ive never met a puppy who is phased by so little like he is - hes so laid back its untrue. Hes put on 0.5kg in the 6 days weve had him, up from 4.4kg to 4.9kg, and he looks like a proper little bulldog now (all be it with a small head, but hes got the broad shoulders starting).
Hes started to pick things up really quick too. Hes 9wks tomorrow and hes already nailed sit and down. He gives eye contact when you call his name and his leave it is getting there as well - hes obsessed with slippers though!
Really not a fan of his crate being shut over though. Goes in there of his own accord during the day if its open, and will happily sleep away, but if I shut it over he whines and whines. So nights are still me sleeping on the sofa with his crate facing me - which is working as Im taking him out at around 1am before I sleep, 4am ish then he wakes sometime between 7-8am - with no mess between.