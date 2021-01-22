I see what you mean on health issues, especially late developing issues which are highly predictable from genetic tests. Having said that, the rescue I have most knowledge of does full vet checks and will regularly get x-rays and use other diagnostics for anything concerning.



It's mostly on behaviour that I disagree. Genetics sets the boundaries for possibilities, life experiences (including training etc) influences within those set boundaries. Behaviour/personality is really not down to training to the degree that most people think. Personality is malleable to an extent, but only within a limited range of possibilities. There's no such thing as a blank slate. That's why organisations like Guide Dogs get so many rejects after training, even within a fairly small group of breeders.



I'm not saying training isn't important, it's very important, but it can only shift behaviour/personality within a limited range. If I was looking for a specific personality type then I would 100% search rescues for the right adult dog over searching breeders for the potentially right puppy.



Anyway, I feel I'm nit-picking a bit at this point. I meant to write something pro-rescue rather than anti-breeder.



Yeah theyll certainly all get checks on anything concerning that shows up from an initial vet check, but thats normally pretty much only things they are suffering with there and then. Its certainly not things like hip or eye scoring (the former needs a GA to carry out I believe, not sure on the latter). So as said, youre more in the dark than if you get a puppy as you can at least see their parents health test results (which most good breeders will do).Im not sure using guide dogs as an example is that great. They are dogs which carry out a highly trained job and which require the right dog in the first place. Same goes for other specialist jobs dogs do (sheep dogs, for one).What were on about is training a puppy to be a good pet - and there are very very very few dogs who if brought up correctly from 8 weeks (and before) wouldnt turn in to this. It is harder to train some breeds over others, and harder to breed some within any breed over others, but all have the capability.