I'm no expert on the subject but myself and my wife used to get really itchy, dry, cracked and painful fingers/hands, we got a dishwasher and like magic, it stopped on both of us. There's some nasty shit in that washing up liquid.



Is right.Think about what is in shampoo , soap , washing powder and the things that people spray in their homes that passes as air freshner.Etc..They are full of shitty chemicals that are not your friend. I could list them but knowing certain people on here they'd want proper science stuff la .Me friend use to make her own shampoo ( Paraben free ) but she cant be arsed anymore. I used this for a few years and me itchy scalp has got better . As a kid I had dandruff and used the whole dandruff range of chemical shittyness. Started using ' normal shampoo ' in me early 20' s but nothing really changed. I got into my ' hippy shampoo ' a few years ago and washed my hair once every two weeks or so and my itchyness improved. Ive not washed my hair now since March ( it only gets wet when it rains ) and my hair is now all shiny and nice with no scalp itchyness. Natural hair oils or something but I cant prove it as I cant find any evidence .