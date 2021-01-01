Let's see if the journos also ask players especially Americans about women's reproductive rights, gay rights, kids getting murdered in schools, oppression of minorities, workers rights, US military actions abroad, Guantanamo Bay etc (all state/fed gov authorised). But they won't. What about Polish or Hungarian players? Literally two countries that is closer to authoritarian than a democracy. No, this isn't whataboutism, it just shows the hypocrisy in all of this. Selective outrage when it's best.
You forgot capital punishment.
No journalist would broach this as it's beyond the bounds of thinkable thought, as Chomsky would say.