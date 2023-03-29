« previous next »
Author Topic: Zlatan Ibrahimovic  (Read 300974 times)

Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 29, 2023, 04:18:56 pm
Let's see if the journos also ask players especially Americans about women's reproductive rights, gay rights, kids getting murdered in schools, oppression of minorities, workers rights, US military actions abroad, Guantanamo Bay etc (all state/fed gov authorised). But they won't. What about Polish or Hungarian players? Literally two countries that is closer to authoritarian than a democracy. No, this isn't whataboutism, it just shows the hypocrisy in all of this. Selective outrage when it's best.

You forgot capital punishment.

No journalist would broach this as it's beyond the bounds of thinkable thought, as Chomsky would say.
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 29, 2023, 04:51:35 pm
Well the US is hosting the WC '26 and Hungary is hosting this season Europa League final

Ok, and I hope that the media point out the endemic racism of American society, its extreme wealth divisions, and high levels of gun violence. The more that such things are spoken of, the more pressure for real action. And some journalists might well do so. Why that should mean that they can't speak about the ills of Qatari society in the meantime, I have no idea.

I'd welcome a world where Qatari journalists came back and said, well, sure, those are our issues, but what about yours? Of course, they'd probably be executed for doing so in their home country.
Maybe it was out of 100  :o
Retires.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C8Xy-l-ULTc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C8Xy-l-ULTc</a>
I don't know how many Swedes are in here, but I am curious about something. I was living in Stockholm in the early 00s, and there was this commercial featuring Zlatan for an aspirin called Iprin. It had a very pale little person in a pill costume who sang this song (minus the loops and dots over the vowels):

"Jag ar Iprin, den intelligenta varktableten"

Anyone from Sweden remember that? I can't find it on YT, but it was so fucking funny.
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 03:16:03 pm
I don't know how many Swedes are in here, but I am curious about something. I was living in Stockholm in the early 00s, and there was this commercial featuring Zlatan for an aspirin called Iprin. It had a very pale little person in a pill costume who sang this song (minus the loops and dots over the vowels):

"Jag ar Iprin, den intelligenta varktableten"

Anyone from Sweden remember that? I can't find it on YT, but it was so fucking funny.

Type Iprenmannen on YT and youll find it 🙂. No Zlatan though.
Quote from: Gorra on Yesterday at 03:22:22 pm
Type Iprenmannen on YT and youll find it 🙂. No Zlatan though.

Cheers, mate  ;D
Quote
Ibrahimovic thanked his family, the club, teammates, coaches, directors, staff and, last but not least, the fans, promising them they would catch me around, if youre lucky! At one point he interrupted his flow to respond to Verona supporters trying to drown him out from the away section. Go on, whistle, he goaded. Seeing me is the best moment of your year.
Haha, tough for the Verona lads to come back from that one.
A footballing genius overflowing with charisma, though I get why he rubs so many people the wrong way. He retires in the top 30 goalscorers of all time, easily in the top 15 if you ignore joke leagues, and he's scored more spectacular goals than almost anyone in history.

One of those few players who you feel could have dominated in any era, and it would have been amazing to see a top-class team built around him the same way Messi and Ronaldo had, or to see him play in the Premier League around his peak. Also one of those players, like Suarez or Neymar, who'd have had a great shot at one or more Ballon d'ors if they didn't have those two to compete against.
One of the biggest pricks in football. Could never stand any of the bullshit around him and his egotistical comments. Fantastic player, no doubt about that, but I could never stand him
I could never make up my mind about this guy, and truth be told I still can't. Undoubtedly an excellent striker with an enormous presence, but if you look through his goal record, there's quite a few inconsistencies. There's also the fact that he played professionally for 9 different clubs with his average stint at any one club being only 3 seasons. I mean, if he was really as great as some people (and indeed himself) make out, then why were so many clubs happy to shift him on? 

For me, I guess I'd put him in the same bracket as Berbatov, Batistuta, Drogba, etc. An excellent player at his peak, but not really deserving of all time greatness   
I think he's a complete fucking gobshite.
He's a bellend, but he leans into it loads too.  And football fans love a bit of a bellend maverick.
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:16:44 am
I mean, if he was really as great as some people (and indeed himself) make out, then why were so many clubs happy to shift him on?

You're assuming that him leaving a club is because the club wanted to move him on.

In most cases he signed contracts and then left either as they expired or as they had about a year left when he moved for a reduced fee. It was a career well orchestrated by Raiola to enrich Zlatan with suge signing on fees (incidentally, I see a similar career path for Haaland in the future).

At Juve he was moved on when they were relegated to Serie B post-calciopoli.

At Inter he moved on when he had a year remaining and Barca (the best team in the world at the time) came knocking.

At Barca he famously didn't see eye-to-eye with Guardiola and was moved on after one season.

At Milan he left for the obscene riches at PSG. He finished his final season as Serie A as top scorer.

He did ran his contract down at PSG to join Man Utd.

He ran his contract down at Man Utd to join LA Galaxy.

He ran his contract down at LA Galaxy to rejoin Man Utd.
I was really impressed with him at Man Utd actually. I wasnt expecting very much from him at that stage but he came in and he was clearly on a different level to everyone else, like a dad joining in a kids kickabout. Reminded me of when they signed Larsson, or we signed McAllister I suppose.

I never saw enough of him at his prime but his overhead kick vs England alone does make him an all-timer to be honest. Ridiculous thing to take on.
Hugely talented prick with a humility bypass. Couldnt give a fuck if he's retiring. Fuck off already.
