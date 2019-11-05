« previous next »
Author Topic: Rox's Dog Advice Thread  (Read 225316 times)

Offline Devon Red

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4280 on: October 23, 2019, 03:22:12 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on October 22, 2019, 09:22:52 AM
Anyone any suggestions on how I can help one of my dogs suffering from sensory overload?

Sometimes I can distract her with treats or a ball or stick but even that gets her wired and aggressive and the barking becomes incessant.

She calms down to an extent when I put her on a lead but is still aggressive towards people, other dogs, bikes, cars or anything else that moves.

Is she a collie or collie cross by any chance?

That sounds like a case for a certified behaviourist. Definitely not something you will get useful advice on over the internet. Best to get a vet referral.
Offline debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4281 on: October 23, 2019, 03:52:20 PM »
Quote from: Devon Red on October 23, 2019, 03:22:12 PM
Is she a collie or collie cross by any chance?

That sounds like a case for a certified behaviourist. Definitely not something you will get useful advice on over the internet. Best to get a vet referral.
She's a border collie and a rescue so absolutely no background on her and yes I think that's what its going to take too.

Online AndyMuller

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4282 on: October 26, 2019, 10:07:29 PM »
I've got a 12 year old Shih Tzu and since Tuesday she's been non-stop shivering and drinking loads of water and hardly eating :(
Offline jason67

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4283 on: October 29, 2019, 08:26:01 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on September  1, 2019, 06:33:10 PM
My nieces family had a malamute, they're huge. 

She was only about 6mths old when my dog, a border collie, took a dislike to her and they decided to fight. 

They ended up under my parents dining room table which was a solid oak antique table seating 8 and she lifted it off the floor in the scuffle.

Unfortunately they ended up taking her back to the breeder as my niece couldnt handle her on her own with 2 young children.

Beautiful dog but not for the faint hearted, she stood well over 6 foot tall on her hind legs at less than a year old.

This annoys me, not having a go at you Debs as I know you're a responsible dog owner, but how do you get a dog like that and then realise you can't cope? Surely you'd research online to see how big the dog would grow before you buy it?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4284 on: October 29, 2019, 08:40:56 PM »
Quote from: jason67 on October 29, 2019, 08:26:01 PM
This annoys me, not having a go at you Debs as I know you're a responsible dog owner, but how do you get a dog like that and then realise you can't cope? Surely you'd research online to see how big the dog would grow before you buy it?
I said exactly the same when they got her but it was her husbands choice, not hers.  He's in the navy and I don't think they expected him to go to sea again so soon and she was left to cope on her own.

How are you getting on with yours?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4285 on: October 29, 2019, 08:55:31 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on October 29, 2019, 08:40:56 PM
I said exactly the same when they got her but it was her husbands choice, not hers.  He's in the navy and I don't think they expected him to go to sea again so soon and she was left to cope on her own.

How are you getting on with yours?
I don't have one, I'm what you'd call a responsible non dog owner...  :) Which means I'd love one but at the moment there's no way I can have one, for me it's like having a child, and I have one of those...!

I have a cat, I'm not really a cat person, in fact I don't like them but I have one.  :)
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4286 on: October 29, 2019, 09:02:35 PM »
Quote from: jason67 on October 29, 2019, 08:55:31 PM
I don't have one, I'm what you'd call a responsible non dog owner...  :) Which means I'd love one but at the moment there's no way I can have one, for me it's like having a child, and I have one of those...!

I have a cat, I'm not really a cat person, in fact I don't like them but I have one.  :)
Makes perfect sense mate.  The responsibility and commitment is massive and fair weather owners annoy the hell out of me.

Offline Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4287 on: October 30, 2019, 08:52:20 AM »
yep, I do wonder at this time of year where all the dogs get walked cos the park is fucking empty!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4288 on: October 30, 2019, 12:19:44 PM »
Quote from: Claire. on October 30, 2019, 08:52:20 AM
yep, I do wonder at this time of year where all the dogs get walked cos the park is fucking empty!
Haha I'm never happy though cos in the summer when every man and his dog are out walking I'm wishing they'd all fuck off back to where they hide in the winter and let me enjoy the space on my own!

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4289 on: November 1, 2019, 10:06:26 AM »
Think this is the end for my 12 year old Shih Tzu now :(

She's gone  :'(
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4290 on: November 1, 2019, 10:43:33 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  1, 2019, 10:06:26 AM
Think this is the end for my 12 year old Shih Tzu now :(
Oh no!

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4291 on: November 1, 2019, 04:14:40 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  1, 2019, 10:06:26 AM
Think this is the end for my 12 year old Shih Tzu now :(

She's gone  :'(

Ah sorry to hear mate. Wasn't long ago Arnie went, and it gets easier but still miss him all the time.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4292 on: November 1, 2019, 04:46:43 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November  1, 2019, 04:14:40 PM
Ah sorry to hear mate. Wasn't long ago Arnie went, and it gets easier but still miss him all the time.

