Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 4, 2018, 11:40:37 pm
Quote from: King.Keita on September  4, 2018, 07:26:28 pm
Anyone on here suffer or suffered from psoriasis and could recommend a strong cream to get rid of it? My skin feels like fire everytime I itch and is cracking badly.

Seen some posts earlier on here about coal tar but the stuff sounds dodgy

Mines pretty bad. There isnt a cure for psoriasis, you just have to manage it as best as you can and what works for one person might not work for another. Im on cyclosporine at the moment, some of the side effects arent fun I can tell you. Ive had PUVA and UVB treatment as well, they kept me clear for about 6 months but when you have to go to hospital for the treatment 3 times a week for 2-3 months for that treatment its just a ball ache hence Im trying these drugs now.

If youre after just a basic over the counter moisturiser then I find Astral quite good. You should probably see a doctor though to get some steroid creams.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 5, 2018, 06:27:34 am
Quote from: King.Keita on September  4, 2018, 07:26:28 pm
Anyone on here suffer or suffered from psoriasis and could recommend a strong cream to get rid of it? My skin feels like fire everytime I itch and is cracking badly.

Seen some posts earlier on here about coal tar but the stuff sounds dodgy
Unfortunately, I don't think there is a cure for it. If i'm not mistaken, you are missing a protein in your DNA and that causes psoriasis, eczema and other such severe dry skin effects, My daughter has a severe eczema and she's managing it pretty well with Eucerin, and when that's not enough, steroid-based creams help a lot. She's also missing another protein resulting in a negative rhesus factor. (I honestly don't know what I did not to pass her those proteins... :) ). One advice I could give from watching from the sides is limit the stress! Seriously, when my daughter gets nervous about exams or other stuff in her personal life, her eczema flares up.

I feel for you with such conditions, because it takes a level of regular skin care that, admittedly, I'm not capable of doing myself.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 5, 2018, 07:40:53 am
My son suffers really badly with psoriasis not sure what creams he uses but non medical things that do help are exposure to UV light, nuts especially almonds and reducing dairy products especially cheese.

Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 5, 2018, 07:49:59 am
For milder over the counter stuff, I've been using a cream called Diprobase lately, absorbs quick and does the trick.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 5, 2018, 05:12:38 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September  5, 2018, 06:27:34 am
One advice I could give from watching from the sides is limit the stress! Seriously, when my daughter gets nervous about exams or other stuff in her personal life, her eczema flares up.
Same with my seborrheic dermatitis. Probably the same with many conditions. Stress ruins your life.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 6, 2018, 11:44:00 am
So would this oil cleansing do much good for this type of thing? I'm not particularly big on natural remedy stuff but if washing your face in some kind of oil (Avacado etc) does some good, why not
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 6, 2018, 12:13:02 pm
For anyone with skin problems, educate yourself on the ingredients of the lotions you use. Most have some form of alcohol in them, some with deceiving names. Alcohol will make a skin problem worse. You could also be allergic to certain ingredients. I've had good luck with Aveeno but have problems with Eucerin even though it works well for many other people. Switching your lotion brand might help a little.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 6, 2018, 03:23:34 pm
Chronic exczema sufferer for years, can't recommend Double Base enough.

Now symptoms are non-existent after a good month or so of using it twice a day.

A tenner over the counter from boots, the only thing close to a miracle cure in 28 years of having the condition. 
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 6, 2018, 08:16:40 pm
Don't have Eczema but seen loads of people raving about this stuff a mate of mine has launched, from cuts to severe dry skin it apparently sorts it all out.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 7, 2018, 07:50:14 am
Quote from: Zend...en the clowns on September  6, 2018, 03:23:34 pm
Chronic exczema sufferer for years, can't recommend Double Base enough 

+1, my Da swears by the stuff, been using it for almost 20 years.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
October 31, 2018, 04:18:23 pm
See now I'm questioning Double Base, I've been using for years too but after looking up a couple of the ingredients it's now got me wondering. Specific ones that seem to be warned about are :-

According to the app (Inged)

Parafin - Covers skin in what is basically as plastic wrap, clogging pores, draws moisture FROM the skin and remove the epidermis so appears bright and hydrated
Carbomer - Same as Above
Phenoxyethanol - Apparently irritant and can cause Allergic reactions

So much for just being moisturizer :/
Re: Eczema/dry skin
October 31, 2018, 04:20:39 pm
Anyone suffer from blepharitis & if so what do you do/use on a daily basis?
Re: Eczema/dry skin
October 31, 2018, 05:04:30 pm
The first new treatment in 10 years for eczema was made available in US last year.

