I could never make up my mind about this guy, and truth be told I still can't. Undoubtedly an excellent striker with an enormous presence, but if you look through his goal record, there's quite a few inconsistencies. There's also the fact that he played professionally for 9 different clubs with his average stint at any one club being only 3 seasons. I mean, if he was really as great as some people (and indeed himself) make out, then why were so many clubs happy to shift him on?
For me, I guess I'd put him in the same bracket as Berbatov, Batistuta, Drogba, etc. An excellent player at his peak, but not really deserving of all time greatness