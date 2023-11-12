Don't shoot the messenger. I haven't tried this, yet. Do your own research.
Vsee Elite box. $399 https://vseeboxelite.com/
Also sold on Amazon. Not many reviews because it's just out. Latest and greatest and all that. The company has two other models.
Recommended by Curiosity Cafe, whom i've used for Firestick tips, etc. His quick video on it: https://vimeo.com/850397967
Now this box replaces cable and streaming services. You'll need 1 box for each tv. Connects via HDMI cable to your tv. The drawback to me is you lose being able to watch on multiple devices such as your laptop or phone. Unless there is another way of connecting the device.
What i'm getting at is I pay for Peacock and Paramount +. I can stream one match on my laptop and watch one via tv through my Firestick. I'm not sure how to do this with just the Vsee Elite box. My one thought is an HDMI splitter with two output connectors. One to the TV and one cable to my laptop. Not sure if that would work.
But if you just watch on your tv and don't bother watching on another device, the Vsee Elite box gives you access to local channels, cable channels, and it looks like streaming channels as well. Pause live tv and be able to record shows. So, you save money with no cable or satellite tv payments and annual fees for streaming services.