Re: The A Team
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 04:52:09 pm »
7000 rounds of ammo fired and not one casualty. Crack commandos my arse ;D
Re: The A Team
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:07:05 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:26:34 pm
Got all the DVDs somewhere at home still I think. I used to fancy Face so much ;D

EDIT: Just read back through the thread and see I already confessed my crush in 2008! :lmao

Didnt we all?
Re: The A Team
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:52:09 pm
7000 rounds of ammo fired and not one casualty. Crack commandos my arse ;D

Also Ive checked. LA doesnt even have an Underground. Lazy writing.
Re: The A Team
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:48:23 pm »

The endless joy of Murdoch drugging BAs milk. I remember one classic episode where BA swaps his milk only to discover that Murdoch has drugged his burger. Next level stuff.

Re: The A Team
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:50:12 pm »
Used to love this back in the day, although I can't have seen too many of the episodes until the advent of DVD box sets years later. I remember one Saturday tuning in and ITV had replaced it with something I thought was utter rubbish... some weirdo called MacGyver. No guns? Boring.

I didn't have too many of the action figures but we did have an A-Team van playtent for the garden and got this from somewhere, the official Tyco A-Team train set:





Looking it up, turns out Tyco were making the same sort of thing for all the action franchises in the 80s - GI Joe, Transformers, Rambo, M.A.S.K etc.

That film was dire though. There's no need to remake this stuff, but if you're going to try at least go for the energy of the original rather than just taking the names and broad situation.
Re: The A Team
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:14:24 am »
Re: The A Team
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:17:50 am »
Used to watch this religiously as a kid, those opening credits are seared into my mind; the jeep flying up with the explosion, the Cylon walking past Face (think this was a later series?), BA turning around to look over his shoulder in that car, etc.  Fucking loved it.
Re: The A Team
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:58:29 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 04:16:47 pm
40 years ago today saw the premiere of.. The A-Team ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_MVonyVSQoM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_MVonyVSQoM</a>

I've only just realised the joke in the credits where Face sees the metal cylon walking past him. 

Nothing goes over my head, my reflexes are too fast.
Re: The A Team
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:58:29 am
I've only just realised the joke in the credits where Face sees the metal cylon walking past him. 

Nothing goes over my head, my reflexes are too fast.

Kin'ell mate! Only 40 years... You reckon the young whippersnapper Sammy Lee will play centre-mid this week, or that scrawny Whelan lad? ;D



Then again, I used to love the A-Team remix from the Spaced club scene - didn't realise that is coming up on 25 years soon...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/txh3O66hzBo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/txh3O66hzBo</a>
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 10:14:24 am


Boy George played himself in that episode didn't he?
Re: The A Team
« Reply #90 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:55:42 pm
Boy George played himself in that episode didn't he?

It was basically him but I think he had a different stage name?
« Reply #91 on: Today at 04:16:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:06:25 pm
It was basically him but I think he had a different stage name?

I think Face tried to organise a concert in some Hillbilly Town, but the agent sent him "Boy George" instead of the guy he had actually booked called "Cowboy George". So, he was playing himself. Not sure about the plot of the movie and whether they needed to pretend like "Boy George" was "Cowboy George" or something to not make the country folk mad, but in the end they were pretty happy with "Boy George" being on stage singing his songs...
Re: The A Team
« Reply #92 on: Today at 04:21:32 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 04:16:39 pm
I think Face tried to organise a concert in some Hillbilly Town, but the agent sent him "Boy George" instead of the guy he had actually booked called "Cowboy George". So, he was playing himself. Not sure about the plot of the movie and whether they needed to pretend like "Boy George" was "Cowboy George" or something to not make the country folk mad, but in the end they were pretty happy with "Boy George" being on stage singing his songs...

Ah yeah that was it.  I remember thinking at the time how mad it was that someone as flamboyant as Boy George was getting involved with a show like the A-Team.

« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:03:08 pm »
They also had Isaac Hayes and Rick James playing for a group of prisoners in one episode.

And lets give it up for Colonel Decker and his existential struggle to capture them.