Thanks Craig. Sorry to hear about Arnie aswell mate, is that him in your profile pic?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4293 on: November 5, 2019, 04:14:01 PM »
Really struggling at the moment to get my head around everything thats happened. She has completely broken my heart. 😢
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4294 on: November 5, 2019, 04:19:14 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  1, 2019, 04:46:43 PM
Thanks Craig. Sorry to hear about Arnie aswell mate, is that him in your profile pic?

Sorry only just seen this. Yeah mate that's him, attached another pic.

It is heartbreaking mate. Does get easier with time but fucking horrible none the less.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4295 on: November 5, 2019, 07:11:33 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November  5, 2019, 04:19:14 PM
Sorry only just seen this. Yeah mate that's him, attached another pic.

It is heartbreaking mate. Does get easier with time but fucking horrible none the less.

Ah mate hes boss! He looks a strong lad!

Heres my girl, such a sweetheart. 😢
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4296 on: November 6, 2019, 04:13:43 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November  5, 2019, 04:19:14 PM
Sorry only just seen this. Yeah mate that's him, attached another pic.

It is heartbreaking mate. Does get easier with time but fucking horrible none the less.

He was a real stunner mate. I'm a sucker for any of the bull breeds  ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4297 on: November 8, 2019, 10:02:57 PM »
Lost Ruby tonight.

Vets reckoned splenetic tumour had ruptured, no signs before, came home after picking the other half up and found her collapsed in her bed and struggling. Rushed her to the vets, Leahurst and Chestergate couldn't take her in. Was transferring her to the vets other branch where they had better facilities but she didn't make it there, died in the car on Jennies lap. Proper daddies girl. We're both gutted.

Came to us an an oldie (10 year old) last year after we lost Deedee, hoped we would give her a few good years but not to be. Gave her a good life when she was with us though.

So sudden and so unfair.

Apologies to Craig and Andy, I've just come on here and vented without reading up, so sorry for you guys :(



Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4298 on: November 8, 2019, 10:20:37 PM »
Quote from: tedmus on November  8, 2019, 10:02:57 PM
Lost Ruby tonight.

Vets reckoned splenetic tumour had ruptured, no signs before, came home after picking the other half up and found her collapsed in her bed and struggling. Rushed her to the vets, Leahurst and Chestergate couldn't take her in. Was transferring her to the vets other branch where they had better facilities but she didn't make it there, died in the car on Jennies lap. Proper daddies girl. We're both gutted.

Came to us an an oldie (10 year old) last year after we lost Deedee, hoped we would give her a few good years but not to be. Gave her a good life when she was with us though.

So sudden and so unfair.


Sorry to hear this. Sounds like although not 'a few good years', she had a great final year.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4299 on: November 8, 2019, 10:28:51 PM »
Quote from: tedmus on November  8, 2019, 10:02:57 PM
Lost Ruby tonight.

Vets reckoned splenetic tumour had ruptured, no signs before, came home after picking the other half up and found her collapsed in her bed and struggling. Rushed her to the vets, Leahurst and Chestergate couldn't take her in. Was transferring her to the vets other branch where they had better facilities but she didn't make it there, died in the car on Jennies lap. Proper daddies girl. We're both gutted.

Came to us an an oldie (10 year old) last year after we lost Deedee, hoped we would give her a few good years but not to be. Gave her a good life when she was with us though.

So sudden and so unfair.

Apologies to Craig and Andy, I've just come on here and vented without reading up, so sorry for you guys :(
You gave her the chance of a happy few years when others wouldn't have bothered and she returned that by giving you her love and loyalty, however briefly that was for.

Cherish those memories, she'll never leave your hearts

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4300 on: November 9, 2019, 01:45:44 AM »
Quote from: tedmus on November  8, 2019, 10:02:57 PM
Lost Ruby tonight.

Vets reckoned splenetic tumour had ruptured, no signs before, came home after picking the other half up and found her collapsed in her bed and struggling. Rushed her to the vets, Leahurst and Chestergate couldn't take her in. Was transferring her to the vets other branch where they had better facilities but she didn't make it there, died in the car on Jennies lap. Proper daddies girl. We're both gutted.

Came to us an an oldie (10 year old) last year after we lost Deedee, hoped we would give her a few good years but not to be. Gave her a good life when she was with us though.

So sudden and so unfair.

Apologies to Craig and Andy, I've just come on here and vented without reading up, so sorry for you guys :(

So sorry to hear this. It's heartbreaking.  :'(

Yesterday was the 4th anniversary of losing our little guy. I went down to the beach in the car and just sat there remembering all the great times we had walking along the shore.

There is some consolation in knowing we gave our dogs a wonderful life while they were with us I think. In time, I hope that, as well as your precious memories bring you comfort.

Take care of yourself.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4301 on: November 9, 2019, 08:01:47 AM »
Quote from: tedmus on November  8, 2019, 10:02:57 PM
Lost Ruby tonight.

Vets reckoned splenetic tumour had ruptured, no signs before, came home after picking the other half up and found her collapsed in her bed and struggling. Rushed her to the vets, Leahurst and Chestergate couldn't take her in. Was transferring her to the vets other branch where they had better facilities but she didn't make it there, died in the car on Jennies lap. Proper daddies girl. We're both gutted.

