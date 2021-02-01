Used to love this back in the day, although I can't have seen too many of the episodes until the advent of DVD box sets years later. I remember one Saturday tuning in and ITV had replaced it with something I thought was utter rubbish... some weirdo called MacGyver. No guns? Boring.I didn't have too many of the action figures but we did have an A-Team van playtent for the garden and got this from somewhere, the official Tyco A-Team train set:Looking it up, turns out Tyco were making the same sort of thing for all the action franchises in the 80s - GI Joe, Transformers, Rambo, M.A.S.K etc.That film was dire though. There's no need to remake this stuff, but if you're going to try at least go for the energy of the original rather than just taking the names and broad situation.