Online kavah

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7480 on: August 20, 2024, 05:15:03 am »
Quote from: 4pool on August 20, 2024, 12:07:18 am
Updated.

nice one, I got that on Youtube TV (Telemundo)
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7481 on: August 25, 2024, 06:32:13 pm »
Sunday September 1st
Manchester United v Liverpool
11:00 Am Eastern
Peacock TV
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7482 on: August 25, 2024, 07:50:51 pm »
Oof,the big college move in and Labor Day long weekend,might go to a Pub to watch this.Been years since i watched up play United with people around.
Offline newterp

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7483 on: August 25, 2024, 08:37:08 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on August 25, 2024, 06:32:13 pm
Sunday September 1st
Manchester United v Liverpool
11:00 Am Eastern
Peacock TV

not 11:30am - interesting.
Offline RedG13

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7484 on: August 26, 2024, 05:00:56 am »
Quote from: 4pool on August 25, 2024, 06:32:13 pm
Sunday September 1st
Manchester United v Liverpool
11:00 Am Eastern
Peacock TV
Also on Telemundo again
Online kavah

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7485 on: August 26, 2024, 05:32:02 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 26, 2024, 05:00:56 am
Also on Telemundo again

Is it? Nice one.
Offline RedG13

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7486 on: August 26, 2024, 06:03:38 am »
Quote from: kavah on August 26, 2024, 05:32:02 am
Is it? Nice one.
Yup that what peacock listed it at when showing next week fixtures
Offline afc tukrish

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7487 on: August 26, 2024, 02:06:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 26, 2024, 05:00:56 am
Also on Telemundo again

Always a better watch on Telemundo...
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7488 on: August 26, 2024, 11:13:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on August 26, 2024, 05:00:56 am
Also on Telemundo again

Check your local listings.

I don't see it listed on Telemundo. The match before ours is on.
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7489 on: September 2, 2024, 12:40:07 am »
Saturday September 14th
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
10:00 Am Eastern
Peacock TV
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7490 on: September 14, 2024, 07:29:02 pm »
Tuesday September 17th
AC Milan v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7491 on: September 17, 2024, 10:28:21 pm »
Saturday September 21st
Liverpool v Bournemouth
10:00 Am Eastern
USA Network
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7492 on: September 21, 2024, 05:15:58 pm »
Wednesday September 25th
Liverpool v West Ham
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+
Offline newterp

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7493 on: September 23, 2024, 03:13:17 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on September 21, 2024, 05:15:58 pm
Wednesday September 25th
Liverpool v West Ham
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+


PARAMOUNT +

They now have the EFL contract it appears
Online kavah

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7494 on: September 23, 2024, 03:55:07 pm »
^ nice one.
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7495 on: September 23, 2024, 07:49:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 23, 2024, 03:13:17 pm
PARAMOUNT +

They now have the EFL contract it appears

Ta...
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7496 on: September 25, 2024, 10:09:00 pm »
Saturday September 28th
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30 Pm Eastern
USA Network.
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7497 on: September 28, 2024, 09:49:28 pm »
Wednesday October 2nd
Liverpool v Bologna
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Offline MinnyRed

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7498 on: October 2, 2024, 01:24:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on September 28, 2024, 09:49:28 pm
Wednesday October 2nd
Liverpool v Bologna
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +

Thanks as always 4pool.

Anyone have a good ETA for when the replays are up (how long after the match) on paramount?

Thanks
Offline newterp

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7499 on: October 3, 2024, 04:31:41 pm »
we play the early 7:30am E -- Sat Oct 5

@Crystal Palace

USA

Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7500 on: October 3, 2024, 06:38:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October  3, 2024, 04:31:41 pm
we play the early 7:30am E -- Sat Oct 5

@Crystal Palace

USA



Quit doing my job...:missus   :P



Saturday October 5th
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network.
Offline newterp

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7501 on: October 3, 2024, 07:19:15 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October  3, 2024, 06:38:32 pm
Quit doing my job...:missus   :P



Saturday October 5th
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network.

if you weren't so lazy I wouldn't have to step in and save our fellow viewers! almost 22hrs since the game ended. Unacceptable!!!!


:lmao


 ;D ;D ;D
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7502 on: October 3, 2024, 08:13:22 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October  3, 2024, 07:19:15 pm
if you weren't so lazy I wouldn't have to step in and save our fellow viewers! almost 22hrs since the game ended. Unacceptable!!!!


:lmao


 ;D ;D ;D


Harsh...but fair... :-[
Online kavah

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7503 on: October 4, 2024, 12:54:13 am »
^ thanks chaps
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7504 on: October 5, 2024, 02:31:38 pm »
Sunday October 20th
Liverpool v Chelsea
11:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7505 on: October 20, 2024, 06:50:58 pm »
Wednesday October 23rd
RB Leipzig v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7506 on: October 23, 2024, 10:07:42 pm »
Sunday October 27th
Arsenal V Liverpool
12:30 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7507 on: October 27, 2024, 06:38:57 pm »
Wednesday October 30th
Brighton v Liverpool
3:30PM Eastern
Paramount +
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7508 on: October 30, 2024, 08:01:33 pm »
Absolutely criminal that in the year of our Lord 2024, Paramount+ still doesn't have picture in picture for watching on the iPhone.
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7509 on: October 30, 2024, 09:38:54 pm »
Saturday November 2nd
Liverpool v Brighton
11:00 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7510 on: Yesterday at 07:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on October 30, 2024, 08:01:33 pm
Absolutely criminal that in the year of our Lord 2024, Paramount+ still doesn't have picture in picture for watching on the iPhone.
 
Offline 4pool

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7511 on: Yesterday at 09:28:36 pm »
I mean...when you're watching Liverpool play, what the else do you need to watch?.. :missus
Online kavah

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7512 on: Today at 01:18:06 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:28:36 pm
I mean...when you're watching Liverpool play, what the else do you need to watch?.. :missus

 Fazakerley
