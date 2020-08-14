Yorkies ftw!!
You can get blow up collars which Do the same, Arnie found his much much more comfortable than a big cone.
Cheers, Craig, I'll have a look online.
This sort of thing, think I got mine from Amazon.https://www.petsathome.com/shop/en/pets/-p3438--1
Anyone got any recommends for a holiday cottage with a BIG enclosed garden? anywhere in the UK really, has to have wifi
We have to pick up our dog's ashes today,and more than likely hand over half our savings for the privilege.
Ah mate
Ah that's shit mate.It'll be a year on Saturday since Arnie died and still think about him all the time.
It's only been two weeks,early days yet and I know it'll get easier as time passes.I was lurking on here when you lost Arnie,doesn't seem that long ago
A year ago (yesterday, just) my big guy Arnie died. Cant believe its a whole year, gone so fast. Still think about him all the time, left a massive hole which is not surprising for a big fucking soft twat that he was
