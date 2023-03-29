« previous next »
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Kopenhagen

March 29, 2023, 05:30:59 pm
In the Name of Klopp on March 29, 2023, 04:18:56 pm
Let's see if the journos also ask players especially Americans about women's reproductive rights, gay rights, kids getting murdered in schools, oppression of minorities, workers rights, US military actions abroad, Guantanamo Bay etc (all state/fed gov authorised). But they won't. What about Polish or Hungarian players? Literally two countries that is closer to authoritarian than a democracy. No, this isn't whataboutism, it just shows the hypocrisy in all of this. Selective outrage when it's best.

You forgot capital punishment.

No journalist would broach this as it's beyond the bounds of thinkable thought, as Chomsky would say.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Ma Vie en Rouge

March 29, 2023, 05:49:17 pm
In the Name of Klopp on March 29, 2023, 04:51:35 pm
Well the US is hosting the WC '26 and Hungary is hosting this season Europa League final

Ok, and I hope that the media point out the endemic racism of American society, its extreme wealth divisions, and high levels of gun violence. The more that such things are spoken of, the more pressure for real action. And some journalists might well do so. Why that should mean that they can't speak about the ills of Qatari society in the meantime, I have no idea.

I'd welcome a world where Qatari journalists came back and said, well, sure, those are our issues, but what about yours? Of course, they'd probably be executed for doing so in their home country.
WillG.LFC

March 29, 2023, 07:23:16 pm
Maybe it was out of 100  :o
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Today at 12:41:56 am

Retires.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Today at 02:23:49 am

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C8Xy-l-ULTc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C8Xy-l-ULTc</a>