Should be available here in Europe next year.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
October 31, 2018, 05:56:07 pm
I'm no expert on the subject but myself and my wife used to get really itchy, dry, cracked and painful fingers/hands, we got a dishwasher and like magic, it stopped on both of us. There's some nasty shit in that washing up liquid.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
October 31, 2018, 11:30:28 pm
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on October 31, 2018, 05:56:07 pm
I'm no expert on the subject but myself and my wife used to get really itchy, dry, cracked and painful fingers/hands, we got a dishwasher and like magic, it stopped on both of us. There's some nasty shit in that washing up liquid.

Is right.

Think about what is in shampoo , soap , washing powder and the things that people spray in their homes that passes as air freshner.

Etc..   

They are full of shitty chemicals that are not your friend.  I could list them but knowing certain people on here they'd want proper science stuff la .

Me friend use to make her own shampoo ( Paraben free ) but she cant be arsed anymore.  I used this for a few years and me itchy scalp has got better . As a kid I had dandruff and used the whole dandruff range of chemical shittyness. Started using ' normal shampoo ' in me early 20' s but nothing really changed. I got into my ' hippy shampoo ' a few years ago and washed my hair once every two weeks or so and my itchyness improved.   Ive not washed my hair now since March ( it only gets wet when it rains ) and my hair is now all shiny and nice with no scalp itchyness. Natural hair oils or something but I cant prove it as I cant find any evidence .
Re: Eczema/dry skin
November 1, 2018, 08:24:45 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on October 31, 2018, 04:18:23 pm
See now I'm questioning Double Base, I've been using for years too but after looking up a couple of the ingredients it's now got me wondering. Specific ones that seem to be warned about are :-

According to the app (Inged)

Parafin - Covers skin in what is basically as plastic wrap, clogging pores, draws moisture FROM the skin and remove the epidermis so appears bright and hydrated
Carbomer - Same as Above
Phenoxyethanol - Apparently irritant and can cause Allergic reactions

So much for just being moisturizer :/

You could try using natural products like coconut oil and eating oily fish can have a positive on your skins balance as well as nuts and seeds and things.

Most things like this are due to diet or environment, just a pain figuring out what it is.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
November 1, 2018, 10:45:59 pm
Quote from: Claire. on November  1, 2018, 08:24:45 am
You could try using natural products like coconut oil and eating oily fish can have a positive on your skins balance as well as nuts and seeds and things.


Some ' natural products ' are far from natural though . I do believe that to have to have the word ' natural ' on the label doesn't have to be ' natural ' and legally doesn't require a certificate or whatever its called.

A wise woman once said.

' If you cant eat it then dont put it on your skin '

Think about it . It all ends up in the same place but takes a bit longer getting there.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
December 18, 2018, 02:45:21 pm
Crikey.

Quote
Skin creams can lead to fire deaths

People who use emollient creams to treat dry and itchy skin conditions are being warned they can build up in fabrics and cause them to catch fire more easily.
The medicines regulator says clear warnings on product packaging is needed to alert consumers.
The MHRA says it has heard of more than 50 such deaths reported by UK fire and rescue services.
People should not stop using the creams but be aware of the risk.
Washing clothing and bedding can reduce product build-up but not totally remove it.
It was previously thought the risk occurred with emollients that contained more than 50% paraffins. But evidence now points to a risk with all emollients, including paraffin-free ones.
Fabric that has been in repeated contact with these products burns more easily, meaning users should not smoke or go near naked flames.

