I see what you mean on health issues, especially late developing issues which are highly predictable from genetic tests. Having said that, the rescue I have most knowledge of does full vet checks and will regularly get x-rays and use other diagnostics for anything concerning.



It's mostly on behaviour that I disagree. Genetics sets the boundaries for possibilities, life experiences (including training etc) influences within those set boundaries. Behaviour/personality is really not down to training to the degree that most people think. Personality is malleable to an extent, but only within a limited range of possibilities. There's no such thing as a blank slate. That's why organisations like Guide Dogs get so many rejects after training, even within a fairly small group of breeders.



I'm not saying training isn't important, it's very important, but it can only shift behaviour/personality within a limited range. If I was looking for a specific personality type then I would 100% search rescues for the right adult dog over searching breeders for the potentially right puppy.



Anyway, I feel I'm nit-picking a bit at this point. I meant to write something pro-rescue rather than anti-breeder.



Yeah they’ll certainly all get checks on anything concerning that shows up from an initial vet check, but that’s normally pretty much only things they are suffering with there and then. It’s certainly not things like hip or eye scoring (the former needs a GA to carry out I believe, not sure on the latter). So as said, you’re more in the dark than if you get a puppy as you can at least see their parents health test results (which most good breeders will do).I’m not sure using guide dogs as an example is that great. They are dogs which carry out a highly trained job and which require the right dog in the first place. Same goes for other specialist jobs dogs do (sheep dogs, for one).What we’re on about is training a puppy to be a good pet - and there are very very very few dogs who if brought up correctly from 8 weeks (and before) wouldn’t turn in to this. It is harder to train some breeds over others, and harder to breed some within any breed over others, but all have the capability.