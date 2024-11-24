« previous next »
Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 879170 times)

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7520 on: November 24, 2024, 02:36:22 am »
Quote from: 4pool on November 23, 2024, 10:23:55 pm
Bump. In case some have forgotten we play tomorrow.  :P

Thanks as always 😀
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7521 on: November 24, 2024, 04:16:52 pm »
Wednesday November 27th
Liverpool v Real Madrid
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7522 on: November 27, 2024, 10:03:39 pm »
Sunday December 1st
Liverpool v Manchester City
11:00 Am Eastern
USA Network
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7523 on: November 28, 2024, 12:00:55 pm »
^ nice one 4pool.
All the best everyone, enjoy the turkey and pie.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7524 on: December 1, 2024, 06:04:03 pm »
Wednesday December 4th
Newcastle v Liverpool
2:30 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7525 on: December 4, 2024, 09:30:13 pm »
Saturday December 7th
Everton v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7526 on: December 7, 2024, 02:46:44 pm »
Tuesday December 10th
Girona v Liverpool
12:45 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7527 on: December 10, 2024, 07:48:10 pm »
Saturday December 14th
Liverpool v Fulham
10:00 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7528 on: December 14, 2024, 05:11:11 pm »
Wednesday December 18th
Southampton v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 08:42:01 am »
anyone got experience of watching Paramount+ (on Amazon) overseas with a VPN
I just had a trial run and Amazon is detecting my VPN so won't let me watch, any tips?
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 12:15:01 pm »
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on Today at 08:42:01 am
anyone got experience of watching Paramount+ (on Amazon) overseas with a VPN
I just had a trial run and Amazon is detecting my VPN so won't let me watch, any tips?

Had the same problem going the other way across the pond with ExpressVPN, changing the location did the trick to allow access to Brit shows. Is it possible that Amazon is detecting your .co.uk Amazon account?
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 12:57:41 pm »
^ not sure. I'm on .com rather than .co.uk and Amazon knows I'm not in the U.S. (where I can watch the League Cup games)
It's a common thing apparently (just did a quick google) and the BBC and Amazon are good at detecting VPNS.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 01:20:51 pm »
Quote from: kavah's christmas Cava palava on Today at 12:57:41 pm
^ not sure. I'm on .com rather than .co.uk and Amazon knows I'm not in the U.S. (where I can watch the League Cup games)
It's a common thing apparently (just did a quick google) and the BBC and Amazon are good at detecting VPNS.


"Use a better VPN" appears to be the recommended solution, each time being purchase the one about which the article is written...

Not scammy at all or anything...