Philip Hoe died after accidentally setting himself on fire at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in 2006, when sparks from a cigarette reacted with the emollient cream he was covered in.
Within seconds, Mr Hoe, who was receiving treatment for psoriasis, was engulfed in flames and he died shortly after being transferred to another hospital, in Sheffield.
June Raine, from the MHRA, said: "We don't want to unduly worry people into not using these products, which offer relief for what can be chronic skin conditions, but it is equally important people are aware of the risks and take steps to mitigate them.
"If you use emollients and have any questions or concerns, we'd recommend speaking to a healthcare professional, such as your pharmacist or GP."
The MHRA has been working with the Commission on Human Medicines, which has come up with recommendations for manufacturers:
outer packaging and product containers should include a warning about the fire hazard and advice not to smoke, accompanied by short explanatory text and a picture warning in the most prominent field of view
where available, the patient information leaflet or instructions for use and the summary of product characteristics should be updated to include warnings about the risk and how best to minimise it
John Smith, from the Proprietary Association of Great Britain, said: "Emollient products are an important and effective treatment for chronic and often severe dry skin conditions, such as eczema and psoriasis.
"People should continue to use these products but it is vital they understand the fire risk associated with a build-up of residue on fabric and take steps to mitigate that risk.
"We have been working with MHRA during its review of the evidence to ensure the warning is implemented consistently across industry and to support efforts to raise awareness of this issue."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-46605897
Re: Eczema/dry skin
December 18, 2018, 05:11:46 pm
That's why I've always used my own semen. Nature's moisturiser.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
December 18, 2018, 08:18:27 pm
Do hospitals treat psoriasis? If so, I might go to one. Doctors have been no help at all and they just don't understand how bad it can be for some people. Potentially life ruining, and mine keeps me up most nights.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
December 18, 2018, 11:51:07 pm
Quote from: Claire. on December 18, 2018, 02:45:21 pm
Crikey.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-46605897

First thing that springs to mind is that they are full of alcohol and something like petroleum.

Me Da gets weird rashes and stuff these days. I put him onto lavender oil , tea trea oil etc and he bathes these days and puts a few drops in. His rash is still there but not itchy anymore and he actually said to me recently that his skin has never fekt better.

Do want youse want but I'd say fuck off the pharma stuff.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
December 19, 2018, 07:12:54 am
I suffer bad and best thing is healthy eating and hot sunshine and lots swimming.

All things I need in my life right now
Re: Eczema/dry skin
December 19, 2018, 10:40:13 am
Quote from: King.Keita on December 18, 2018, 08:18:27 pm
Do hospitals treat psoriasis? If so, I might go to one. Doctors have been no help at all and they just don't understand how bad it can be for some people. Potentially life ruining, and mine keeps me up most nights.
Get your doctor to refer you to a dermatologist. They run regular clinics at most hospitals. Been going for years.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
December 19, 2018, 01:02:53 pm
Quote from: smithng on December 19, 2018, 10:40:13 am
Get your doctor to refer you to a dermatologist. They run regular clinics at most hospitals. Been going for years.

and then come back and tell us all if its worth doing ourselves :)
Re: Eczema/dry skin
December 19, 2018, 09:39:04 pm
Im on imuno represent tablets for eczema , brilliant results , but not sure about long term effects
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 21, 2019, 09:58:44 am
For anyone interested, the shortage of Selsun seems to be sorted. Certainly https://www.theindependentpharmacy.co.uk/ has it in stock of needed
Re: Eczema/dry skin
September 23, 2019, 06:02:11 am
Funny thing... or not. I came to this thread for my daughter, poor thing, she's been suffering with severe eczema like most of you on here, and I wanted to find help for her. She's been changing creams and medication and says that's best as nothing works permanently for her. And just a couple of months ago, I learned that I have eczema of my own. It baffles me how I didn't know that for over 50 years, never had any symptoms, but I do now. "Part of the crew, part of the ship..." :)
Re: Eczema/dry skin
June 6, 2021, 10:50:04 pm
Quote from: Hij on May 30, 2016, 11:35:37 pm
Mine used to be very bad when I was younger but not so much anymore. Generally get it on my stomach very bad occasionally - but using the Fucibet Cream I was given on prescription knocks it out pretty fucking quick - apply at night for a couple of days and then it's gone.

One of those thread-bumps that might just even be useful for one single person but make a valuable difference to them here...

I've always had dry hands - they hate cold/changing temperatures - but they've been really bad during this last few weeks (I actually think it's some contact dermatitis linked to the nickel of my keys...).  After a few weeks of people telling me to do so, I finally popped to the doctors on Friday morning to have it (dry, cracking skin) looked at...was prescribed Fucibet (twice a day for a week, once a day for another, twice in the third week) and it's worked wonders in just 60 hours/5 applications.

