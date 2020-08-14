« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rox's Dog Advice Thread  (Read 264086 times)

Offline tray fenny

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4440 on: August 14, 2020, 08:51:31 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on August 14, 2020, 06:48:26 PM
Yorkies ftw!!


Lovely little un there buddy feet are a bit Richard Keys tho
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4441 on: August 23, 2020, 02:29:43 AM »
Quote from: Chakan on August 14, 2020, 06:48:26 PM
Yorkies ftw!!


Is that Frodo Baggins foot ?  :)
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4442 on: August 23, 2020, 02:36:26 AM »
Can dogs catch Covid ?
I've recently heard of two Dams and their litters dying, one of the cases is awaiting autopsy report?
Logged

Online tedmus

  • Bird Assassin
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,836
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4443 on: September 2, 2020, 10:45:26 AM »
On holiday in Southern Snowdonia at the moment, was nice the other day and Amber decided to join me up on the balcony to enjoy the afternoon sun.




Logged

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,430
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4444 on: September 15, 2020, 06:26:01 PM »
Anyone got any recommends for a holiday cottage with a BIG enclosed garden? anywhere in the UK really, has to have wifi ;D
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4445 on: September 16, 2020, 07:29:20 PM »
Had our pup spayed today, so she's wearing a funnel collar thingy to stop her biting her stitches.

She keeps bumping into stuff as her head is three times wider than usual, and she's been sick due to the sedative.  Any ideas what we can do to make her more comfortable for a couple of weeks?
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,607
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4446 on: September 16, 2020, 08:03:38 PM »
You can get blow up collars which Do the same, Arnie found his much much more comfortable than a big cone.
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4447 on: September 16, 2020, 08:09:21 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 16, 2020, 08:03:38 PM
You can get blow up collars which Do the same, Arnie found his much much more comfortable than a big cone.

Cheers, Craig, I'll have a look online.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,607
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4448 on: September 16, 2020, 08:22:15 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on September 16, 2020, 08:09:21 PM
Cheers, Craig, I'll have a look online.

This sort of thing, think I got mine from Amazon.

https://www.petsathome.com/shop/en/pets/-p3438--1
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4449 on: September 16, 2020, 08:51:20 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 16, 2020, 08:22:15 PM
This sort of thing, think I got mine from Amazon.

https://www.petsathome.com/shop/en/pets/-p3438--1


Just coming back on to say I've ordered one (from Amazon).  Arrives Friday so we shall see how she gets on with it.  Thanks again for the recommendation  :)
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4450 on: September 17, 2020, 08:13:30 AM »
Quote from: Claire. on September 15, 2020, 06:26:01 PM
Anyone got any recommends for a holiday cottage with a BIG enclosed garden? anywhere in the UK really, has to have wifi ;D

Have you tried Canopy and Stars?
Two years ago we stayed in a place in Cornwall that had WiFi and a safe,decent size garden.We didn't take our dog(something I now regret)but it would've been perfect for her.
They can be a bit pricey but they have loads of choice.
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4451 on: September 20, 2020, 02:25:29 PM »
The inflatable collar had worked a treat, would recommend it if your dog is having an op that will require a head cover.

Edit - I first bought a medium sized collar which was a red snug so got a large one.

Therefore I've got a medium inflatable collar if anyone wants it?
« Last Edit: September 20, 2020, 09:06:04 PM by The Bournemouth Red »
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4452 on: September 24, 2020, 10:54:28 AM »
We have to pick up our dog's ashes today,and more than likely hand over half our savings for the privilege.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4453 on: September 24, 2020, 01:40:12 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on September 24, 2020, 10:54:28 AM
We have to pick up our dog's ashes today,and more than likely hand over half our savings for the privilege.
Ah mate
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4454 on: September 24, 2020, 04:04:28 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on September 24, 2020, 10:54:28 AM
We have to pick up our dog's ashes today,and more than likely hand over half our savings for the privilege.

Sorry to hear that, mate.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4455 on: September 24, 2020, 04:05:29 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on September 24, 2020, 01:40:12 PM
Ah mate

I can't believe she's gone,I wake up every day thinking she's waiting for me at the bottom of the stairs.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,607
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4456 on: September 24, 2020, 04:06:11 PM »
Ah that's shit mate.

It'll be a year on Saturday since Arnie died and still think about him all the time.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4457 on: September 24, 2020, 04:32:35 PM »
I feel for you mate it's like losing your shadow. 

I still miss all mine for different reasons but that's what's so good about pets, they never really leave you because of the memories, good and bad, that you treasure.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4458 on: September 24, 2020, 05:08:51 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 24, 2020, 04:06:11 PM
Ah that's shit mate.

It'll be a year on Saturday since Arnie died and still think about him all the time.

It's only been two weeks,early days yet and I know it'll get easier as time passes.

I was lurking on here when you lost Arnie,doesn't seem that long ago
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,607
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4459 on: September 24, 2020, 05:10:50 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on September 24, 2020, 05:08:51 PM
It's only been two weeks,early days yet and I know it'll get easier as time passes.

I was lurking on here when you lost Arnie,doesn't seem that long ago

Yeah it's absolutely flown by this last year.

It def gets easier, it's less shit and sad when I think of him now and more just good memories.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,607
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4460 on: September 27, 2020, 03:05:33 AM »
A year ago (yesterday, just) my big guy Arnie died. Cant believe its a whole year, gone so fast. Still think about him all the time, left a massive hole which is not surprising for a big fucking soft twat that he was  ;D

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,042
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4461 on: September 27, 2020, 08:21:06 AM »
Logged

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4462 on: September 27, 2020, 09:04:56 PM »
He was such a lovely looking dog.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4463 on: September 28, 2020, 01:05:05 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 27, 2020, 03:05:33 AM
A year ago (yesterday, just) my big guy Arnie died. Cant believe its a whole year, gone so fast. Still think about him all the time, left a massive hole which is not surprising for a big fucking soft twat that he was  ;D


Gorgeous animals and they really are soft as shit.My 1st Mastiff used to purposely knock cans of ale over because he knew he'd be allowed to clean it up,was the only naughty thing he did,great around kids,dogs,crowds everything,great off the lead & was pretty good at footy.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online scouser102002

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4464 on: September 28, 2020, 07:55:40 AM »
Really sorry if this is not allowed, but am desperate to share this for my mum who needs help with the cost of surgery for her little dog. Any support would be eternally grateful for

https://gf.me/u/y2tpbb
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,430
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4465 on: September 29, 2020, 08:08:28 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 27, 2020, 03:05:33 AM
A year ago (yesterday, just) my big guy Arnie died. Cant believe its a whole year, gone so fast. Still think about him all the time, left a massive hole which is not surprising for a big fucking soft twat that he was  ;D

😢
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,764
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4466 on: October 29, 2020, 02:35:25 PM »
Had my 1 year old shih tzu spayed on Monday and took her back the vet today and her wound has healed fine. She is acting a bit weird in the house though, she doesn't want to walk or anything and looks confused. The vet was touching her wound and no pain shown from her or anything. Any tips?
Logged

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 11:06:04 AM »
We're picking up the new puppy tomorrow night,it's like Christmas Eve in our house.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,607
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 12:29:01 PM »
What you getting mate?

Weve still had no luck adopting. Applied for 5 different bulldogs now and not been successful with any. They seem to be massively favouring distance, so even if were only an hour away from where theyre being fostered they are going to someone 30 mins away.

Weve said well give it until the start of next year and if still not managed to get one well look to get a puppy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 