Came to us an an oldie (10 year old) last year after we lost Deedee, hoped we would give her a few good years but not to be. Gave her a good life when she was with us though.

So sudden and so unfair.

Apologies to Craig and Andy, I've just come on here and vented without reading up, so sorry for you guys :(

I am so sorry to hear that mate.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4302 on: November 20, 2019, 10:26:11 PM »
My little man Benny has gone tonight. Found him in bed this evening collapsed, ultrasound showed a splenetic bleed.

15 years he's been with me, been through a lot over the years but he was a little trooper.

Heartbroken doesn't cover it.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4303 on: November 20, 2019, 10:46:54 PM »
Quote from: tedmus on November 20, 2019, 10:26:11 PM
My little man Benny has gone tonight. Found him in bed this evening collapsed, ultrasound showed a splenetic bleed.

15 years he's been with me, been through a lot over the years but he was a little trooper.

Heartbroken doesn't cover it.

I'm so sorry to hear that, mate.  :'(

I just can't believe you've lost two dogs this month. That's terrible.

RIP little Benny.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4304 on: November 20, 2019, 11:14:51 PM »
Sorry to hear that, only just seen your earlier post too.

Still think about Arnie most days, is shite to be honest  :-\
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4305 on: November 24, 2019, 10:51:02 PM »
That's heartbreaking to lose both your dogs so close together Tedmus, can't even think how you get over that.





Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4306 on: December 2, 2019, 09:15:32 PM »
I just lost my beautiful boy max today. He collapsed out of the blue and died before ewe could get him to the vets. I feel so empty and lost just now. I dont know how I'm going to face going home and not seeing his smiling face.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4307 on: December 2, 2019, 09:16:57 PM »
Sorry to hear that  :(
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4308 on: December 2, 2019, 09:41:25 PM »
Quote from: Craig on December  2, 2019, 09:16:57 PM
Sorry to hear that  :(
Thanks mate. This year has been a shitter for me. From the lows of splitting up with my wife in March to the highs of being in Madrid. The highlight of my week for the last 9 months has been picking him up on a friday and having him for the weekend. It was easier for him to stay with my ex through the week for his daycare etc. I finally felt like things were coming together for me. I've bought a house, started seeing a great girl and was getting him full time in the new year and then this happens. Sorry for the rambling message.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4309 on: December 2, 2019, 09:42:23 PM »
Quote from: Craig on November 20, 2019, 11:14:51 PM
Sorry to hear that, only just seen your earlier post too.

Still think about Arnie most days, is shite to be honest  :-\
I've not followed this thread closely this past while. I'm sorry to hear about archie. The last I read he was going in and out of the vets.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4310 on: December 2, 2019, 09:55:37 PM »
Quote from: mgs88 on December  2, 2019, 09:15:32 PM
I just lost my beautiful boy max today. He collapsed out of the blue and died before ewe could get him to the vets. I feel so empty and lost just now. I dont know how I'm going to face going home and not seeing his smiling face.
So sorry to hear that mate it's the worst feeling knowing you'll never see that reaction again

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4311 on: December 3, 2019, 01:20:01 AM »
Quote from: mgs88 on December  2, 2019, 09:15:32 PM
I just lost my beautiful boy max today. He collapsed out of the blue and died before ewe could get him to the vets. I feel so empty and lost just now. I dont know how I'm going to face going home and not seeing his smiling face.
I'm really sorry to hear that, mate.  :'(

I've been there myself, so know how horrible it is.

RIP Max.

Take care of yourself.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4312 on: December 8, 2019, 04:13:49 PM »
Sorry to hear about you guys and your lovely dogs :(

I've had Zelda for 11 weeks today. It's amazing how a dog can change your life. Feel guilty some days when I think "bloody dog go away and leave me in peace" but all that goes immediately when she runs back to me in the park or licks my face.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4313 on: December 8, 2019, 09:24:17 PM »
Weve just been given a french bulldog,female,around 18months old.Poor things scared of its own shadow,been badly treated,what a beautiful placid dog tho.. kids love it,hopefully well be able to bring it out of its shell
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4314 on: December 8, 2019, 09:25:21 PM »
Quote from: harrylfc on December  8, 2019, 09:24:17 PM
Weve just been given a french bulldog,female,around 18months old.Poor things scared of its own shadow,been badly treated,what a beautiful placid dog tho.. kids love it,hopefully well be able to bring it out of its shell

Just make sure to take your time with her and let her go at her own pace. Shell soon come to trust everyone in the house and come out of her shell.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4315 on: December 11, 2019, 11:49:39 AM »
One thing we are struggling with with Zelda is feet biting during a walk.

When she's getting impatient, either desperate to get to the park or getting bored and wanting to go home, she goes for our feet in quite an aggressive way. I'm assuming she's trying to drag me back to the house/to the park but short of booting her in the air (of course I ain't doing that) I'm at a loss as to how to stop it.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4316 on: Today at 10:01:22 AM »
We were surprised with a 8 week old shih tzu last night from the in laws! Had us up all night but she is so cute! We are exhausted, any tips are welcome as Ive never trained a puppy.