Wish I'd gone three or four weeks ago to be honest...(which is the point of this bump)!
Re: Eczema/dry skin
June 7, 2021, 09:18:32 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December 19, 2018, 01:02:53 pm
and then come back and tell us all if its worth doing ourselves :)
Update on this. It wasn't worthwhile. All they did was give me some more ointments, not what I signed up for at all. I must've tried every ointment going since my psoriasis started.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
June 9, 2021, 06:59:09 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on December 18, 2018, 08:18:27 pm
Do hospitals treat psoriasis? If so, I might go to one. Doctors have been no help at all and they just don't understand how bad it can be for some people. Potentially life ruining, and mine keeps me up most nights.
I've read that cutting out gluten from your diet is good for reducing it or going away completely.

Have you tested for Celiac Disease?

Re: Eczema/dry skin
June 12, 2021, 12:08:57 pm
I get a bit of it on my right calf during the summer . I've been applying clay banadages on it this week on it's barely noticeable. Clay has so many healing properties and I even drink it every morning as it's good for the gut.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
June 12, 2021, 12:10:52 pm
Re: Eczema/dry skin
June 28, 2021, 09:34:54 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June  7, 2021, 09:18:32 am
Update on this. It wasn't worthwhile. All they did was give me some more ointments, not what I signed up for at all. I must've tried every ointment going since my psoriasis started.

The doctor said mine is contact dermatitis from over washing my hands but I'd tried all kinds of creams and a steroid cream and it all did next to fuck all for it, I started taking collagen tablets for a knee issue (the powder is vile and goes all lumpy and snotty in drinks) and just keeping it moisturised with a balm called Intensive Skin Defence from Procoal and it's cleared right up.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
July 3, 2021, 04:37:38 pm
I have developed Vascular Eczema doesnt itch but it looks awful when i wear shorts:
Re: Eczema/dry skin
July 18, 2021, 12:41:10 pm
Used to get insanely itchy skin on a night in bed, literally woke me up when it happened.

Found this talcum powder and not had it since!

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B000EBFKPA/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o03_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

No idea if it'll work for others but it's there to try :)
Re: Eczema/dry skin
July 18, 2021, 11:29:25 pm
Developed it in last 4 years, it's gotten horrendous for me. In and out of seeing dermatologists, though haven't seen once since October now. Steroid tablets clear it up really well, but they only give me them when it's horrendously bad. Usually get it dreadfully bad around my eyes, sometimes can't even open my eyes properly.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
July 19, 2021, 01:48:16 pm
I get it on my face, anti dandruff shampoo works a treat on it - don't know if this works for any other types of Eczema, but might be worth a go.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
Today at 12:43:20 am
I feel for anyone suffering from this c*nt.

My 18 month old has been plagued with problems pretty much since birth. Spent a fair chunk of his first 6 months in hospital because of it.

Had pretty much every steroid cream mentioned on here. Hydrocortisone, Betnovate, Fucibet, Eumovate and still can't get to grips with it.

Have read pretty grim stories about the skin becoming addicted to the steroid. Starting to wonder if his is going this way.
Re: Eczema/dry skin
Today at 04:34:01 am
Sounds dreadful for the poor lad.

I have it. Mainly in my ears, always scratching them, never a good look!

I doubt itll make a difference if steroid creams havent worked but Ive been the below recently. Its not cheap as its vegan, organic. plastic free etc but it really helped with both the itching and flakeyness.

https://obvs-skincare.co.uk/products/organic-intensive-skin-recovery-cream?variant=39384061378751
Re: Eczema/dry skin
Today at 05:08:35 am
I have no medical knowledge, but I'll ask my daughter what she learned, Barney, and will get back to you if you send me a PM. She had a pretty bad case of eczema herself, but learned to control it over time (she's now 27). It's caused by a missing protein in the DNA, and I'm the culprit for that... You can't cure it, but you can tame it. The key is to keep providing moisture to the skin. My daughter would take a shower, then cover herself in moisturizers and let them soak for a while, then cover that with something that seals the moisture to the skin. It takes a lot of time from her life, but there is no other option. Again, no expert advise here, but rather conveying her experience if you wish.
