Lost Ruby tonight.Vets reckoned splenetic tumour had ruptured, no signs before, came home after picking the other half up and found her collapsed in her bed and struggling. Rushed her to the vets, Leahurst and Chestergate couldn't take her in. Was transferring her to the vets other branch where they had better facilities but she didn't make it there, died in the car on Jennies lap. Proper daddies girl. We're both gutted.Came to us an an oldie (10 year old) last year after we lost Deedee, hoped we would give her a few good years but not to be. Gave her a good life when she was with us though.So sudden and so unfair.Apologies to Craig and Andy, I've just come on here and vented without reading up, so sorry for you guys