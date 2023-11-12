« previous next »
Offline 4pool

  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7320 on: November 12, 2023, 09:07:59 pm »
Saturday Nov. 25th
Man City v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
Peacock TV
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RedG13

  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7321 on: November 20, 2023, 03:20:18 am »
Quote from: 4pool on November 12, 2023, 09:07:59 pm
Saturday Nov. 25th
Man City v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
It is a Peacock only game now.
Offline newterp

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7322 on: November 20, 2023, 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 20, 2023, 03:20:18 am
It is a Peacock only game now.

What the fuck! Such bullshit (I have peacock - but still)
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7323 on: November 20, 2023, 01:33:38 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 20, 2023, 03:20:18 am
It is a Peacock only game now.

Right you are. Updated my post.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7324 on: November 20, 2023, 03:30:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 20, 2023, 10:51:20 am
What the fuck! Such bullshit (I have peacock - but still)

They are acting as if the market is conquered and they don't need to put the premium games on TV. They are fucked in the head, scrounging around for streaming dollars at the expense of long-term growth. C*nts.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7325 on: November 20, 2023, 04:25:15 pm »
Don't shoot the messenger. I haven't tried this, yet. Do your own research.

Vsee Elite box. $399  https://vseeboxelite.com/   Also sold on Amazon. Not many reviews because it's just out. Latest and greatest and all that. The company has two other models.

Recommended by Curiosity Cafe, whom i've used for Firestick tips, etc. His quick video on it:  https://vimeo.com/850397967

Now this box replaces cable and streaming services. You'll need 1 box for each tv. Connects via HDMI cable to your tv. The drawback to me is you lose being able to watch on multiple devices such as your laptop or phone. Unless there is another way of connecting the device.
What i'm getting at is I pay for Peacock and Paramount +. I can stream one match on my laptop and watch one via tv through my Firestick. I'm not sure how to do this with just the  Vsee Elite box.  My one thought is an HDMI splitter with two output connectors. One to the TV and one cable to my laptop. Not sure if that would work.

But if you just watch on your tv and don't bother watching on another device, the Vsee Elite box gives you access to local channels, cable channels, and it looks like streaming channels as well. Pause live tv and be able to record shows. So, you save money with no cable or satellite tv payments and annual fees for streaming services.



Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7326 on: November 25, 2023, 03:10:31 pm »
Thursday Nov. 30th
Liverpool v LASK
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7327 on: November 30, 2023, 09:56:00 pm »
Sunday Dec. 3rd
Liverpool v Fulham
9:00 Am Eastern
Peacock Tv
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7328 on: December 3, 2023, 04:41:04 pm »
Wed. Dec. 6th
Sheffield United v Liverpool
2:30 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7329 on: December 6, 2023, 10:18:11 pm »
I could only see the last twenty minutes, but the co-comm, whoever he was, was a total twat.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7330 on: December 6, 2023, 10:35:39 pm »
Saturday Dec. 9th
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7331 on: December 6, 2023, 10:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on December  6, 2023, 10:18:11 pm
I could only see the last twenty minutes, but the co-comm, whoever he was, was a total twat.

Commentary team: Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7332 on: December 6, 2023, 10:56:32 pm »
I had a lead female commentator on Peacock.
Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7333 on: December 6, 2023, 11:54:59 pm »
It was Efan Ekoku. Perhaps you listed the UK coverage comms team?
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7334 on: December 7, 2023, 03:11:01 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on December  6, 2023, 10:56:32 pm
I had a lead female commentator on Peacock.

My bad. Was in a hurry to get to a Christmas party.

Pien Meulensteen and Efan Ekoku.

Pien is Dutch.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7335 on: December 9, 2023, 02:48:41 pm »
Thursday Dec. 14th
Union Saint-Gilloise v Liverpool
12:45 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7336 on: December 14, 2023, 09:05:32 pm »
Sunday Dec. 17th
Liverpool v Man Utd
11:30 Am Eastern
NBC
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline newterp

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7337 on: December 14, 2023, 09:12:43 pm »
A rare Sunday NBC game.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7338 on: December 17, 2023, 07:17:15 pm »
Wednesday Dec. 20th
Liverpool v West Ham United
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline newterp

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7339 on: December 17, 2023, 10:27:29 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December 17, 2023, 07:17:15 pm
Wednesday Dec. 20th
Liverpool v West Ham United
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+

