^ nice one.

Any tips about deals / what to ask for.

Iím not really arsed about anything else - apart from the footy



I have a vSeeBox Elite I bought off Amazon. $399. One time charge. No monthly fees.You get every match and every tv channel known to man..lol. I had a bit of a learning curve. It's all App based. There are multiple Apps so plenty of backups.I watch some matches on US tv channels and some on UK tv channels ( Sky, TNT, and BBC).Saves money over cable/satellite. and also paying subs for Peacock, Paramount, and ESPN.Also, thousands of movies as well.