I mean, if he was really as great as some people (and indeed himself) make out, then why were so many clubs happy to shift him on?



You're assuming that him leaving a club is because the club wanted to move him on.In most cases he signed contracts and then left either as they expired or as they had about a year left when he moved for a reduced fee. It was a career well orchestrated by Raiola to enrich Zlatan with suge signing on fees (incidentally, I see a similar career path for Haaland in the future).At Juve he was moved on when they were relegated to Serie B post-calciopoli.At Inter he moved on when he had a year remaining and Barca (the best team in the world at the time) came knocking.At Barca he famously didn't see eye-to-eye with Guardiola and was moved on after one season.At Milan he left for the obscene riches at PSG. He finished his final season as Serie A as top scorer.He did ran his contract down at PSG to join Man Utd.He ran his contract down at Man Utd to join LA Galaxy.He ran his contract down at LA Galaxy to rejoin Man Utd.