This is a EFL quarterfinal cup game (just in case anyone was confused).
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7340 on: December 20, 2023, 10:12:05 pm »
Saturday Dec. 23rd
Liverpool v Arsenal
12:30 Pm Eastern
NBC
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7341 on: December 23, 2023, 07:51:31 pm »
Tuesday Dec. 26th
Burnley v Liverpool
12:30 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7342 on: December 26, 2023, 07:30:57 pm »
Monday Jan. 1st
Liverpool v Newcastle
3:00 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7343 on: December 28, 2023, 02:35:55 pm »
Just reading the NBC fanfest is going to Nashville April  6th and 7th we are due to play Man United .https://www.nbcsports.com/soccer/news/premier-league-fan-fest-heading-to-nashville
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7344 on: December 28, 2023, 03:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 28, 2023, 02:35:55 pm
Just reading the NBC fanfest is going to Nashville April  6th and 7th we are due to play Man United .https://www.nbcsports.com/soccer/news/premier-league-fan-fest-heading-to-nashville

I won't be there. I fly back from the UK on the 5th. As I will be at our two matches before we play the Mancs.  8)
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7345 on: December 28, 2023, 03:27:45 pm »
Offline Bob in Sydney

  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7346 on: Yesterday at 12:54:42 am »
Hi All,
I'll be celebrating New Years in Waikiki and keen to start the year watching the toon game in a bar with others
I tried contacting the local supporters club via Facebook without success so am hoping I can catch it at Cheeseburgers in Paradise at 10am Jan 1 on CBS soccer (is the best channel to check if they can show?)
I'm planning on nipping in for a drink to see this afternoon (NYE) and check unless anyone can suggest a better venue where a few reds might get together? (I'm staying north end of Waikiki beach)
Worst case I can watch via a vpn in the room but of course much prefer to be with others?
Any help appreciated?
Cheers
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7347 on: Yesterday at 01:04:30 am »
Quote from: Bob in Sydney on Yesterday at 12:54:42 am
Hi All,
I'll be celebrating New Years in Waikiki and keen to start the year watching the toon game in a bar with others
I tried contacting the local supporters club via Facebook without success so am hoping I can catch it at Cheeseburgers in Paradise at 10am Jan 1 on CBS soccer (is the best channel to check if they can show?)
I'm planning on nipping in for a drink to see this afternoon (NYE) and check unless anyone can suggest a better venue where a few reds might get together? (I'm staying north end of Waikiki beach)
Worst case I can watch via a vpn in the room but of course much prefer to be with others?
Any help appreciated?
Cheers

If you look above we are on USA Network. Any place with cable or satellite dish will have that channel.

Probably even your hotel, you can check when you're in your room or ask the front desk what channel that is on your room tv.

CBS network only works for Europa and Champions League.


Edit: FYI.. pregame starts one hour earlier. And you are correct the match should start 10AM in Hawaii.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:18:18 am by 4pool »
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Bob in Sydney

  • 'Half a football team compared to the boys in red
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7348 on: Yesterday at 03:39:28 am »
Hi and thanks for the feedback and advice.
For others who may be interested... the Cheeseburger place won't be showing it but reccomended the Tap House on level 3 in the International Market complex as a possibility.
Happy New Year to all in the various time zones of people reading this.
As it stands here in Hawaii, the reds are top of the league at the end of the year and will be tomorrow for the start of the new year (it's 17.40 NYE here) so will be great to get another win and stretch the lead

Cheers all

YNWA

UPDATE: Found the USA HD channel on the TV in the room so have that or the laptop with the VPN as a back up so at least I'll be able to see the game live, thnaks again for the heads up on that.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7349 on: Yesterday at 10:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Bob in Sydney on Yesterday at 03:39:28 am
Hi and thanks for the feedback and advice.
For others who may be interested... the Cheeseburger place won't be showing it but reccomended the Tap House on level 3 in the International Market complex as a possibility.
Happy New Year to all in the various time zones of people reading this.
As it stands here in Hawaii, the reds are top of the league at the end of the year and will be tomorrow for the start of the new year (it's 17.40 NYE here) so will be great to get another win and stretch the lead

Cheers all

YNWA

UPDATE: Found the USA HD channel on the TV in the room so have that or the laptop with the VPN as a back up so at least I'll be able to see the game live, thnaks again for the heads up on that.

Hope you enjoyed it.  ;D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7350 on: Yesterday at 10:04:59 pm »
Sunday January 7th
Arsenal v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7351 on: Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm »
I have long since had enough of snide Hellslag Rebecca Lowe. Seriously, never EVER misses the chance to stick her boot in.
Offline newterp

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7352 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm
I have long since had enough of snide Hellslag Rebecca Lowe. Seriously, never EVER misses the chance to stick her boot in.

Really? I thought she was ok on the postgame commentary.
Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7353 on: Today at 05:04:15 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm
Really? I thought she was ok on the postgame commentary

Not to me, mate. It's pretty constant shitty, snide comments about us out of nowhere. I can't give you examples because I didn't take notes or anything, but I notice it all the time. Can't stand her.
